Pushing The Theoretical Limit

I'm always looking for things readers might be interested in.

When markets are distorted, the list of things that fall into the "interesting" category is rather long.

The challenge is communicating why things are interesting (and also communicating why they are relevant for regular investors) in a way that is itself interesting.

The fact is, a lot of market anomalies result from esoteric dynamics and the people who understand those dynamics don't generally have a penchant for creative writing. That's less of a criticism and more of a statement of fact.

If you're a quant, for instance, you probably aren't also a gifted novelist.

I like to think I fall somewhere in between. I am not one of Wall Street's best derivatives strategists and I am also not Ernest Hemingway. But I do know quite a bit about markets and I do like to write.

So with that as the hopefully adequate introduction, allow me to show you something interesting.

This is especially applicable to anyone long corporate investment grade credit (LQD).

I've been saying all year that when it comes to assets that simply don't have much room to rally any further, credit takes the proverbial cake. The spread compression off 2016's wides has been monumental.

(Goldman)

The same is true for European credit.

You'll note that this has unfolded despite multiple catalysts that, under normal circumstances, would have caused spreads to widen materially - if not sustainably.

Needless to say, this is in no small part due to the ongoing hunt for yield occasioned by global central banks and also to the outright purchase of corporate credit by the ECB.

Well, guess what? Spreads are now at post-crisis tights across the board. That is, in both cash and synthetic. Have a look:

(Goldman)

"Even when benchmarked to their full history, including the pre-crisis period, current spread valuations are unambiguously stretched," Goldman noted on Thursday.

In other words: credit is "unambiguously" rich. As in: "this is not a debate."



In fact, we've now breached 100bps in IG. "Risk assets continued their rally, with the Bloomberg Barclays US Credit Index spread breaching 100bp for the first time since September 2014," Barclays wrote, in their weekly credit market recap.

You can see that in the first chart above, but here's a table that breaks things down:

(Barclays)

Ok, so here's where it gets really interesting. See how CDX IG is sitting at 57bps?

Well as it turns out, it literally can't rally any further. Here's Barclays again:

Similar to the performance in the cash market, spreads in the derivatives market have rallied, with CDX.IG now within 2bp of its post-crisis tight of 56bp in July 2014. While spreads now appear tight relative to post-crisis levels, they remain more than 28bp wide of the all-time tight of 28bp in February 2007 (Figure 7). At a high level, this would seem to indicate that there is potential for the index to rally further, particularly if the macro backdrop remains benign. But there are notable differences between the index today (IG28) and the index back then (IG7), which we believe, when taken together, make it unlikely that the index will compress meaningfully from current levels. In 2007, the biggest factor driving spreads to very tight levels was the presence of synthetic CDOs, which were sizable sellers of protection. During that period, there was significant leverage available, which made it attractive to sell protection even at low absolute spread levels. At the time the index reached its all-time tight, more than half of index constituents were trading inside of 20bp (Figure 8). In contrast, today there is less leverage available for these trades, and structured credit is not a significant part of the market. Currently, only 10% of IG28 constituents trade inside of 20bp, and unless structured products (or similarly prolific sellers of protection) are meaningfully reintroduced to the market, we do not expect a large number of index constituents to trade at very tight levels. Another difference between the index today and the index in 2007 is quality. IG28 is of lower average quality than IG7 was back in 2007: Baa1 versus Baa1/A3.

Got that? CDX IG quite literally can't get any tighter.

Unless some structural seller of protection comes along and enters the market in size, we've reached a theoretical limit on spread compression in CDX IG.

I asked another derivatives strategist who works at a different bank to confirm this. "The IG spreads lower bound is correct," was his succinct answer.

Now look, I realize that might not seem like it's entirely relevant for someone who merely gains exposure to IG credit through an ETF, but you have to kind of abstract yourself a bit.

That is, we're now bumping up against thresholds beyond which there would need to be a technical tailwind in order for us to rally further.

Clearly, the cash market could continue to rally but even there, sub-century mark spreads are something that I would be seriously concerned about if I were long IG credit through an exchange traded vehicle.

