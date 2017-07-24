AUD: U-Turn Imminent?

Reserve Bank of Australia has also come in to hose down the currency strength, and I think the central bank does not like AUDUSD above 0.80.

Since then, AUDUSD has made a new 3-month high of 0.7987, and I now recommend taking longs off the table, given that positioning in the currency pair is looking stretched.

On July 10, just about 2 weeks ago, I wrote an article urging readers to go long AUDUSD, based on the increasingly rosy technical and fundamental picture for the AUD. I advised readers to purchase AUDUSD at spot 0.76 then, with a take profit level at 0.80 and a stop loss at 0.73.

Since then, the currency pair has made new 3-month highs of 0.7987, just 13 pips short of my take profit target. AUDUSD now trades at 0.7912, and for investors still in AUD, I think a good level to take profit would be between 0.7930-0.7950, as the long AUDUSD trade is starting to look a bit stretched.

The catalyst for AUDUSD flying to 0.7987 highs was a mixture of strong commodity prices and a weak USD, the latter in most part due to disappointment over Trump's healthcare reform failure, and increasing pessimism surrounding progress of his other policies.

Decent employment numbers coming out from Australia last Thursday also gave the currency an initial boost, with unemployment rate print in line with consensus at 5.6% for June. After the positive data release, the AUDUSD traded to as high as 0.7987 before trading lower by as much as 50 pips on the same day, which gave an early indication that AUD bulls might be taking profits off the table.

The next day on Friday, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)'s Deputy Governor Guy Debelle played down speculation that the central bank might be slowly turning hawkish, stating that no conclusions should be drawn from the central bank's discussion on a "nominal neutral cash rate" brought up in previously released minutes. He also mentioned a stronger currency might be detrimental to Australia's economic progress.

Guy Debelle's comments caused the AUDUSD to trade lower, and to eventually close the week around 0.7912, a good 70+ pips off the high made the same week. In my opinion, I think the RBA is wary of the pace at which the AUD is strengthening, and they might not fancy AUDUSD above 0.80 levels, as too strong a currency might derail the gradual pace of recovery the economy is currently enjoying. Unless we see a sharp increase in Australia's inflation levels from 2% levels, I think the RBA might continue to hose down any imminent strength in the AUD.

Looking at the technical picture for the AUDUSD, 0.8050 levels present strong resistance, and I expect those levels to be difficult to breach. AUDUSD has gone up quite a fair distance after breaking previous resistance levels of 0.77, and I think the risk-reward is currently in the favour of going short the currency pair.

For readers who are long AUDUSD, I advise them to take some profits off the table between 0.7930-0.7950 levels via limit orders. For those who are more speculative in nature, they can consider going short AUDUSD around those aforementioned levels, with a stop loss slightly above 0.8050 and a take profit level at 0.7750.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.