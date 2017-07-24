Paratek Puts Skin In The Infection Game

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) is a $600 million market cap biotechnology company focused on patient care quality in the space of unmet needs. The corporate overview from its website is available here. Its lead candidate, omadacycline, is a once daily, multi-indication, orally or intravenously administered antibiotic that if approved would be the first of its kind approved in over ten years.

Due to emerging resistant strains of bacteria, the company believes increasing failures of current antibiotics will result in omadacycline's dominance as the primary antibiotic used by physicians for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections (UTI), and other infections. PRTK is also developing sarecycline, a once-daily, oral tetracycline-derived compound for acne and rosacea in the community setting.

FDA granted omadacycline a qualified infection disease product designation (QIDP) and two special protocol assessments for its Phase 3 clinical trials. Omadacycline is a member of a new class of compounds related to tetracyclines, called aminomethylcyclines. Omadacycline, like tetracyclines, bind ribosomes and interfere with protein synthesis, but do so more robustly, and in contrast to tetracyclines, inhibit protein synthesis in bacteria even in the presence of ribosomal protection protein Tet(O), a common mechanism of bacterial resistance.

Omadacycline has successfully completed three separate Phase 3 clinical trials, in which it has met all of its safety, primary, and secondary endpoints in CABP (OPTIC) and ABSSSI (OASIS), equivalent to or slightly outpacing moxifoxacin and linezolid (respectively) clinical response and success measures.

It has also demonstrated efficacy in respiratory tract infections. High clinical success rates of infection control were achieved in most common ABSSSI pathogens, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). Omadacycline patients also exhibited lower treatment discontinuation rates than linezolid. No deaths were reported in the omadacycline treated patients.

Michael Bigham, Paratek CEO stated, “The utility of the oral only dosing regimen represents a significant potential benefit to patients and prescribers who are in need of new, effective oral agents to combat serious community-acquired infections.” Based upon current treatment failures of existing antibiotics, a potential $9 Billion by 2028 estimated addressable market in the U.S. (Zyvox 2015) was applied to the drug, if approved.

This figure is derived from the sum of $3.9 billion potential addressable hospital market and $5.4 billion addressable community market. It is generally safe (established in over 1500 patients) and well tolerated, with nausea and vomiting reported as the most common adverse effects (in this case, significantly more than for linezolid).

It is on track for NDA submission as early as 1Q 2018 for indications of ABSSSI and CABP. EMA submissions are expected in late 2018. Production and manufacturing of oral and IV forms both handled by the European source at commercial scale, with good 3-year stability. Validation of batch production is scheduled for 2017. Furthermore, the company opened an operating space focused on development and registration activities to support the potential New Drug Application to FDA in Pennsylvania in March 2017.

Label expansion studies include a positive Phase 1b UTI study followed by a Phase 2 UTI study to enroll in Q4 2017, and possible indications of anthrax, lyme disease, prostatitis, and Rickettsial diseases. Internationally, PRTK is collaborating with Zai Lab in China to commercialize omadacycline in a $7.5 million upfront payment plus milestone royalties deal.

Sarecycline, is a new, once-daily, oral tetracycline-derived compound for the potential treatment of acne and rosacea in the community setting. PRTK has demonstrated positive efficacy results in two Phase 3 studies with robust co-primary endpoints met for treatment of moderate to severe acne. The treatment was well-tolerated with combined discontinuation rate of 1.4% due to adverse events. Sarecycline was designed to be once-daily, oral, narrow spectrum antibiotic with anti-inflammatory properties.

Paratek has licensed the rights to Allergan (AGN) in exchange for $17 million plus high single-digit to low double-digit royalty for the development and commercialization of sarecycline in the U.S. Paratek retains all rights outside of the U.S. Allergan estimates for peak sales are at $250-300 million based on analog sales (Acticlate (Almirall) $200 million in the second year after launch, Solodyn (Valeant) peak sales at $750 million).

As of end Q1 2017, cash and equivalent was reported at nearly $140 million. Total debt was $39.1 million. Funding was expecting to reach 2Q 2019. 10 analysts have covered the stock with the most recent coverage being at outperform or buy. There is a definite need for better antibiotic therapies in the marketplace, with some scientists calling the need epidemic in proportion. Strong Bio regards this company as a growth candidate given its potential superior role in future antibiotic resistant bacterial infection therapy, and its market potential relative to its current market cap. A desired initial position would be near $20 per share.

Risks for the company include FDA approval and potential large scale manufacturing pitfalls, even though the company may have a head start on these issues. Adverse effects of nausea and vomiting might open the door to competitors in patients with sensitivity to these side effects, especially if it results in cessation of treatment. Competition in the area is filling up as well, and the company's partnership with Allergan with sarecycline is not likely to be a large revenue generator.

Successful product launch with its best potential candidate, omadacycline, is necessary for the company to avoid dilution. However, given its current de-risked position of approval paths and relatively large market space rewards, the reward to risk ratio is favorable. Given the 100% leap in price per share since October 2016, the market seems to agree.