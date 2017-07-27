Taking an active approach to down markets

Part 3: Exploring the truth about benchmark investing

As noted in our previous blog on the myths of benchmark investing, active and passive strategies have cycled through periods of over- and underperformance for the last 25 years. In this blog, we focus on performance during down markets, and show that active strategies have historically captured less of the downside than market benchmarks. We’ll explain why this is a very important distinction.

Limiting downside risk is a critical part of investing due to:

The asymmetry of losses – To be successful over the long term, it’s important to limit losses. Here’s why. If you suffer a 50% drop in the value of your portfolio, you would then need to double your money to get back to where you were. This is a very tough position to be in (both financially and emotionally), and it may impact your decision-making process because of…

The emotion – Many risk-averse investors find it difficult to remain in the market during periods of volatility. They may give in to emotion and sell at precisely the wrong time during those dramatic swings. Implementing strategies to help shield portfolios against large losses may help the average investor stay focused on long-term goals. There is also the issue of…

The timing – Some investors may try to buy passive strategies during bull markets and active strategies during bear markets. However, the ideal times to do this are notoriously difficult to determine. Market tops and bottoms are usually seen most clearly in the rearview mirror, and this hurts those investors who wind up chasing performance rather than staying ready for it.

Invesco study shows active funds were less risky during market turmoil

In 2016, Invesco published a study analyzing the performance of over 3,000 mutual funds covering five distinct market cycles. 1 Funds with active share scores of 60% or greater 2 were compared with their passive benchmarks in a variety of performance measures. We found that 64% of high active share funds (see Figure 1) limited downside risk better than their passive benchmarks across all market cycles studied.

Figure 1: Percentage of high active share assets and funds that captured less of the downside than benchmarks

Source: FactSet Research Systems, Inc.

Our study also suggests that active managers, on average, have had better risk-adjusted returns than purely passive strategies. As illustrated in Figure 2, aside from the most recent period that we studied (where passive outperformed), for past cycles going back almost 20 years, our study shows active managers outperformed passive strategies on a relative and risk-adjusted basis as defined by the Sharpe ratio.2

Figure 2: Prior to the most recent cycle, active funds have had a history of outperforming on a risk-adjusted basis

Source: Morningstar Direct, used with permission.

Invesco compared smart beta versus passive performance results in 2016 — please see our study (linked above) for additional information.

Key takeaway

As mentioned above, limiting losses is a key part of any successful investing strategy, in our view. According to our 2016 study of over 3,000 mutual funds, nearly two-thirds of actively managed funds provided better downside risk than the passive funds. Actively managed funds (including those employing smart beta strategies) also generally recorded higher risk-adjusted returns. Talk to your financial advisor about diversifying among active and passive strategies, so that you can potentially benefit from their varying cycles of outperformance.

