General Motors Q2 Earnings: Two Metrics You Should Care About

General Motors (GM) is set to report earnings on Tuesday. After investors passed on a good opportunity to create value by supporting Einhorn’s proposal (read Barra Is Wrong), they will be looking for some upside the old fashioned way. While there is no question that the auto industry is in a cyclical decline, at the end of the day, investors only have to worry about one thing: how much money the company will make. It’s okay if GM posts declining sales and shrinking earnings, because that’s just how a cyclical stock works. Similar to Ford (F), I believe that a lot of negativity has been priced in already (read Ford’s Bottom Is Here). All that said, I will be scrutinizing GM’s Q2 earnings using the following two metrics.

2017 Earnings Guidance

The management is currently forecasting $6.00 to $6.50 of EPS in 2017, a target that they reaffirmed on June 26 th, 2017. The analysts are clearly pessimistic, with the current EPS consensus being just $6.06. While Q1 earnings came in much better than expected, the stock didn’t react much because 2017’s EPS guidance was not revised. In other words, it would appear that the management is just seeing a shift in the timing of earnings.

Tuesday is the chance for the management to change that perception, for better or for worse. Because we saw real sales deterioration in Q2 as opposed to slight growth in Q1 (see below), I don’t think the positive momentum from Q1’s earnings will carry over.

Source: data from gmauthority.com

However, this does not mean 2017 guidance can’t be revised upward. Remember that first quarter earnings significantly exceeded expectations, this means that even if GM posts a so-so quarter, the management may have reasons to increase the guidance. At the very least, the management could reaffirm it, which would imply better results in the next two quarters as Wall Street’s expectations are low.

Margins

To gauge GM’s medium to long-term potential, I would focus on margins. Margins are not only indicative of current pricing trends, they also tell us how effectively the management is scaling the cost structure. To be positive on the stock, I need to see that the company is minimizing the effect of operating leverage (i.e. decreasing sales have a magnified effect on income) as much as possible as sales fall. Ramping up your workforce is easy, but scaling back is hard. As we prepare for the first expected sales decrease this year, how margins turn out will significantly influence my evaluation of GM. If there is a significant deterioration, I believe that investors should stay away. For reference, the company posted 9.3% in EBIT-adjusted margin in Q2 2016.

Conclusion

2017’s EPS guidance will be a big contributor to the stock’s short-term movement. For those with a longer investment horizon, I would focus more on the company’s margins. If GM demonstrates that it can manage falling sales well, then perhaps I will become more positive about the stock. As it stands, I remain uncertain about the stock because I am worried that earnings will evaporate when the sales decline accelerates. Of course, the proof will be in the pudding , and I will update my opinion as more information becomes available.

