Clean Energy Fuels Corp.: Earnings Preview

For the stock price to breakout to the upside, Clean Energy must demonstrate the ability to improve volume growth into the low double digits and claw back to cash flow breakeven by yearend.

Q2 will be the first quarter post the sale of the Renewables Fuel business to BP and Qtr to Qtr margins will contract.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) issued a press release announcing Q2 earnings will be released on August 3rd after the market closes. This will be the first quarter of earnings subsequent to the sale of the Clean Energy Renewables Fuel business ("Renewables") to BP. The sale of the renewables business is estimated by CLNE to reduce per gallon margins to a range of $.25 to $.29, down from $.32 during Q1. Where in this rather wide range of potential results margin per gallon falls will be an important result to monitor. The lower in the range the actual result, the greater the challenge for CLNE to claw its way to positive Cash Flow From Operations ("CFFO") after Maintenance CapEx (estimated at $6 million per year by CNLE) during the second half of the year.

Generating positive CFFO after Maintenance CapEx is needed to prove that CLNE's business model is sustainable and capable of generating at least low double digits of growth. CLNE was able to realize year over year volume growth of 6.6% during 2016 and approximately 10% during Q1 2017 through the construction and sale of private refueling stations to government/public and private fleet owners and through the construction of some CLNE owned stations. These growth rates, however, will not be sufficient for CLNE to claw its way to positive CFFO after Maintenance CapEx if per gallon margins decline to $.25. CLNE will need to use some of the proceeds from the sale of Renewables to BP to increase Growth CapEx and ramp up its growth plans. Listen for comments about this on the conference call.

VETC

The federal alternative fuel tax credits (CLNE uses VETC to designate these credits) expired at yearend 2016. The current political environment makes it unlikely that any clarity on a renewal of alternative fuel tax credits will emerge prior to late 2017, if at all. Given the administration's gutting of the EPA and the conservative/moderate Republican party split in the House of Representatives, there may not be sufficient political support from the executive branch or congressional branch to push renewal of this particular federal tax credit across the finish line. This will likely be a topic of discussion during the conference call, but there will probably be a paucity of true insight on the issue.

Expansion Contracts

Speaking of paucity of insight, there has only been one press release during Q2 to date discussing a new, renewed or expanded contract, the LA Metro contract. Even this contract announcement was less about growth and more about client retention and contract extension. CLNE needs to have some good news on the contract front, preferably news that will have an impact on second half 2017 results. This ties back into the need for CLNE to demonstrate that its business model will become sustainable and profitable over the next 12 to 18 months.

Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach

There has been some excitement around the ongoing Clear Air Action Plan ("CAAP") for the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Here are some excerpts from the recent update on the CAAP.

Clean Vehicles, Equipment Technology and Fuels

Starting in 2018, phase in clean engine standards for new trucks entering the port drayage registries followed by a truck rate structure that encourages the use of near-zero and zero emissions trucks, with the goal of transitioning to a zero emissions drayage fleet by 2035.

Reduce idling and support the state’s efforts to transition terminal equipment to zero emissions by 2030.

Update the Vessel Speed Reduction Program, expand the use of state-approved alternative technologies to reduce at-berth emissions, and encourage clean technology upgrades on ships to attract the cleanest vessels to the San Pedro Bay ports.

The key takeaway is the first bullet point. The new clean engine standards are applied to NEW trucks entering the port drayage registries. This is not going to be an overnight requirement to implement CNG fueled trucks. Assuming a 7 year useful life for the trucks working in the Port area, about 14% of the drayage fleet would be replaced each year. It will happen steadily overtime but there are no guarantees that CLNE will secure a large percentage of the supply contracts or when during 2018 the program will commence. CLNE needs more than this in its road map to growth to be a convincing investment.

12 Litre Engines

This is the other holy grail for CLNE investors. 12L engines are used in the largest over the road trucks. It is a huge potential market but little progress has been made to date in penetrating this market. Listen for any meaningful information during the conference call: commitments to pilot programs from large trucking companies, commitments to purchase engines from manufacturers, new CLNE contracts, etc.

Like the holy grail, I suspect that this will remain out of reach of CLNE for some time yet. That is why CLNE needs to demonstrate an ability to achieve low double digit growth grinding out new contracts by expanding its existing core customer based amongst municipal/public fleets and private waste company and delivery fleets.

Narrowing Diesel Differential

If volume growth declines back into the single digits after roughly 10% during the first quarter, is it due to the narrowing differential between diesel/gasoline costs and the cost of equivalent "gallon" of CNG/LNG. This should be a topic of discussion during the conference call with the recent reversal in oil prices and a less optimistic view on the oil market price recovery.

Debt Maturities

Per Footnote 12 of the Q1 10-Q, CLNE will need to fund approximately $135.45 million in principal maturities due during 2018 for the outstanding 7.75% and 5.25% convertibles. CLNE management has indicated that it will use the net proceeds from the Renewables sale to fund these principal payments. To date, CLNE has been able to repurchase portions of the outstanding convertibles at a discount to face value, including a repurchase of $25 million of the 7.75% convertibles at 12.75% discount from face during Q1 2017. Was CLNE able to continue to repurchase debt at a discount to par? How much of the 2018 maturities remain outstanding? Can CLNE balance its needs to repay debt and fund Growth CapEx (see comment above).

