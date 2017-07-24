After Top 5-Day Sector Performance, Which Utility Stocks In The S&P Have Strongest Relative Performance?

When it comes to picking individual stocks in the event of a continued climb, which S&P 500 utilities will yield out performance?

From May 17 to June 2nd, Utilities surged to $53.29. Utilities have followed consistent patterns for long periods of time throughout 2017.

However, last week investors embraced safer investments that have outperformed YTD, such as silver, gold, and telecommunications.

Momentum and growth have generally outperformed YTD. Emerging Markets and Small Cap US stocks have outperformed as investors have embraced high risk with record-low volatility.

Throughout 2017, the market has undergone waves, or phases, of risk acceptance. A record low magnitude of volatility based on the VIX futures contracts has investors primarily worried and anticipating the worst in the near future, but not the immediate future.

Credit: Charlie Bilello of Pension Partners

Ever since the new administration was elected into office in November 2016, there's been a sudden shift in priority of impact on financial markets. Rather than monetary policy weighing greatest, fiscal policy and shifts in entitlement programs have drawn highest impact on markets. Expectations relating to tax reform, trade, globalization, foreign policy, and healthcare have the highest weights of impact.

Despite some setbacks on some of those fronts in the current administration, economic indicators relating to purchasing, consumer confidence, housing, and employment remain relatively strong, historically speaking. This is despite short term interest rate hikes which have led to a flattened yield curve and historically tight credit spreads. The 10-year is often equated to long-term economic growth expectations.

Credit: Treasury.gov



Yes, the 3 month treasury is 6 basis points higher than the 6 month. The 2 year, 10-year spread remains tight with a spread of just 88 basis points. This is while the USD is near 52 week lows against most major currencies, particularly the euro:

Clearly, investors should have sold the news on the Presidential election. That has been a common theme since the inauguration.

All of this is to say that when the dollar and interest rates cannot provide investors with the return that's needed, utilities (XLU) often can provide a suitable alternative in the form of dividends. When this coincides with equity investors taking a breather from biotechnology, internet, chip makers, and other high-beta stocks, utilities can outperform for 2-6 week stretches.

Not only do we observe that utilities have a clear inverse relationship with the 10-year, we see that XLU tends to rapidly increase, trade flat for 6-12 weeks, or quickly retreat in response to interest rates. Last week, XLU crossed above its 50-day moving average once again.

If we focus on a single liquid index that houses the largest utilities in US markets, we can identify (based on previous runs in XLU) which stocks have tended to outperform during these "runs" for a short term profit opportunity.



One of the first things we notice is the relatively high relationship between one month and YTD performance. Although recent price action (aside from last week) has not benefited utilities, most of the utility stocks within the S&P 500 lie above the regression line and remain closer together. The stocks lying in the first quadrant and above the regression line are indicated to have the highest performance. Stocks which also lie within 1% to the left of the Y-intercept also qualify for possible short term performance. This yields us the following table:

If we wanted to look at some other metrics to get a sense of value and other common statistics in relation to price action, we can look at EV/EBITDA, or the premium paid for a stock in relation to its EBITDA, we find that utilities that are less than a 12x EV/EBITDA are more likely lie above the regression line. Again, the Y-axis is YTD performance.

From those results, we choose firms that line on or above the regression line. From there, our list is further narrowed to four firms from the original list.

EV/EBITDA is great for valuation, but ultimately many investors look at utilities for the quarterly distributions, not the capital gains. Of the four companies we identify, we want to find the firm which provides us the highest dividend yield for the lowest EV/EBITDA.

From this scatter plot, we find that CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) holds the highest income potential when compared to valuation. When looking at the chart, we also see that since the beginning of 2016 the company has really started to aggressively appreciate, despite a Nov. 8 2016 Credit Suisse downgrade.

Primarily servicing customers in domestic delivery of natural gas (UNG) across the US, CNP began its run from $15 to $28 when Elliot associates announced an increased stake in the business in late 2015. Then on January 29, 2016 they acquired the retail natural gas segment of Continuum Energy for $77M, which allowed them to service even more customers outside of Texas. Over the past 3 years, UNG has been on a remarkable downtrend, which has greatly benefited CNP.

We also see that with the declined commodity prices, CNP has been able to consistently see increases in earnings yield, net income margin, and revenue.

Although additional research into the specific operations and key management should be conducted before investment, from a higher level view we see that CNP may be a great stock to choose for short-mid term investment as the bond market outlook continues to deteriorate and the USD underwhelms.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Currently interning for Koyfin, and use a number of figures and functions from Koyfin in order to illustrate ideas in this article. All investment ideas should be carefully considered and additional research should be done before investing. This piece is merely written to spark ideas, not induce recommendations.