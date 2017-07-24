Wells Fargo: This Ain't Alpha

WFC is not expensive, but is this the stuff of Alpha? I'd submit not and while I'm not eating a lot of humble pie here, I'm eating some.

But to the eye of this analyst the problem has been income, not costs.

The company discusses its plans for improvement in terms of a "too high" efficiency ratio and lays out cost reduction plans in some detail.

There’s no question Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is doing some hard yards as it pursues efficiency savings, and works to resolve its reputational challenges following the accounts scandal of last year. Should investors remain long?

Some of the trickiest situations to approach as an analyst and investor are those where the initial thesis appears valid, but time is rolling by and the story has yet to gain much traction.

My initial call on WFC worked quite well, and investors have enjoyed an 18% gain since then, which has beaten the S&P. However, more importantly, WFC is under-performing a couple of important benchmarks: the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) and the SPDR KBW Regional Banking (NYSEARCA:KRE). So if we're here for alpha, this ain't it. WFC isn’t a regional bank, but it has a similar businesses structure insofar as it’s a deposit driven, cross selling based business (US Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is pretty similar in its income structure for example), and I’d argue that WFC competes with the KRE universe for capital.

So let’s take a fresh look at things.

One place to start is with the fact that there’s no threat to the dividend: WFC remains a higher yield than most of its peers, and its CET1 ratio is high (at 11.6%). Buybacks augment capital return, the number of shares reducing by around 2% annually. This isn’t a spectacular total rate of return, but it is stable and well covered.

As we’ve seen in the latest quarterly numbers, WFC continues to grow assets and interest income steadily, albeit slowly. Asset quality is also in good shape and the loan book viewed as a whole has not been growing quickly enough to produce too many negative surprises in the medium term.

The following table shows the asset growth. This is deposit driven. Loans have slowed down in the last couple of quarters, to some extent in line with system aggregate loans, and I expect loan growth to look a bit better in H2. Basically, this huge bank is clunking along OK on the balance sheet side. There was discussion on the 2Q call of "deposit beta", meaning the elasticity of deposit inflows if rate hikes keep coming. Investors should take note that WFC will get a volume effect with higher rates alongside the spread effect that everyone talks about.

All charts are based on company data in the 2Q supplement.

The next chart shows how net interest income has ground up along with balance sheet volumes, but also demonstrates how non-interest income is materially lower over the last three quarters while costs have risen.

Generally speaking, this is where WFC is at odds with developments in its peers. A more typical current pattern is for improving operating leverage with the rate of growth in income exceeding that of costs. In a number of names (such as Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)) this is taking place without any great contribution from interest rates in the income part of the equation and is why U.S. banks aren’t universally captive to the rates story.

At WFC, 2Q cost/income “jaws”, which you calculate by deducting cost growth from revenue growth, was a negative 5%.

The pressure on non-interest income is in one sense universal in that there’s little Y/Y growth in any of the main subcategories of income, but in terms of the retraction of income is mainly confined to mortgage origination fees and lower trading income. See below.

What this chart tells you is that the rate of decline in mortgage origination is slowing, most lines are stable, and there’s been a lot of variance in the “other” line (green) as well as a material overall contraction over a year ago. This group includes the bond and equity trading and so is of less value to the market than more visible income streams anyway. Granted, this isn’t the most scintillating income story you’ll hear, but it’s important to recognise that the pressure on non-interest income isn’t pervasive within WFC.

WFC has an income issue, not a cost issue

That said, I think the non interest income “problem” is of a little more significance than the market is currently assuming. On the Q2 analyst call CEO Sloan was forthright in describing the efficiency ratio (operating costs/operating income) as “simply too high” at just over 61% and reiterating the goal of a sub-60 ratio with the idea that target FY18 cost saves of $2bn will be reinvested in customer facing technology while a further $2bn will flow to the pre-tax line in FY19.

This is all very reasonable, but it naturally focuses everyone on costs as the route to better operating profits. What nobody has done is to give prominence to a discussion of costs in a different context, namely vs. the size of the asset base. Here, it’s a different story.

So looked at this way, we find that WFC doesn’t really have a cost issue at all. In fact, the ratio of cost/average period assets has come down over the last ten quarters. On this measure, which is more of a "unit cost" metric, WFC has become more rather than less efficient. The problem is that the ratio of operating income/average assets has fallen more. The spread between the income and cost streams measured against the asset base is down 11% over the last year, driven by falling income, not rising cost.

The model for WFC getting out of this dip (it’s just a dip, not a ditch) is obviously partly via execution of its cost management programme with that $2bn of saves dropping through the shareholder in 2019. However, it also has to involve stabilisation of the delta in non-interest income and, ideally, a return to growth in line with the balance sheet. WFC of course has a high level of non-interest income, which is what gives it its resilient qualities, but investors should remember that such a large and diverse group of income streams is a mass of moving parts and without a whole lot going wrong non-interest income can fall out of step with the balance sheet growth dynamics quite easily.

Conclusion

How to think about this? I would assume the following if you are happy to bet that non-interest income stabilizes around here: (1) ongoing gentle growth in asset size and underlying core profit of say 5% annually (2) a boost from cost savings in 2019, which should be worth around 6% of 2018.

This gives us an EPS outlook of 4.12, 4.4 and 4.9 through 2017-19, putting WFC on a ’19 PE of 11x with a yield developing from 2.8% now to 3.5% over this time frame. Given that the trailing PE (2016) is 14x now, if WFC warrants this out in 2019 (two years from now) the price should be around $62, 14% up from here.

For long-term absolute return investors who don’t worry about benchmarks, this prognosis is pretty good, giving you 7% annual capital appreciation with a ~3% yield. For people wishing to outperform other banks and the broader financial sector, it may not be enough. With a number of regional banks posting strong margin gains, my own sense is that it’s worth looking around for alternatives to WFC when adding to one's bank holdings. Watch this space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.