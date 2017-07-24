Should You Invest In TJX Shares?

In the last 5-, 10-, and 15-year periods, the company has hiked its dividend at a compound annual growth rate of at least 21%!

I’ve been watching TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) and Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) as potential dividend-growth investments as their shares have pulled back meaningful lately. In the last 12 months, TJX shares have declined 10%.

While many other retailers have experienced deteriorating fundamentals, both TJX and Ross Stores have remained strong. In this article, I’ll explore TJX as an investment. The next article will focus on Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST).

Business Overview

TJX is a leading global off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions with more than 3,800 stores in nine countries (the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia) and three e-commerce websites.

In the U.S., you can find TJX’s brands of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls. In Canada, there are Winners, HomeSense, and Marshalls. Internationally, you’ll find T.K. Maxx, HomeSense, and Trade Secret.

In fiscal 2016, TJX generated 77% of its sales in the U.S., 14% from Europe, and 9% from Canada. (Sales from Australia were immaterial.) By category, TJX generated 70% of its sales from apparel (55% from clothing, including footwear and 15% from jewelry and accessories), and 30% from home fashions.

TJX sources merchandise from 18,000+ vendors and 100+ countries and sells them at a 20-60% discount to the regular retail prices on comparable merchandise.

Profitability

In our 40-year history, we have delivered steady sales and earnings growth and some of the highest returns on investment we have seen in retail. We have seen only one year with an annual comparable store sales decline. Further, 2016 marked our 21st consecutive year of comparable store sales increases. - TJX website

Even during recessions, TJX had positive comparable store sales growth:

Source: TJX Investor Handout (pdf) - p8

TJX has a long-term track record of earnings growth through all business cycles as illustrated by orange line in the fundamental analysis graph below.

Dividend Growth, Share Buybacks, and Outperformance

TJX’s earnings growth and strong cash flow generation have allowed it to increase its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Its last dividend hike was in April; its quarterly dividend is almost 20.2% higher than it was a year ago.

In the last 15, 10, and 5 years, TJX has increased its dividend at consistent compound annual growth rates of 22.5%, 21.5%, and 22.9%, respectively. Not surprisingly, the company has also outperformed the market (represented by S&P 500) in all those periods.

Notably, TJX’s payout ratio has expanded from 9% to 29%, and the shares offer a yield of ~1.8%.

TJX’s dividend growth history over 15 years

TJX Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Annual) data by YCharts

TJX tends to buy back its shares over time. Since 2008, it has bought back shares every year and reduced its share count by 28% in that period. That has helped with growing its per-share profitability, but it would be better if the company refrained from buying back shares when they were expensive.

Annualized Total Returns 15-year 10-year 5-year TJX 14.9% 16.8% 19.4% S&P 500 4.7% 7.1% 12%

Source: FAST Graphs

Going Forward

At the end of Q1, TJX had 3,862 stores. Management believes there’s room to grow its store count by 45% to 5,600. Nearly a third of the new stores will be at international locations such as Europe or Australia. So, there’s much room for growth in the company.

Valuation

35 analysts estimate TJX will grow its earnings per share by 10.8-12.6% per year for the next 3-5 years. At ~$69 per share, TJX trades at a multiple of ~18.6. So, the shares are undervalued.

Investor Takeaway

I like that TJX has been a recession-proof business. Since 2001, it has increased its earnings per share except for one year.

Fundamentally, TJX remains a strong company, and its shares are undervalued after the pullback. Interested investors can consider initiating a position today, but keep in mind that the next support to the shares is at the $67 level.

Conservatively, I believe TJX can continue to deliver dividend growth of at least 10% for the next few years and outperform the market in total returns.

