Handy & Harman Takeout Offer Is Too Low

Steel Partners wants to buy the company now before synergies will shine through in 2017 and 2018.

I wrote an article a few months back about Handy & Harman (HNH) calculating what free cash flow going forward would be here. I argued that at $22 the company was trading at 4x forward free cash flow multiple. Since then Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP), who currently owns 70% of the company, has offered $29 per share, and recently upped the offer to $37.10 per share. I think the shares are at least worth at least $51 per share.

The company hired a third party to do a valuation of the company. They came up with this:

As you can see they used a 15% discount rate, which seems way too conservative given that interest rate on their debt is only about 4%. Using a 10% discount rate would be more accurate.

I usually prefer to value a company based on EV/EBIT or on price earnings multiples though. This is easier because you can just see what comparable companies are trading at. As for 2017, the prediction looks like this:

The company calculates enterprise value like this:

This would imply that Steel Partners is trying to take the company private at a 2017 6.9x EV/EBITDA multiple, and 2018 EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.1x (assuming HNH generates about $30 million of cash this year).

The 2018 EV/EBIT multiple would be 8.75x. Which is really cheap if you consider that they will likely not pay taxes in the near future as this article argues.

So what would be a more reasonable EV/EBIT multiple? HNH is in multiple industries and the company actually provided a peer comparison in their presentation in Exhibit C. I summed up it up in this table:

Building products Performance materials Electrical components Diversified industrials Average EV/EBIT 14.3x 14.8x 17x 15.6x

Let's be conservative here and use a 12x EV/EBIT multiple to leave Steel Partners with some upside, this would imply a valuation of $51 per share based on the 2017 numbers and a valuation of $64 per share based on the forecasted 2018 numbers.

The pension liability

This is a tricky one, how do you treat a pension liability? It is clearly much less risky than debt since pension holders generally don't throw a company into liquidation. And no interest needs to be paid on this liability. And generally this liability will be bigger when interest rates are low. Interest rates currently are near all time lows:

So this liability will likely shrink when interest rates go up long term. Which does not seem too unlikely given how low they currently are. So it seems to me that the unfunded pension liability of $231 million is comparable to preferred stock with a long term negative yield that will not put the company in bankruptcy.

Another more creative way to value the company, would be to assume a $15 million pension charge each year and remove the pension liability from the enterprise value, and just count the debt. Taking 2018 EBIT, subtracting $15 million, and then dividing it by an enterprise value of $679 would imply that they try to take the company private at a 7.6x multiple. Which would seem even more of a steal given that they can likely avoid paying taxes once they merge the company with one of their NOL vehicles. I think $15 million is conservative given that the pension charge was $2.6 million in Q1 this year.

Conclusion

As you can read in my previous article, a lot of the earnings will come from recent acquisitions. And there will likely be a lot of synergies from cost cuts and cross selling. This is not yet apparent in the 2016 10-k. Not to speak from the cyclical tailwinds in the building materials sector. It seems Steel Partners wants to take the company private before these synergies shine through in the earnings report and the company will show up on people's screeners for cheap EV/EBITDA multiples. Steel Partners will need 85% of the company's shares to complete the merger. Currently about 11.5% is owned by random funds. So if shareholders team up here I think it is likely that Steel Partners will be forced to up their offer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.