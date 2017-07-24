Weekly Fund Spotlight: Hedge Rising Rates With These Senior Loan CEFs

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory about one month ago with more actionable and detailed recommendations.

This week, I have decided to look not at a specific fund but at a small of CEFs, namely senior loan CEFs. This analysis was prompted by a Cambridge Income Laboratory member who asked for my opinion on some of the funds in this category. Therefore, I will not be going in depth into any specific fund; rather, I will aim to perform a comparative analysis for this class of funds.

According to CEFConnect, there are 28 funds in the "Senior Loan Funds" category. However, doing a comparative analysis on 28 funds would have been tedious and overly complex. Therefore I decided to focus on a narrower subset of funds, which are the 6 funds that the member asked about:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Western Asset Corporate Loan (TLI)

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (TSLF) Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA)

I myself added a 7th fund, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC), as a bellwether for senior loan funds as it is the largest fund in that space.

Basic details about the funds are shown in the table below.

Fund BGT EVF JQC PPR TLI TSLF VTA Inception Aug. 2004 Oct. 1998 Jun. 2003 May 1998 Nov. 1998 Sep. 2003 Jun. 2007 AUM $336m $254m $1165m $795m $113m $133m $891m Avg. volume 64k 96k 427k 383k 26k 28k 270k Yield 5.02% 5.59% 7.37% 5.84% 7.30% 7.12% 7.12% Leverage-adjusted yield 3.85% 4.14% 5.43% 4.57% 5.52% 5.59% 5.44% Leverage 30% 35% 36% 28% 32% 27% 31% Premium/discount -3.26% -6.85% -7.37% -6.32% -2.97% -4.79% -7.79% Expense ratio 1.20% 1.96% 1.43% 1.63% 1.62% 2.27% 1.93% Active expense ratio 0.27% 0.80% 0.40% 0.62% 0.57% 1.13% 0.82% % Loans 97% 88% 70% 100% 86% 92% 75% Morningstar rating ***** *** ** *** ** ***** *****

We can see that all seven funds in this category are very established, with inception dates of 2007 or before. Three of the funds, EVT, PPR and TLI, are nearing their 20-year birthday. The average trading volumes of the funds are sufficient for retail investors.

Why senior loan funds?



As most of you may already know, senior loans, also known as bank loans or floating rate loans, usually have a floating interest rate. This means that as the prevailing interest rates rise, the interest paid to the creditor also rises. Therefore, senior loans are somewhat mitigated from interest rate risk.

As a case in point, as the U.S. 10-year Treasury note rate nearly doubled during the "Taper Tantrum" of 2013, the benchmark ETF, the PowerShares Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN), barely budged (it was -0.35% in total return over that period). ADS Analytics reached a similar conclusion when looking at the class of senior loan CEFs during the Taper Tantrum.

Bank loans are actually the most senior in the capital structure (hence the term "senior loans"), and have to be paid even before the bondholders. Despite this, however, they do carry significant credit risk. This is because bank loans are typically offered to non-investment grade companies (as investment grade companies can easily access financing via the bond market). In the recent oil-induced credit panic, BKLN fell (though not to the same extent) as the benchmark high-yield ETF, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG).

Expense ratio

The chart below shows the expense ratios for the seven senior loan CEFs. One metric that I have devised to account for both the leverage of a CEF as well as the expense that one would have had to pay for a similar passive strategy is the "active expense" metric. This metric normalizes the baseline expense (which excludes interest cost) to 0% leverage, then subtracts from that the expense ratio for the passive ETF. The active expense ratio is therefore the additional fee that one is paying for active management versus a passive approach. I chose the PowerShares Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) as the passive benchmark. BKLN charges 0.65% in expense ratio.

We can see that the seven funds charge between 1.20% and 2.27% in baseline expense, whereas the active expense ratio calculates to be between 1.20% and 1.13%. BGT charges the lowest baseline expense of 1.20% and active expense of 0.27%, whereas TSLF charges the highest baseline expense of 2.27% and active expense of 1.13%.

