Buy Laredo Petroleum For The Obscene Profits

The effects of adding a fourth rig will become more apparent. Already the company expects to complete 18 wells in the second quarter, an increase from the first quarter's 13.

Just open the door and get out of the way of the cash pouring in. Laredo Petroleum (LPI) is going to make money like it owns the printing presses. The commodity market may slow this profit train down, but that is about all it can do.

Source: Laredo Petroleum First Quarter, 2017, Earnings Press Release

Net income was a remarkable 36% of revenue. This company did not benefit that much from rising oil and gas prices due to a very successful hedging program. As shown above, average selling price actually DECREASED after hedging nearly 7% from the previous year. Even the $161 thousand impairment charge does not totally account for the increased profitability. The rest of the increased profitability comes from decreasing lease operating expenses per barrel, increasing production, and decreasing non-cash charges of depletion, depreciation, and amortization. Some of the non-cash charge decrease is driven by the previous impairment charge. In other words there is less capitalized costs to depreciate. But some is due to the new wells resulting in lower depreciation because they are far more productive and efficient as finding and development costs fall.

Last year the company needed $146 million of derivative settlements to get to a positive cash flow from operations of $66 million before changes in working capital and other items. The current year had $7 million in derivative settlements to arrive at a cash flow from operations of nearly $80 million before changes in working capital and other items. So the earnings improvement is also reflected in a very large cash flow improvement. This company is going to be generating a relatively large amount of cash flow this year. The addition of the fourth rig, production improvements, cost decreases, and a hedging program ensure some very decent cash flows in the future.

Also from the first quarter Earnings Conference Call:

Source: Laredo Petroleum First Quarter, 2017, Conference Call

The first paragraph lets shareholders know that there was some initial upfront expenses in the first quarter. New rigs don't immediately produce profits but have expenses. The second quarter will have some corresponding sales to go with those now continuing expenses. Another-words, profitability is going to increase along with production. They added a fourth rig, and now that rig is getting "into the swing of things" by developing the expected efficiencies. So just in case the first quarter was impressive, the second quarter is going to get better. The first obvious improvement is an increase from 13 well completions in the first quarter to 18 well completions in the second quarter.

Production for the second quarter is expected to average a minimum of 55 MBOED. But the exit rate will be far more important as that may determine the forward growth momentum for the second half of the year. Drilling has become more efficient so it will be interesting to see if increased efficiency results in more wells drilled and completed than forecast originally. Management is guiding to production growth of at least 15% for the year. However, this management constantly experiments with new techniques and measures the results like few other companies. So an expectation of a beat beyond the guided growth is very reasonable.

Source: Laredo Petroleum Tudor Pickering Holt & Co Hotter ‘N Hell Energy Conference June 20-22, 2017

Notice that these wells produce nearly 200 MBOE in the first year.

The reason for the drop in finding and development costs is shown in the first slide. But management is still experimenting with improved designs and processes. So the depreciation charge should continue to decrease in the future as finding and development costs decrease. More importantly, payback periods should decline as wells payback faster. Then less forward hedging would be required to ensure a reasonable profit.

Management will probably exceed 200 MBOE soon. That was the management attitude a few months back. But the latest slides show management is already there.

Source: Laredo Petroleum Tudor Pickering Holt & Co Hotter ‘N Hell Energy Conference June 20-22, 2017

As shown above, the future got here already. Some of the new wells are now producing more than 200 MBOE. If the pace of improvements keeps up, the first year production would exceed 300 MBOE within 12 months. That kind of improvement makes the rate of return slides obsolete before you read them.

Laredo Petroleum really has no leverage worries because the company owns a pipeline that management previously valued around $1 billion. So the obvious financial leverage has profit producing assets behind that leverage. That hidden asset changes the debt calculations quite a bit.

In an article featuring Sanchez Energy (SN), there was a discussion about how the latest EOG Resources (EOG) well improvements would make the joint venture with Blackstone safer. Even so, the EOG Resources well improvements that Michael Filloon writes about usually filter through the industry in various ways. Laredo will benefit from the financial leverage as long as the continuing operation improvements allow profit maintenance. This could happen by either maintaining the profit margin or increasing production enough to cancel out a decreasing margin.

