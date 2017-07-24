A Bear On GE Outlines Reasons To Avoid This Name

This article summarizes the current reasons why I continue to find GE shares unattractive at or near their current price.

Even down from $32 to $26 in one year, the stock is just reflecting worsening operating results despite a decent US and global economy.

Introduction

This article lays out the key reasons why I remain bearish on GE (NYSE:GE), even though the shares are well down from where they were trading (near $30) when I wrote my first and bearish GE article three months ago, following Q1 earnings. The main reasons are:

Overvaluation based on past five-year and Q1/2 2017 EPS levels and trends,

too many management and board issues and uncertainties, and

dividend yield that's too low given current and recent earnings.

Taken in order:

Earnings trends are dismal, and only GAAP numbers really matter

Before getting to 2017 numbers, here are the EPS using GAAP and using what ETrade (NASDAQ:ETFC) has listed as "excluding extra items" for 2012-2016, in that order.

First, GAAP EPS in USD including all items: $1.29, $1.27, $1.50, $0.62, $0.89.

Then, excluding extra items: $1.38, $0.73, $0.92, $0.14, $1.00.

So, with the major corporate reorganization and shrinkage of the financial part of GE to a still significant but much lesser level largely in the rear-view mirror, we can look in these mostly sunny economic times and say: #@**%!? or something like that about GE's earnings. Is that what GE went through all the reorganizing to get to?

Well, maybe this year finally showed a pick-up. The large Alstom deal has been completed, and as noted, the US and global economies have been on an upswing for a few quarters.

Let's look at the past six quarters, beginning with Q1 2016 and ending with the most recent quarter. All these are GAAP only; diluted EPS in USD:

Q1 2016: -0.01

Q2 2016: 0.30

Q3 2016: 0.22

Q4 2016: 0.39

Q1 2017: 0.07

Q2 2017: 0.13.

If you can find a good trend in any of the above comparisons, more power to you; I cannot. On an absolute level, ignoring trends, trailing 12-month EPS is $0.81. At Friday's closing price of $25.91, TTM P/E is therefore 32.0.

Trailing six-month EPS is $0.20. Annualize that (ignoring seasonality for now) to get a P/E based on these two-quarter results of 64.8X.

These are too high, especially given the general downtrend in EPS.

How can this be when GE has been supposedly optimizing its portfolio for years? Isn't it finally optimized?

Here are some details that say "not yet."

Some reasons why GE can't make much money

There is so much to say, and so little time... so just a few points.

Financial sector

From p. 2 of the earnings release, GE Capital lost $324 million in Q2. Of that, $172 MM was from continuing and $152 MM was from discontinued operations.

Despite this loss, GE Capital upstreamed $2 B to the parent in Q2. GE Capital was unprofitable in Q2 last year, as well. Why? The question seems not to come up in the Q&A, perhaps because GE filibusters the presentation with vast amounts of orally presented data that could and should just be either in the press release and certainly in the 10-Q: so there is little time for questions. And GE goes out of its way to answer the questions at length, often with two respondents (IBM (NYSE:IBM) has a similar practice).

However, within all this obscuration, we learned a little in the conference call about GE Capital; from the prepared remarks:

In the second quarter, the verticals funded $1.9 billion of on-book volume and enabled approximately $3.9 billion of industrial orders. Overall, portfolio quality remains stable. Other continuing operations generated $716 million loss in the quarter driven by $343 million of excess interest expense, a $182 million of preferred dividend, $146 million of restructuring costs related to portfolio transformation and $45 million of headquarters run-off expense.

The profits have come from what GE calls "verticals," which are either largely or entirely vendor financing that GE provides.

I have two questions about the paragraph quoted above. First, what is "excess interest expense?" This is a strange term. Interest costs are what they are, is that too simplistic a concept of me?

Second, how are selling off securities (or the like) for a net $146 MM loss brushed off as "restructuring?"

