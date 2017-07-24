Mohnish Pabrai: 'Few Bets, Big Bets, Infrequent Bets'

Mohnish Pabrai gave a lecture at the University of California, Irvine in June 2017. During that lecture, Mohnish mostly discusses the investing period of Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, and Rick Guerin that spanned about 20 years from the late 1960’s to the late 1980’s. The first part of the lecture that I want to focus on is how Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, and Rick Guerin bought See’s Candy with “free” money. To first understand how this happened though, one must understand a very important concept that all three of these investors knew very well in the early 1970’s. That idea is float.



Warren Buffett says that, “float is essentially money that we are holding and will eventually go to other people, but of which we have temporary possession of.” In other words, float is money that is held but isn’t owned by the person holding it. An insurance business mostly comes to mind when one thinks of the term float because float is very common in the insurance industry.



When someone wants to hedge their risk against an adverse event that could occur in the insurance industry, they will pay premiums to an insurer. The insurer then holds onto these premiums and will for the most part invest them in an asset that pays interest. If the adverse event that the person wants to protect himself against doesn’t occur, then the insurer gets to keep the premiums. If the adverse event happens then the insurer must pay a sum of money to that person who bought the insurance. These premiums paid over the life of the policy act as float because the insurer doesn’t own them because they may have to be paid out if that adverse event happens.



Another example of float is a security deposit on renting a home. Warren’s definition of float fits a security deposit also. You give money to your landlord as a deposit just in case you cause damage to the house. The landlord holds onto this money and can invest it if he chooses, but if no damage is caused to the home then he must return it to the renter. What is beneficial to the landlord is that he doesn’t pay any interest on the security deposit.



Now back to Mohnish’s lecture. He starts off by discussing a company that Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, and Rick Guerin all invested in called Blue Chip Stamps. What made this company so attractive to them was exactly what I just discussed, float. Rick Guerin brought the idea of Blue Chip Stamps to Warren and Charlie Munger’s attention and all three of them invested around $24 million in the company for a total of 60%. They each invested money from their respective hedge funds. They were also able to raise $5.5 million from Goldman Sachs in a company called Diversified Retailing which was owned by Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Raising this $5.5 million and using the $900,000 Diversified Retailing had in equity allowed them to get the 60% control ownership of Blue Chip Stamps.



Here is a breakdown below of the 60% control:

Buffett Personal & Buffett Partnership: $5.2 million

Berkshire Hathaway: $6.8 million

Wheeler, Munger, & Co.: $3.2 million

Guerin’s Fund: $2 million

Diversified Retailing: $6.4 million



Their main catalyst in buying Blue Chip Stamps was to get control of the “free money” or in other words, the float that all three of them concluded wasn’t going to be redeemed or used. After purchasing 60%, they each got on the board one at a time, and took control, including of the investee committee. They then sold everything the previous board owned.



Blue Chip Stamps had $50 million of permanent float to invest. They took $25 million of the $50 million in float and bought See’s Candies. And that is how See’s was bought with “free” money. Charlie, Warren, and Rick understood that Blue Chip Stamps had money that it was holding onto and was essentially theirs because the stamps weren’t going to be redeemed. One reason why some of the stamps weren’t going to be redeemed could have been because they were lost.



Being how smart these three are though, it didn’t stop there. A year later, they used Blue Chip Stamp’s float money to buy 80% of Wesco Financial. Then they bought Buffalo News for $33.5 million. They used retained earnings from See’s Candies from 1972-1977 plus some more float from Blue Chip Stamps to buy Buffalo News. Buffalo News ran into some trouble right away though. The company had about five or six years of losses due to worker strikes, a lawsuit by a competitor, and there were problems with the union. By 1982 though everything settled down and their competitor went out of business, so Buffalo News became profitable.



Their other investment, Wesco Financial, was bought in 1973 because it was a cheap asset, but nothing they did with the company really increased its value. But then in 1988, the U.S. government set up Freddie Mac (NYSE: FMCC) and allowed public ownership, but they only allowed Savings and Loan companies to buy. If you were a Savings and Loan company you could buy 4% of the shares outstanding and since Wesco owned a Savings and Loan company, buying 4% of Freddie Mac is exactly what they did. Wesco invested $71 million into Freddie Mac in 1988 and sold Freddie Mac in 2000 for $1.4 billion and they also received another $600 million in cumulative dividends. If you took this $2 billion and invested it in Berkshire and got a 4x return from 2000 to today, you would have had $8 billion.



So what is the key lesson that Mohnish is trying to convey during Warren’s, Charlie’s and Rick’s investing period of the late 1960’s to late 1980’s? The key lesson is few bets, big bets, and very infrequent bets.



There were 5 meaningful decisions during this 20-year period. That comes out to one decision every four years.



1. Take control of Blue Chip Stamps

2. Buy See’s Candy

3. Buy Wesco Financial

4. Buy Buffalo News

5. Investment in Freddie Mac



None of this was all smooth sailing and painless though. I briefly mentioned above about the troubles at one company they bought, Buffalo News, but there was other pain too. Charlie Munger was running a hedge fund called Wheeler, Munger partnership in 1972 and he had approximately 90% of the fund in two stocks. He had 29% in a company called New America Fund and 61% in Blue Chip Stamps.



