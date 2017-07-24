Is There Any Hope For Platinum Group Metals' Shareholders?

The Platinum Group Metals' (PLG) Maseve mine startup has turned into a disaster story. Although the mine started operations in January 2016 and the first concentrate was produced in February 2016, the ramp-up process was a total failure. The projected capacity of the mine is 275,000 toz 4E per year, which equals to 22,917 toz per month. The chart below shows the actual monthly production volumes between September 2016 and May 2017. As can be seen, the actual production volumes have hardly reached 10% of the projected full capacity (the green line). Moreover, they haven't approached even the revised 2017 production guidance of 100,000-120,000 toz 4E (9,167 toz per month) (the blue line).

Source: own processing, using data of Platinum Group Metals

In the recent news release, the management admitted that the chosen mining method is not suitable and it will have to use a hybrid mining method:

In July, 2017 the Company undertook a restructuring of mine operations. The restructuring aims to reduce ongoing costs and achieve positive, sustainable cash flows as soon as possible utilizing the established infrastructure currently in place at the Maseve Mine. The main mining method will transition from higher volume bord and pillar mining to a hybrid mining method, consisting of mechanized access drives using the mine's current equipment and conventional hand-held methods for stoping. Currently, active mining has been temporarily suspended, while contractor activity and labour is restructured.

As a result, the previous production guidances are not valid anymore. And of course, the company will need to raise more money. It is almost sure that the money will be raised via another equity financings. As of February 29, 2016, Platinum Group Metals had 77,591,471 shares outstanding. As of May 31, 2017, there were 139,921,078 shares outstanding. Moreover, only last month, the company issued convertible notes worth $20 million. The conversion price is $0.9989, which means that the potential dilution equals 20.022 million shares.

And there is more share dilution on the horizon:

Currently the Company has $20 million in cash. In order to achieve positive cash flow and to maintain its working capital covenants in 2017 under existing loan facilities, the Company estimates that it will need to source $10 million to $20 million of additional funding by way of refinancing its existing debt, the issuance of new debt, private or public offerings of equity or the sale of project or property interests. The Company has active discussions in all areas of additional funding with several parties.

At the current share price of $0.75, the company will have to issue 13.33-26.66 million shares to raise $10-20 million.

Moreover, Platinum Group Metals owes approximately $85 million to Sprott and LMM. The debt facilities had to be amended once again:

To accommodate the Company for delayed production ramp-up at the Maseve Mine, a syndicate of lenders led by Sprott Resource Lending Partnership(collectively, "Sprott") and Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC ("LMM") have agreed to amend their existing loan facilities to the Company and provide waivers, in each case, until October 31, 2017, with regard to minimum cash and working capital requirements, achievement of production targets, certain events of default and the requirement to pay the lenders 50% of the proceeds of equity and debt financings. Sprott and LMM are each to be paid a fee of US $200,000 and US $400,000 respectively in consideration of the above amendments, both at the same time upon the maturity or repayment of the Sprott facility.

Platinum Group Metals is one big mess. In its fiscal Q3, Platinum Group Metals recorded a $225 million impairment of the Maseve mine. The mine is idled now, it is not clear when the mining should resume and how much it will cost. It is also unknown how high the new production guidance will be (and whether the company will be able to reach it this time). Right now, it is even impossible to find any corporate presentations on Platinum Group Metals' web page.

Although the Maseve mine will need some additional investments, it still has some value. However, it is highly questionable whether Maseve alone will be able to erase the losses of the long-term shareholders. The most valuable and prospective part of the company is its 58.62% share of the huge Waterberg deposit.

The Waterberg deposit contains inferred and indicated resources of 35.69 million toz 4E (platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold). According to the October 2016 PFS, the mine should cost $1.06 billion and it should produce 744,000 toz 4E (472,000 toz palladium, 222,000 toz platinum, 45,000 toz gold, 6,000 toz rhodium), 11 million lb copper and 12 million lb nickel per year. The total mine-site after credit cash costs should equal $248/toz 4E and it should be $481/toz, after the smelter and transportation costs are included. The feasibility study should be completed by the end of 2017.

Given the current market capitalization of $105 million and attributing absolutely no value to the Maseve mine, or to the copper and nickel resources at Waterberg, the share market values 1 toz 4E contained in the Waterberg deposit and attributable to Platinum Group Metals at $5.02 (resources) or $14.54 (reserves). It is a really low valuation, for a world-class project with a feasibility study to be completed in the coming months.

It was originally meant that the cash-flow generated by the Maseve mine will help Platinum Group Metals to finance the Waterberg mine construction. But right now, quite the opposite is true. The Maseve mine isn't able to cover its own production costs and more capital investments are needed in order to adopt a more suitable mining method. The uncertainty weighs on the share price heavily and right now, there is no chance for Platinum Group Metals to fund its share of the Waterberg mine CAPEX that is worth more than $500 million. There is a serious risk that PLG's shareholders will be "diluted to death" or that the assets, including the Waterberg project, will end up in the hands of PVG's creditors.

The best option for the investors seems to be a spin-off of the Waterberg project. The spin-off should help to unlock the value of Waterberg, as it is highly probable that the share price of a company holding Waterberg, without a burden in the form of Maseve, will go up. Especially if the company is led by a new management team. In this scenario, the old shareholders would get a chance to recoup at least a part of their losses and the new ones would get a chance to achieve significant gains. The new entity should be also able to finance the Waterberg construction more easily. However, it is questionable whether the current management will be willing to make this investor-friendly step.

Conclusion

The situation of Platinum Group Metals is very complicated and unclear right now. Although there is a huge value hidden in the Waterberg project, it will hardly be recognized, before the Maseve mess is resolved. The best option for PLG's shareholders is a spin-off of the Waterberg project. However, it is questionable whether the management will be willing to do this step. Right now, the best strategy for investors is to wait and see.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.