There's at least one other thing apparently wrong with GE Capital, however, as the CFO, Jeff Bornstein, went on to mention:

We recently have had adverse claims experience in a portion of our long-term care portfolio and we will assess the adequacy of our premium returns. We will update you in the fourth quarter.

This raised my eyebrows. I thought that was the major problem with Genworth, spun off pre-Great Recession and much more recently sold. Why, in 2017, are we learning about this problem within GE Capital, and how big might the problem be?

Another, subtler issue that arose in Mr. Bornstein's prepared remarks, which gets to the topic of the next bolded section, involves management's mindset. Since every word of the prepared remarks is vetted internally, note the italicized phrase in Mr. Bornstein's wrap-up:

Overall, GE Capital reported a net loss of $324 million, 72% better than last year.

Shouldn't a more self-aware management and its public relations team have instead said that the loss was less bad than last year or simply have presented the factual numbers and left it at that? Unfortunately, this is not unrepresentative of how the whole GE story rolls from management's perspective.

Moving on...

Margins are low

Here it is 2017, GE has rejiggered its business lines for years, and in the US industry, profit margins are at or near record highs at least since the mid-'60s. And GE is supposed to have best-in-breed products or nearly so. Yet, in its Q2 presentation PDF, it notes that yoy, industrial operating margins rose 10 basis points to 13.2% from 13.1% a year ago.

This is not impressive.

GE reminds us that it's taking costs out of its expense structure - but so are its competitors, I would assume.

Since much of what GE does is operate in the Old Economy field, and much of the new business wins it pointed to in the conference call were in financially weak countries such as Egypt, Algeria and Brazil, why should these businesses receive much of a multiple? Stocks of companies with low margins should normally be penalized by low P/Es.

Quality of earnings is poor due to tax rate and share buybacks

The earnings release contains its most important table, the breakdown of EPS, on p. 4. There we learn that in Q2:

Pre-tax earnings from continuing operations were $1.515 B, and

provision for income taxes on those earnings was $0.015 B, a 1% rate.

In addition, share count dropped 5% yoy. Since share count reduction is normally considered financially equivalent to a dividend, then GE, which has been trading this year at roughly a 3% earnings yield based on 2016 EPS, gave shareholders about an 8.5% "return" - something to have been expected from a company with tremendous profits such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). But, doing buybacks and paying out dividends in excess of earnings, even adjusted earnings, makes many shareholders more docile.

Interim summary

A general overview of GE's ongoing and multi-year operations shows no reason why it should trade other than at a low, and I mean low, multiple of established, in-the-book earnings.

Next, more briefly, some comments on management.

Does management know that the stock could crater?

In three sections, beginning with:

Immelt

Listening to the prepared remarks of outgoing CEO Jeff Immelt, I have to wonder what reality he and the entire GE public relations team are seeing. This is his first sentence to analysts and shareholders listening in:

GE had a solid quarter in a volatile world.

No, GE had a miserable quarter, nearly breakeven if it had to pay a 25% or 30% tax rate, in fairly stable economic times both in the US and across the world.

Mr. Immelt continued:

Let me give you a few themes that describe the environment. U.S. is stable on a slow growth rate, global growth is accelerating, and resource markets remain challenging. Out topline results are solid. In the second quarter, our organic results were: Orders up 5%; revenue up 2%; margins expanded by 10 basis points; and industrial profit grew by 4%. At the half, orders were up 6%; revenues up 4%; margins expanded by 70 basis points; and industrial profit grew by 11%. At the half, we reduced structural cost by $670 million ahead of plan. We generated $3.5 billion of cash in the quarter, in line with our expectations. In the quarter, we made progress on our portfolio strategy. July, we closed GE Baker Hughes. This move significantly strengthens our position in the sector. This is a more competitive business and positioned for growth.

Just two comments on his points. Was a 3% drop in topline sales "solid?" One wonders. Is GE Baker Hughes, primarily an oilfield services company, really "positioned for growth" with West Texas Intermediate crude prices around $45 per barrel? Or is it positioned for shrinkage and losses?

One has to wonder if GE "gets it."