Note also that the "baseline expense" figures do not include leverage cost. For example, BGT charges 0.42% to maintain its 30% leverage, so its total expense ratio is actually 1.62%. However, the reason that I do not include the interest expense in comparing the funds is that the leverage should theoretically work to the investor's advantage - and said leverage is much cheaper to obtain at the fund level than from a retail brokerage for most investors.

Portfolio

I will not be looking at individual portfolios in this Spotlight. Instead, I first show the proportion of each fund that is invested in senior loans. We can see that JQC has the lowest proportion of senior loans at 70%, whereas PPR has the highest proportion at 100%.

Another important consideration is the leverage of each fund. Leverage is a double-edged sword because it increases both the potential reward and risk of a fund.

We can see from the chart below that the 7 CEFs have between 27 to 36% leverage, with TSLF's leverage being the lowest and JQC's being the highest.

Finally, we consider the market capitalization of each fund. Some investors may not feel comfortable with investing in CEFs that are too small in size.

Here we find that TLI is the smallest fund at $113m market capitalization, whereas JQC is over 10 times its size, at $1165m.

For this week's Spotlight, I decided to add a bit more data to the yield section. Besides showing yield on price ("Yield Px" in the chart below), I also show yield on NAV ("Yield NAV"). This is because the distribution yield on price is affected by the premium/discount of a CEF, whereas the yield on NAV is not. Furthermore, I also present the coverage ratios of the funds as well. As a reminder, the coverage ratio is the ratio of the fund's earnings to its distribution yield. A coverage ratio of less than 100% means that the fund is earning less than it is paying out in distributions. Note that the coverage ratios are calculated from the fund's latest annual report figures, as reported on CEFConnect.

We can see from the chart above that JQC has the highest yield on price of 7.37%, while BGT's is the lowest at 5.02%. In terms of yield on NAV, TLI's is the highest at 7.08%, while BGT's is again the lowest, at 4.86%.

Moreover, we also see that in general, the higher yielding CEFs have lower coverage ratios than the lower yielding CEFs. This is expected because the funds are broadly investing in the same universe, and we shouldn't expect a management team, no matter how gifted, to be able to conjure a yield out of nothing. This relationship should be borne in mind when considering the yield of the CEFs.

Performance

The following charts consider the historical NAV performance of the funds. NAV performance rather than price performance is considered because the latter is highly dependent upon changes in the premium/discount values of the fund, and as such do not accurately reflect the investing acumen of the fund managers. Furthermore, note that the performance figures are not adjusted for leverage, as doing so involves introducing additional assumptions to the data. Given that the funds all employ leverage of between 27% to 36%, this should not make a huge difference to the final numbers.

On 1-year basis, EVF is the best performing fund at 13.34%, while the weakest is PPR at 7.03%.

On a 3-year annualized basis, TSLF leads with +5.78% while JQC lags at +2.57%.

Over 5 years, the best performing fund is now VTA with a +8.33% annualized return, which is about 170 basis points higher than the next-best performing fund, BGT, at +6.61%. TLI is in last place at 5.68% annualized. 5-year data for TSLF is not available.

Valuation

On a premium/discount basis, VTA looks most attractive with a -7.99% discount. All 7 of the highlighted funds are trading at a discount. The average discount for all 28 funds in the "Senior Loan Funds" category is -2.95%. Hence, the selected funds are generally cheaper than the broader peer group.

In terms of 1-year z-scores, all seven funds have z-scores between -0.1 and 0.4. This narrow dispersion of z-scores suggests that these funds have all moved in the same direction over the past 1 year, at least where relative valuation is concerned. None of the funds appear to be particularly overvalued or undervalued. The highest z-scores of +0.40 are exhibited by TSLF and TLI, whereas EVF has the lowest z-score of -0.10.

Brief verdict

Should you include a senior loan CEF in your portfolio? Given that senior loans are relatively resilient to interest rate risk, I consider them to be an excellent diversified to a bond-heavy portfolio, particularly one that already has high interest rate risk. In the Cambridge Income Laboratory, my overall recommendation of the best senior loan CEF is provided based on quantitative analysis of the data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