Charlie bought New America Fund in 1972 when its market cap was $80 million and then the market cap dropped to $27 million in 1974 during the oil embargo and the Nixon impeachment. The market was a tough time to be invested in during that 1972-1974 period. To prove it, Munger’s hedge fund dropped 53%. The next year it got better for him since he was up 75%, but he still wasn't back to even because he would need a 100% return to get back to even after being down 50%. Charlie then liquidated his hedge fund, and instead of returning cash to his partners, he returned stock of Blue Chip Stamps and New America Fund to them.



What is the lesson that Mohnish mentions here? “No Pain, No Gain: This process isn’t painless”



Another example Mohnish gives of Munger making a few, big, and infrequent bets was in 2002 to about 2006. Munger read Barron’s for about 50 years. Barron’s is a weekly investment magazine that has about ten stock tips in each issue. After 50 years of reading Barron's, that equates to about 24,000 stock tips that Charlie came across during this period, he finally bought stock of a company for the first time based off of the magazine's recommendations.



He invested $10 million in a company called Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) in 2002 and sold it in 2006 for $80 million. He then invested the $80 million with a hedge fund manager based in Asia named Li Lu. This $80 million investment probably goes for about $550 million today according to Mohnish.

Source: Mohnish Pabrai Lecture at Univ. of California, Irvine (UCI), June 7, 2017

The important lessons from Mohnish's lecture are that you have to have patience and be willing to let a lot of pitches go by. Charlie did this when he read Barron’s for 50 years but never bought one stock based on the magazine’s recommendations. You also must be ready by having the ability to be decisive when the opportunities do arise, and the opportunities do show up from time to time. Mohnish mentions having 1-5% of your net worth sitting on the sidelines and waiting to be deployed when you have extreme odds in your favor with the possibility of a very high return. It is estimated that Charlie was worth about a billion dollars in 2002 when he invested $10 million in Tenneco. That $10 million sitting on the sidelines was 1% of Charlie’s net worth.

Here is a quote from Mohnish Pabrai’s lecture that encapsulates all of this very well:

“A few major opportunities clearly recognizable as such, will usually come to one who continuously searches and waits, with a curious mind, loving diagnosis involving multiple variables. And then all that is required is a willingness to bet heavily when the odds are extremely favorable, using resources available as a result of prudence and patience in the past.”

- Charlie Munger

Based on Mohnish’s lecture and the current conditions of the market, I have been utilizing a strategy of making “Infrequent Moves”. I have built up a sizable cash position – much larger than the 1% of net worth that Munger had lying around in 2002 for his Tenneco idea - to deploy when I find better and more abundant opportunities. The only portfolio that I am not doing this in is my 401K. This is because to get the company match in my plan - a very high double digit return on my money before returns (or losses) from the market – you must participate in the plan and are limited to the investment options that the plan offers. My other portfolios have double digit cash balances though.

The market is currently trading on the more expensive side based on common price multiples such as the Schiller P/E ratio and the standard P/E ratio compared to previous times in history. Most recently, the Schiller P/E multiple reached 30 on the S&P 500 and the standard P/E multiple reached 26 on the S&P 500. This is the second longest bull market in history after the Dot Com Bubble, and I don’t know what will stop its momentum, but I am sure something will. I suppose it will be higher interest rates, but I don’t know what exactly will give investors better opportunities, or in other words, businesses trading at much more of an attractive valuation. I am reading and analyzing companies to get a better understanding of them now and adding them to my watch list if these companies make the list.

The opportunities I am looking for are to buy stock of companies that have an understandable business model, strong moat, high returns on equity and capital, good economics, and good management. I know, no surprise here to all of you who are followers of the Munger and Buffett approach, but that is because we know it works over the long term if it is done correctly. I have built a watch list of companies that I keep an eye on so I will be ready to deploy the cash I have sitting on the sidelines if these companies reach my intrinsic value.

Besides "Infrequent Bets", another important concept of Mohnish Pabrai’s lecture is to make “Big Bets”. In order to have the confidence and control over your emotions to make these big bets, you must understand what you own and you must also own companies that aren't going to be competed or managed out of existence. Buying at a really attractive price helps a lot also. Companies that possess the traits I mentioned before (moat, management, ROE & ROIC, economics) will help you sleep better at night and increase the probability of your money compounding over time. With all that being said, here is part of my watch list:

Baidu (NYSE: BIDU)

Berkshire Hathaway

Coke (NYSE: KO)

FICO (NYSE: FICO)

Google (NYSE: GOOGL)

Oaktree Capital (NYSE: OAK)

Pepsi (NYSE: PEP)

Verisign (NYSE: VRSN)

Visa (NYSE: V)

WD 40 (NYSE: WDFC)





Disclosure: I am/we are long OAK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.