Allowing time for only six questioners for a company of GE's size and complexity is not especially in line with maximal transparency.

Flannery

The incoming CEO, John Flannery, made one comment that already raised my suspicion level that nothing much will change in GE's preference for public relations and attitude over a real focus on growing profits per share. In his brief prepared remarks, he gave analysts seeming primacy by saying of his deep dive into how GE can do better; here is the relevant part of the quote, with the most disconcerting part of it bolded:

I always start with customers and employees, but it’s also important to get the view of our government partners and especially our investors. As I was out with Matt Cribbins last week and we saw about 100 different analysts and portfolio managers, and we will be doing more of that over the next couple of months. There is a lot of positive feedback from these listening sessions but also plenty of suggestions on ways we can improve.

Especially the investors?

He appears to me to have implied that it's more important to listen to analysts than to GE's customers and employees.

However, the whole thought process bothers me. The CEO of GE is going to have an undetermined number of meetings with analysts and even portfolio managers to assist him in making GE great again? Say it ain't so... is that something Steve Jobs would have done? It's all backwards. What do portfolio managers know about the intricacies of GE's operating margin problems? Even analysts are problematic. They cover many companies, not just GE. The analysts who happen to have technical expertise in some line of business relevant to GE can be reached quickly by phone, their brains picked, and the CEO need not leave headquarters.

The answer is simple: shareholders want much higher profitability, and the answer should stem almost completely from within GE. The best, most encouraging thing for GE to have done was this: appoint a new CEO who had been working with the board and the entire GE sales and marketing, production, supply chain, finance, etc. teams and who had a plan from Day 1 to set a better course.

This just looks like more of the same mediocrity.

The board

Finally, while it gets little attention, and while Mr. Flannery is obviously bright and hard-working, he's an incoming CEO, who, strangely, is being made chairman of the board as well in just a few months. This is "worst practices." "Best practices" is widely viewed as having the CEO not be chairman, allowing the board to have a greater chance of actually functioning independent of management rather than just as a rubber stamp.

OK, I'm unimpressed with what I see of this transition so far. This leads to another brief discussion, namely the dividend.

GE is not a true income stock

As shown above, GE trades with a very low earnings yield (the reciprocal of the P/E) either looked at on the basis of deteriorating 2017 profits, 2016 profits, or a multi-year profits basis. GE also has a negative tangible book value defined as shareholder equity minus goodwill and intangibles. So since earnings and tangible book value are the two drivers of a sustainable dividend payout, and Jeff Immelt emphasized in his closing prepared remarks that "GE will always have a strong commitment to the dividend," you can't pay what you don't have. At $0.24 per quarter, the dividend exceeds earnings. If that continues, then GE goes into a form of slow liquidation to sustain the dividend. Even if EPS ramp up above $0.96, which I do not doubt it will, the company has tough global competition. It's a truism that you cannot cost-cut your way to victory over the long haul. So, what GE needs is retained earnings and a vision to generate superior returns from those retained earnings.

Why is GE treated as an income stock; why should it be committed to any specific dividend payout?

Of course, there are many reasons, one being the ultra-low interest rate climate in which we find ourselves. But over financial history, the uncertainty of future dividends has led to dividend yields of 5%, 6%, or 7% (or more) being required for turnaround situations, not 3 1/2%% or that level where GE has been trading (finally at a still-low 3.7%).

There's probably another reason, namely the acceptance by the investment community of non-GAAP accounting.

Certainly there are other reasons, but it's difficult to see any new money investor actually looking at GE Capital's problems, the industrial company's low margins, the consolidated EPS, and a new CEO who is going to take months and input from portfolio managers before deciding how to improve matters and then buying GE for the dividend.

GE as a break-up candidate

This is one of two reasons why I have a $15 target price rather than a lower one. GE has a great aviation business and a bunch of other businesses. Mr. Flannery has helped build its healthcare business, and I know that some parts of it are good, but overall, I cannot really assess its strengths.

However, my guess is that there is not a lot of technology-sharing between divisions, and that which there is can be cross-licensed.