Recent Price Action

Since June 22, CLNE's stock price has increased about 14%. It is still in the bottom half of its 52 week price range. If CLNE hits the midpoint or better on per gallon margins and grows volumes in single digits, there should not be a problem if investors understood that margins were going to contract due to the Renewables sale to BP. CLNE is thinly followed on the research side.

Earnings Model Q2

Here is a simple earnings model that from an article I published May 14th.

The table below provides a simple cash earnings and cash flow analysis for Q2 2017 and an estimate of the incremental volume needed to cover the negative cash flows estimated at various margins and year-over-year volume growth rates.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. 2017 Margins $0.25 $0.26 $0.27 $0.28 $0.29 Growth Rate 7% 8% 9% 7% 8% 9% 7% 8% 9% 7% 8% 9% 7% 8% 9% Quarter 2 Gallons (millions) 88.703 89.532 90.361 88.703 89.532 90.361 88.703 89.532 90.361 88.703 89.532 90.361 88.703 89.532 90.361 Volume Margin (millions) $22.18 $22.38 $22.59 $23.06 $23.28 $23.49 $23.95 $24.17 $24.40 $24.84 $25.07 $25.30 $25.72 $25.96 $26.20 Operating Expenses $23.50 $23.50 $23.50 $23.50 $23.50 $23.50 $23.50 $23.50 $23.50 $23.50 $23.50 $23.50 $23.50 $23.50 $23.50 Interest Expense $4.02 $4.02 $4.02 $4.02 $4.02 $4.02 $4.02 $4.02 $4.02 $4.02 $4.02 $4.02 $4.02 $4.02 $4.02 Cash Earnings ($5.35) ($5.14) ($4.93) ($4.46) ($4.25) ($4.03) ($3.57) ($3.35) ($3.13) ($2.69) ($2.46) ($2.22) ($1.80) ($1.56) ($1.32) CapEx $7.13 $7.13 $7.13 $7.13 $7.13 $7.13 $7.13 $7.13 $7.13 $7.13 $7.13 $7.13 $7.13 $7.13 $7.13 NG Advantage Debt Orig $1.40 $1.40 $1.40 $1.40 $1.40 $1.40 $1.40 $1.40 $1.40 $1.40 $1.40 $1.40 $1.40 $1.40 $1.40 NG Advantage Debt Repmt $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 Cash Flow after CapEx and Prin Pmts ($11.79) ($11.58) ($11.38) ($10.90) ($10.69) ($10.47) ($10.02) ($9.79) ($9.57) ($9.13) ($8.90) ($8.66) ($8.24) ($8.00) ($7.76) Early Payment of $135 million Converts $1.92 $1.92 $1.92 $1.92 $1.92 $1.92 $1.92 $1.92 $1.92 $1.92 $1.92 $1.92 $1.92 $1.92 $1.92 Adj Cash Flow post CapEx and Prin Pmts ($9.87) ($9.66) ($9.46) ($8.98) ($8.77) ($8.55) ($8.10) ($7.87) ($7.65) ($7.21) ($6.98) ($6.75) ($6.32) ($6.08) ($5.84) Incremental Vol Cash Flow Breakeven (mill. gals) 39.485 38.656 37.827 34.555 33.726 32.897 29.990 29.161 28.332 25.751 24.922 24.093 21.804 20.975 20.146 Incremental Volumes % of Q2 Forecast 45% 43% 42% 39% 38% 36% 34% 33% 31% 29% 28% 27% 25% 23% 22%

The volumes for Q2 are based on prior-year actuals and management's estimates of "high single-digit growth" year over year. The margin range of $.25 to $.29 also comes from the management earnings conference call.

Operating expenses are based on Q1 actuals, a $125k/qtr reduction due to the sale of the Renewables business (per management) and an assumption of incremental cost savings of $145k/qtr.

Interest expense is based on debt outstanding at March 31st, but an adjustment is made further below in the model. The line titled "Early Payment of $135 million Converts" (see Debt Maturities below) adjusts the model for the interest savings associated with the prepayment of $135.45 million of convertible principal due during 2018. Early repayment of these amounts would reduce quarterly interest expense by $1.92 million.

CapEx is based on management's annual forecast of $29 million less the $7.6 million Q1 actual evenly divided over the remaining three quarters. NG Advantage Debt Origination assumes that 80% of the $7 million NG Advantage CapEx (for CNG trailers and equipment) included in the $29 million annual CapEx estimate is funded with vehicle loans. The NG Advantage Debt Repmt line reflects monthly principal payments on debt originated in prior periods.

Conclusion

If CLNE can hit the upper range of its per gallon margin estimates, achieve low double digit growth in volumes, and make some new contract announcements, it could become an interesting investment long-term. If not, then more of the same range bound trading will likely ensue until it can prove its business model.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.