Replace TIPS With Safety, Income And Growth

A new REIT, Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. (Pending:SAFE) provides a superior-risk adjusted return than TIPS. With about as much income surety as something that is not government insured can have, SAFE gives investors more than double the return of the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP). Further, it provides a similar inflation hedge in that its revenues have CPI adjustments. Investors with a reasonable risk tolerance should consider selling TIP and buying SAFE. We will begin by introducing this brand new REIT and follow with a demonstration of its advantages over TIP. Additionally, once it starts paying a yield, which management is targeting at 3%, it will provide a larger current return.

The Company

Safety, Income and Growth Inc., is a New York-based REIT specializing in long-term land leases. Through ownership of land in prominent areas, it collects a steady stream of income by leasing its land to the businesses and properties that sit on top of it.

SAFE IPOed on 6/21/17 at $20 per share.

(Source: SNL Financial)

In addition to its common stock, the company has an equal number of OP units and a $300 million credit facility.

(Source: SNL Financial)

This capital structure leaves SAFE with an implied market cap of just over $700 million.

(Source: SNL Financial)

It is still rather small but bigger than most REITs that are just starting out. At $700 million, it is large enough to be included in the RMZ, which gets it in the hands of institutions and ETFs. With a total of 12 properties, the REIT has spent most of the money it raised in the IPO.

(Source: SNL Financial)

While REITs have had land lease assets before, this is the first one where such assets are the focus. Naturally, investors will have some questions, including the following:

What returns can be expected?

What are the terms of the leases?

How big is the total addressable market?

We will answer these questions with a look at SAFE's properties and leases as of the IPO, all of which are shown below.

(Source: SAFE prospectus)

The property types as of the IPO were mostly hotel, with some office, 1 MOB, 1 multi-family and 1 self-storage. The most important column in the chart above is the ground rent coverage, which indicates the tenant's ability and willingness to pay.

Ground leases sit at the op-co level, which puts them at the top of the food chain, pari passu with utility bills. If the tenant wants to operate their business, they must pay SAFE. In the event the tenant fails to pay, the REIT can take control of the land and the building on top of it. Thus, there is actually upside for SAFE in default, as it would get to claim ownership of the building, which is often more valuable than the land. In most cases, the land is only 30-40% of the value, with the collateral being worth significantly more.

Given high rent coverage and the recourse in default, it is quite likely tenants will pay. SAFE's properties can be thought of as a proxy for growing perpetuities. The rents start out small but get big over time through CPI-based escalators.

(Source: SAFE prospectus)

Total cash rent from its IPO portfolio is $17.4 million. Note the contrast with GAAP rent of $21.5 million. The difference here represents straight-lining, since GAAP reports the average rent over the life of the leases. Given the escalators and the lease terms as long as 99 years, it is quite a bit larger.

Importantly, these are net leases, with the tenant responsible for taxes and maintenance of property. As such, rent is roughly equivalent to NOI. These properties were acquired from iStar at a 5% initial cash cap rate, indicating a value of $348 million.

Any time properties are contributed in an IPO by the manager (iStar is the external manager of SAFE), we are skeptical. Such a contribution is an easy way for managers to give themselves a big payday and potentially even get far more than the properties are worth. Thus, we must analyze if a 5% cap rate on these properties is a fair deal for shareholders.

Most ground leases on high-quality properties tend to go for 3-5%, so it is on the upper end of the range indicating a fair deal, but there are some property location concerns. I am a bit skeptical of the residual value of land in Detroit and Milwaukee. Let's take a closer look.

The Milwaukee location is just off of highway 94 and within the main part of the city.

(Source: SAFE prospectus)

This seems like a decent location, but it is definitely not a top MSA.

The building itself has Class A apartments and looks quite nice, meaning the collateral is substantial.

(Source: SAFE prospectus)

We are further comforted by strong rent coverage of 9.20X and a 96-year remaining lease term.

(Source: SAFE prospectus)

The Detroit property is land that is ground-leased to an office tower shown below.

(Source: SAFE prospectus)

Once again, I consider this ample collateral to protect from default, and the lease coverage is strong at 5X.

Overall, I am inclined to believe that a 5% cap rate was fair for the initial portfolio.

Pipeline

The total addressable market for ground leases is quite large and somewhat untapped due to the lack of public funding for this sort of investment. Aside from SAFE, ground lease assets are mostly owned by wealthy individuals and some PE. Through iStar, SAFE has access to a considerably larger network than a $700 million REIT would typically have. This gives the REIT a pipeline well in excess of its available capital.

Already in its short tenure as a public REIT, SAFE has made a sizable acquisition: a $142 million ground lease under an apartment complex on Hollywood Boulevard. The lease terms are shown below.

(Source: SAFE prospectus)

It is on a corner location, with the first floor retail and the rest apartments.

Short of California going underwater from some geological forces, this land will always be of value. It is a true trophy asset, but it comes with a trophy cap rate of just 3.52%.

Valuation and expected returns

If one agrees with my analysis that the initial properties were acquired at fair market value, SAFE is basically trading at its asset value. The IPO proceeds are still in cash, with the exception of the Hollywood Boulevard acquisition, which, in my opinion, was also at fair value. Thus, we think SAFE is at an acceptable price but not discounted.

That being said, it still has an attractive risk adjusted return profile. Once the IPO capital is spent, the REIT should have a real return of ~4% annually. We call it a real return because a majority of the leases are CPI-adjusted, which provides an excellent inflation hedge. At 2nd Market Capital, we target a significantly larger return, so this one is not for us (at the current market price), but there are plenty of investors for whom SAFE makes a good investment.

Its risk profile is about as low as an equity security's risk can be. Cash flow interruptions are likely to be rare or non-existent, and even if they happen, there is a healthy excess of collateral to make up for it. The long lease terms provide superior visibility into future cash flows, and the low leverage minimizes volatility.

We began this article with a suggestion that SAFE is a better version of TIP, and we will elaborate on this conclusion below.

Similar inflation hedge

Just as Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities are intended to deliver a real return, SAFE's escalators convert its perpetuity-like cash flow stream into a real return.

Similar cash flow security

There is clearly going to be market price volatility due to the trading nature of equities, and there is slightly more long-term risk, as the cash flows are not guaranteed by the US government, but we view SAFE as having a low level of risk. For those with a long investment horizon that can tolerate a little bit of risk, SAFE is about as close as an equity can get to a government bond level of risk.

Roughly double the returns

TIP has a yield of 1.86%, which is less than half our estimated real return on SAFE of about 4%.

Potential concerns

SAFE does not currently pay a dividend, so those who need immediate income may not like this as an alternative to bonds. However, it is a REIT and will legally have to pay a dividend soon to maintain REIT status. In the prospectus, management indicated a $0.60 annual dividend, which is a yield of about 3%, but over time I expect this to grow to closer to $0.80.

Another concern could be the external management. Many investors, particularly those in the REIT world, are leery of external management due to conflicts of interest which can cause managers to seek growth even when it is not accretive.

The bottom line

Those with some degree of risk tolerance who own TIP or other inflation-protected bonds should give some consideration to owning SAFE instead. It provides the same inflation hedge but with materially larger returns.

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.