While a break-up is at least superficially attractive, there are practical problems. For one, it goes against the incentives that the new CEO has, and that the board of directors has. Another is that there are certain efficiencies in size, at least theoretically. Yet another is that the GE name has value. Finally, GE Capital has value in doing deals; deconglomerating GE may pose problems for the smaller companies arising from the current company.

Nonetheless, my guess is that even if GE does not break up, analysts will look past any continued low-margined, slow-growth/no-growth problems and think of the valuation that one or all divisions would receive as standalone companies and that this will sustain the stock price.

GE as IBM

Some companies, such as electric and gas utilities, can handle mediocre management (or worse) better than others. Railroads, with limited competition from the small number of competing railroads, can meander along, as trucks cannot handle certain types of merchandise. Marketing-driven companies with established, strong brands that sell empty calories can also move along for years with poor management. However, GE operates in fields with intense competition and significant cyclicality. If it under-invests in its future by returning more cash to shareholders than it earns (earnings being the key, not cash flow), then it may never catch up, and the value of the company could be sacrificed due to short-term-ism and avoidable mistakes. That's also the case in high technology, which is why my April article on GE was titled GE: Another IBM. The conclusion contains the following points which remain relevant now:

The GE as IBM analogy is not perfect, of course. But it works as an idea I toss out because both companies were great in their day, and retain several great characteristics. Neither one is dying, at least no time soon. Each one has profitable and growth aspects. But I write these articles from the standpoint of how I see attractiveness of a stock for new money, such as my own. And I see IBM and its failing chart (my opinion) similar to that of GE and its chart, which is breaking down. With the Fed tightening, we begin to see, Warren Buffett-style, who's been swimming without bathing trunks on. Coming into the classic "sell in May and go away" period, I see GE as having negative attractiveness, even to me as a retiree interested in dividend-paying stocks.

Down over 3 points in only three months, GE has indeed shown negative alpha, especially given the strength of the DJIA (NYSEARCA:DIA) and S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), of which it is such a prominent member. Looked at with the stock down from about $32 to about $26 in only one year, it has indeed been breaking down.

The question of the day therefore is the final section of the article:

Concluding remarks and summary - what next for GE stock?

The answer cannot be known. The stock rallied in June when news that the Immelt era was soon to end. Then it dropped another three points from that interim high to today's price just below $26.

Just a guess: GE rallies the troops. Mr. Flannery meets with portfolio managers and investors and paints a bright future for the company.

So, using whatever GAAP or non-GAAP numbers they choose, and whatever tax rate they use, the Street, which has profited greatly by advisory and other fees on GE's never-ending M&A and restructuring, can come up with whatever future numbers it wants. Then, in a world where interest rates are so low and SPY trades above 24X TTM GAAP EPS, a high P/E can be assigned to those numbers.

But Wall Street's interest in GE does not, over time, need to translate to any support for a specific stock price, no matter how persuasively Mr. Flannery sells the story, or how much the Street simply wants to believe in it.

As someone with no financial interest in how GE stock performs, and as a long-only investor, this article expressing my views comes down to a simple question, which unlike guessing at how GE will or "should" trade, is whether the stock is worth buying at or near $26. My answer remains what it was in April, which is that GE continues to present what, fundamentally, is one of the worst values in the mega-cap space. To summarize some of the reasons more specifically than in the intro:

Declining, weak EPS trend,

problems, and perhaps a large writedown coming, at GE Capital,

new CEO without a turnaround plan in place (though he's been at GE for many years) - nonetheless he's being made chairman of the board,

basically unchanged board of directors,

non-covered dividend,

dubious Baker Hughes acquisition,

negative tangible net worth,

too many unrelated businesses under one corporate umbrella, and

weak stock chart.

It would be nice to see this important company get its act together. When that might happen, with what EPS and financial structure, with what assets in the company, and at what stock price, remain too murky for yours truly to do other than watch. If that reasoning is on target, then my guess is that Mr. Market will agree and allow the stock to move lower.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

