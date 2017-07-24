Why Are Investors Expecting More From PriceSmart?

At some point that seems likely to change, but it matters when - and where PSMT heads to in the meantime.

As I wrote a little less than three months ago, I covered my short in PriceSmart (PSMT) simply because I couldn't quite figure out what the market was seeing that I wasn't. Naturally, the stock fell 8% after Q3 earnings.

If anything, I'm even more confused coming out of Q3, particularly as PSMT fills the post-earnings gap (it's reclaimed about half of those losses so far). PriceSmart isn't a bad company. Its management is not at fault for the huge strengthening of the dollar, which significantly impacted its business, particularly in Colombia.

But investors continue to treat PSMT like a growth stock, even though its geographic expansion more and more looks like it's boxed in and even though the still-weak Colombian peso presents a huge headwind to success in that key market. Q3 seemed for a moment to change that outlook - but as PSMT moves back toward $85, investors still seem to be paying rather dearly for the stock. And I continue to wonder what exactly will change that fact.

Q3 Earnings

From here, the Q3 'miss' looks far more like an issue of expectations than of execution. Again, investors and analysts are acting as if this is a fast-growing company. It's not. Comps fell 0.8% in FY16 and rose 2.7% in FY15. Currency and 'cannibalization' of existing Colombia locations by new stores has been a factor. But the idea that the so-called "Costco (COST) of Latin America" has some massive runway for growth simply seems far too optimistic at this point. The company has opened 39 stores in 20 years. Better South American markets like Chile and Peru look saturated. And the model for existing stores - which is supposed to be based on buying goods in dollars and shipping them from Miami - has been upending by the huge change in Fx rates.

Yet investors and analysts continue to expect that PriceSmart's growth is around the corner. Analysts, in particular, seem consistently surprised (note that revenue misses are due either to slow updates, either in terms of data dissemination or the actual analyst numbers, as monthly sales data means revenue is known before the report):

source: Seeking Alpha

That's one earnings beat in the last twelve quarters, along with a number of significant misses. EPS appears to have declined over that period. And yet PSMT shares have fallen just 2% over the ~33 months.

Q3 seems like a microcosm of the disconnect between expectations and execution. Sales rose almost 4%, on a 2.2% increase in comparable-store sales. EPS did rose double-digits, but thanks to currency (~$0.04) and a lower tax rate (~$0.03). Operating income was basically flat (+0.5%), though it would have been a bit better excluding a one-time charge that hit gross margin: plus 3% or so, implying basically flat EBIT margins.

Again, I'm not sure where expectations could have been. The revenue figures were disclosed already, and the general tenor of the quarter fits with recent trends. Costa Rica saw a mild currency spike, which pushed its reported comps negative, and a 1.8% local currency increase isn't out of line with recent results. Trinidad is struggling with macro and currency problems, and so is Barbados. Colombia seems to have had a solid quarter, with comps up 10% (5% in local currency), renewal rates up, and the stores adapting to a ~3,000 to 1 COP/USD exchange rate.

On the margin front, gross margin expanded, and SG&A deleveraged due to lower comps. On the Q3 conference call, CEO Jose Luis Laparte said "compared to our budgets we were right there in terms of gross margin," which expanded 30 bps. Later in the call, he said that ex-Colombia, the quarter was "business as usual".

That seems about right. But the tone of the Q&A certainly sounded as if the questioners were asking for more - and PSMT management seemed rather complacent. Laparte said when asked directly about the morning sell-off that "we are happy with the results". I don't think the CEO is wrong on that front. These are tough markets, with currency fluctuations and macro concerns in several countries and a business model that depends largely on shipping goods thousands of miles from a single distribution center in a different country. I don't think PriceSmart is doing a bad job, at all. I just don't see why investors are paying 27x EPS plus cash for that model - or why they continue to expect improvement that I truthfully don't think is coming.

Valuation

I still believe PSMT is a $70 stock, based on something like 20-21x EPS plus the $2+ per share in cash. Paying 27x EPS for single-digit growth is simply too much - particularly when combined with some of the currency and political risk involved in doing business in some of PriceSmart's key markets.

And I remain highly skeptical that there's some acceleration of growth on the horizon - and the Q3 conference call seemed to support that skepticism. Laparte said the company didn't see much room left for margin expansion in Colombia after strong results over the past few quarters. There is "nothing really active" in terms of a new country, and competitors like Cencosud (CNCO) and Wal-Mart (WMT) would make entry into attractive markets like Chile and Peru much more difficult. There are two new locations coming, one in Costa Rica and one in the Dominican Republic. But both likely have will have some level of cannibalization off existing stores, and adding 4-5% to revenue inorganically isn't closing the valuation gap here.

Yet, PSMT is gaining again, and I wouldn't be at all shocked to see it hit $90 before Q4 earnings in October. And I'm not entirely sure how to play the valuation gap (assuming I'm even right). Selling calls makes some sense in theory, but premiums are light and liquidity is very thin.

I do think a short will become attractive again at some point in the next few quarters, particularly if recent performance is the new baseline for Colombia. That market has been a big part of the supposed growth story here for some time, and I believe some PSMT bulls have largely forgiven the company for the external currency shocks. But as this year's improvements are lapped, it's going to be much tougher for the company to post reasonable growth in FY18. And at some point, the disconnect between the growth investors are expecting, and pricing in, and the growth PriceSmart is capable of delivering, is going to end. When those expectations fade, PSMT stock likely will too.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.