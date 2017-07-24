Why I Sold This Bank - And Why I Don't Regret It

Overall, I stand by my decision to sell Wells Fargo and take the view that better offerings exist in the sector.

Moreover, the bank appears to be overvalued relative to its peers on a price to book basis.

Even with a higher return on assets and overall earnings growth, this has not translated into returns.

The bank has not shown significant growth in net income in the past year, and loan balances continue to fall.

Last September, I sold Wells Fargo (WFC) after over three years of holding on to the stock. The two main reasons that I had sold were due to 1) little earnings and price growth over the period of time I was holding the stock, and 2) an eventual admission to a practice whereby fake client accounts were opened in order to meet sales targets.

Nearly one year on, hindsight indicates that I was in fact right to sell the stock. I had initially gotten in at a price of just over $43, and sold at a price of $47.05 for a 7% annual return including dividends.

Today, at a price of $55, it is safe to say Wells Fargo has rebounded significantly since last September. Notwithstanding this, one of the reasons for my sale last September was not only due to my concerns about Wells Fargo, but because I also believed that given an overall lack of movement in price on a holistic basis over the three-year period, that better returns across banking stocks were likely available elsewhere.

Previously, I had commented that Wells Fargo had become a “Coca-Cola” type of investment across banking stocks. While it currently pays among the highest dividend yield among major American banking firms at 2.81%, it is not a stock that is expected to deliver significant growth on a price return basis.

Comparing stocks across the banking sector reveals a rather interesting finding in this regard. We see that competitors Citigroup (C), Bank of America (BAC), and Goldman Sachs (GS) all trade at lower price to book ratios than Wells Fargo, but all three stocks have shown far higher cumulative returns over the past three-year period:

Price Return

Price to Book

This is in spite of Wells Fargo showing a relatively higher return on several key metrics pertinent to banking stocks, including Return on Assets (ROA), Return on Equity (ROE), and Net Interest Income:

Return on Assets (ROA)

Return on Equity (ROE)

Net Interest Income

When we take a look at the key metrics of ROA, ROE, and Net Interest Income for Wells Fargo and its peers, we see that the bank out competes its rivals on these metrics. ROA and ROE metrics allow us to gauge how efficiently a bank is using its capital structure, respectively assets and equity, to generate income, while net interest income tells us the degree to which income is being generated on interest-bearing assets.

However, for a bank that is supposedly ahead of competitors on this basis, the stock has shown overall less returns over the past three years. Why is this?

In the case of Wells Fargo, simply looking at the above metrics does not tell us the whole story.

While growth in measures such as return on assets remain impressive, author Jonathan Weber makes a very good point that Wells Fargo’s business model is one which is focusing on trimming costs rather than expanding revenue, and this could limit the bank’s growth potential long-term, even in terms of future dividend growth. We see that while ROA and ROE still remains higher than most peers, the growth rate has in fact been declining which could place pressure on growth going forward.

So, is Wells Fargo set for significant growth any time soon? Even though net income has risen slightly in the past year, lower consumer loans have also been an issue, particularly in the auto and mortgage loans sector. Moreover, deposits are also down $19.6 billion as a result of a seasonal decline in consumer and commercial deposits.

Net Income

Source: Wells Fargo 2Q17 Quarterly Supplement

Balance Sheet and Credit Overview

Source: Wells Fargo 2Q17 Quarterly Supplement

Ultimately, Wells Fargo is a stock that is not showing all that much in the way of growth lately. While the company is a good income stock, I do not see price exceeding current levels by a great margin. Another SA author also notes that the dropoff in mortgage lending has been 19 percent year-on-year, along with overall lending being down year-on-year by $1 billion. This suggests that the dropoff in loan activity may not simply be temporary, and the bank is not as strong in this area as once thought.

All in all, I stand by my decision to sell Wells Fargo. It’s not a stock that’s set for a significant decline by any means, but don’t particularly see a competitive edge that would justify investment in WFC relative to its peers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.