Source: Laredo Petroleum Tudor Pickering Holt & Co Hotter ‘N Hell Energy Conference June 20-22, 2017

The bottom line is the rates of return shown above are probably already obsolete. But they were good before the latest improvements. Few companies have those kinds of returns at WTI $45 before improvements. So this company has far less to fear from an oil price decrease than a lot of the competition. The well breakeven point is lower for this company than much of the industry.

Source: Laredo Petroleum Tudor Pickering Holt & Co Hotter ‘N Hell Energy Conference June 20-22, 2017

This company has a very significant competitive advantage in the water recycling and treatment system. That system saves a lot of money and contributes heavily to the profitability shown earlier in the article. The area that the company has leases is semi-arid and subject to periodic droughts. The water recycling ensures a steady water supply during droughts. That is an even potentially larger advantage. Plus the system has some excess capacity that can be used to earn the firm extra money. Management could expand this profit making opportunity if they desire. It is yet another growth area for the company.

That system is being expanded as shown above to reach more areas. The expansion may lower lease operating costs more. The new guidance is about 10% lower than the first quarter cost due to the system expansion. The lease operating expense in the first quarter was $3.60 BOE. Much of the competition has costs at least twice that. In fact for much of the industry (especially in the Permian) a lease operating expense of $7 BOE is considered excellent (when producing oil and liquids, it is not so good for dry gas producers). This management far exceeds that benchmark.

Source: Laredo Petroleum Tudor Pickering Holt & Co Hotter ‘N Hell Energy Conference June 20-22, 2017

This shows the total benefits of the infrastructure. Imagine how those benefits would increase during a protracted drought. A few years back, there were areas that could not get water for well completions. This company is definitely not going to be in that group. Companies with debt that have completions delayed can end up in dire financial straits pretty quickly.

Chesapeake Energy (CKE) touts its lease operating costs costs. Chesapeake Energy reported costs of $3.05 BOE. Management has a goal to lower those costs to about $2.60 BOE. That is not bad, but now the oil companies are approaching those cost levels. The oil and liquids producers are beginning to manage the water more effectively to sharply reduce costs.

Laredo expects to lower those lease operating expense costs to roughly $3.25 in the second quarter. Laredo produces a greater percentage of oil and liquids than Chesapeake. So those low costs that Chesapeake touts as a primarily gas producer are no longer that low. The competitive advantage is decreasing. Chesapeake is still in the low cost lead though between the two companies. The biggest challenge for Chesapeake will be to maintain that low lease operating expense while increasing the liquids production percentage. Other gas producers such as Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) are reporting lower production costs. In fact sometimes the lease operating expenses are a full $1 BOE lower. None of these companies have the transportation handicap costs that Chesapeake has.

Source: Laredo Petroleum Tudor Pickering Holt & Co Hotter ‘N Hell Energy Conference June 20-22, 2017

Management has announced plans to sell the pipeline. Volumes are rapidly growing. Plus the Permian exposure should ensure some very decent responses. A previous article noted that the value of the pipeline increased from nothing to $1 billion in about 4 years. For a company with giant income margins, these proceeds are icing on the cake. The sale of the pipeline should free up quite a bit of cash, even after taxes to pay down debt. The company balance sheet structure may then look a little more conventional. This is going to be one banner year for this company.

Source: Laredo Petroleum Tudor Pickering Holt & Co Hotter ‘N Hell Energy Conference June 20-22, 2017

The company had plenty of liquidity. In fact, the banks had recently increased the credit line. So liquidity was really no problem. The main problem was Mr. Market looked at the debt pile and had a heart attack. That interpretation of the balance sheet was holding back the price of the stock. The sale should provide considerable clarity for the value of the parts of the company and allow the market to accurately value the remaining company.

That influx of cash will provide the company with a lot of options. Management can pay down a lot of debt regardless of the strategy chosen. But management also has the option to keep some of the proceeds and add a fifth rig. The profitability shown above would lend itself to a higher activity level. It is just a question of the capability of the infrastructure to grow with the increased activity. A lot of companies wish they had the cash and the options of this company. This is going to be a very fun year. The stock could easily double on the sale news and then increase more as the effect of the fourth rig becomes apparent. Production growth will accelerate this year, it is just a question of how much. This management has a lot of very good options and not a lot of concerns. Mr. Market still needs to figure that out this year. As Mr. Market figures out the management options, this stock will soar.

