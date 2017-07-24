Time For Chipotle To Replicate McDonald's Playbook

Sabra Capital Partners, LLC continues to opportunistically purchase shares in Chipotle (CMG). We are comfortable owning the Company in the wake of recent negative publicity given the Company’s strong and expanding brand, resurgent growth prospects and immense free cash flow (“FCF”) generation. We periodically shorted Chipotle in previous years, fighting the valuation argument. Now, we’re delighted these recent follies have cut the valuation back to a level we believe under-represents the long-term value of Company. We view the weakness in the past two months as overdone at this point with investors pricing in an unlikely draconian view of the Company’s fundamentals. Since 2008, Chipotle has consistently repurchased its shares in varying quantities each year. We believe the time is ripe and call on the company to adopt a page out of McDonald’s (MCD) playbook and lever up (borrow debt) to aggressively buyback shares at this level. The Company’s business model can easily support two turns (2.0x) of leverage with its growing FCF and enviable negative working capital. The company has the golden opportunity to exploit the current fear surrounding its position in the marketplace to retire 10-15% of its outstanding shares. We believe the recent norovirus outbreak at a Virginia restaurant will have a limited and short-lived impact on Chipotle’s reputation compared to the events that plagued the Company in November 2015. However, the uncertainty regarding the Company’s operations will likely persist until its 3rd quarter earnings release in October 2017 at the earliest. Accordingly, we view the 2nd quarter earnings release on Tuesday July 25th to be a non-event at this point. As such, we believe Chipotle can enhance shareholder value in the near-term through financial engineering as it navigates these recent speed bumps and continues to build upon its rebound in same-store sales growth (“SSSG”) over the coming quarters. The Company currently trades at 1.7x our estimated 2018 sales and 11.4x our forecasted 2018 EBITDA -- a discount to several peers with less attractive growth prospects. We believe CMG will rebuild investor confidence and accrete in value over time as it executes on its strategic objectives and builds its FCF. We believe the intrinsic value of the Company is $475 per share based on our 2018 estimates. We hope Ackman’s influence on the Board will unlock additional value through replicating McDonald’s success in the capital markets and optimizing its capital structure. We believe the current share price reduces the downside risk in the story and represents a discounted price for a valuable franchise.

Our long thesis can be summarized as follows:

Rebounding AUVs:

During the peak of Chipotle’s operations in 2015, the Company achieved Average Unit Volumes (“AUVs”) of $2.5mm for restaurants open over 12 months, an exceptional level for a QSR concept. It subsequently declined to $1.9mm at the end of 2016 (levels not seen since early 2011) with its first uptick in the 1st quarter of 2017. Management has expressed confidence in its ability to drive volumes back to its highs in 2015 with a focus on improved throughput, quality food ingredients and higher average checks. Several recent initiatives seem to be gaining traction such as its digital ordering programs and its catering business based on early results. The Company is devoting a significant portion of its marketing budget toward those programs in an effort to boost the top line. We are anxious for additional results on its catering efforts as these sales carry superior margins and the company is under-invested in this area relative to Panera (PNRA) and Qdoba (JACK).

Comparable Restaurant Sales

Source: Company Filings and Sabra Capital Research

In the meantime, Chipotle’s same-store sales comps have rebounded in the aftermath of the E. coli outbreak and its two-year stacked comp growth has demonstrated encouraging progress as depicted in the graph above. We are expecting this trend to continue in the 2nd quarter with SSSG of 11.0%, slightly ahead of consensus expectations at 9.7% and in-line with the current two-year stacked trend. In light of the recent negative headlines and corresponding promotional activity, we have reduced our 3rd quarter sales and margin expectations. Thereafter, we expect minimal disruption to Chipotle’s operations. Several other strong restaurant brands have suffered from various foodborne illnesses only to rebound once the matter was resolved and adequate time passed. Below are widely followed stories that impacted three major franchise brands which ultimately fully recovered:

Jack in the Box – E.coli outbreak with 732 ill and 4 deaths across four states (Jan 1993)

with 732 ill and 4 deaths across four states (Jan 1993) Taco Bell – E.coli outbreak with 71 ill across five states (2006)

with 71 ill across five states (2006) Subway – Salmonella outbreak with 103 confirmed cases in Illinois (May 2010)

We believe consumers will eventually either forget or forgive Chipotle’s recent mishaps as well and its AUVs will rebound toward its 2015 levels in the years ahead.

Strong Growth, Robust Free Cash Flow Ahead:

After a difficult and frustrating year in 2016, we believe shareholders are bound to benefit from the improved financial picture in 2017 and beyond. During 2016, the Company experienced a significant loss in foot traffic due to the aforementioned foodborne illnesses. With these issues now largely behind the Company, we expect Chipotle to continue rebuilding trust with its customer base. The recent media attention on the Virginia outbreak certainly doesn’t help matters but we believe this will only slow Chipotle’s recovery over the coming months, not derail it. As illustrated below, we have reduced our 3rd quarter SSSG estimate from 9.3% to 6.5% with smaller decreases in subsequent quarters. Likewise, we increased our estimate for marketing and promotional expenses in the second half of 2017. Nonetheless, as illustrated on the 1st quarter 2017 conference call, Chipotle’s management struck an optimistic tone that its operations are on the cusp of a strong revival and we believe investor sentiment will shift once the smoke clears. We have strong confidence that the Company is still on-track, despite the recent turmoil, to fulfill its guidance of high single-digit comp growth in 2017.

Source: Company Filings and Sabra Capital Research

Note: GAAP results; includes share-based compensation

In light of our reduced expectations, we forecast the Company’s restaurant operating profit (“ROP”) to fall short of management’s targeted 20% run-rate level by year end before rebounding in 2018. Despite our earnings reductions, our estimates remain well above the consensus forecast with EBITDA at $550mm and $777mm in ’17 and ’18, respectively. In addition, the Company is forecasted to generate considerable cash flow in 2017 and beyond as its new unit additions level off at ~200 per year, equating to capital expenditures of ~$240mm annually. After taking into account cash taxes and the negative working capital benefits of the business, we expect FCF to approach $300mm in 2017 and exceed $450mm in 2018. With the fundamentals of the business strengthening, the Board of Directors will be confronted with the high class problem of constructing a long-term capital allocation strategy. Given the Company’s predilection to repurchase shares in lieu of a dividend payment historically, we expect the Company to announce continual increases in its share buyback program.

Upside to Repurchase Program:

As shown in the table below, the Company has consistently and regularly repurchased its shares in open market transactions for the past ten years. It partly accelerated those efforts in 2016 in the wake of its E.coli issue. During the course of these efforts, the Company has retired 20% of its outstanding shares for an average price of ~$295 per share. With $577mm of cash on its balance sheet as of March 31, 2017, and growing FCF, the Company has ample dry powder to increase its pace of repurchases.

Source: Company Filings

To-date, we applaud management’s well executed and opportunistic approach to repurchasing shares. However, we believe an even more aggressive program, similar to McDonald’s, is warranted at this time. Despite stagnant operations, McDonald’s spent $20.5 billion on buybacks from 2014-2016 while its debt increased by $11.8 billion during the same time. McDonald’s has outlined a plan to repurchase a similar value of stock over the next three years, primarily funded by additional debt capital. With the ability to tap the capital markets at such low yields, McDonald’s actions are relatively logical. Ironically, most of Chipotle’s peers have varying levels of debt. From our vantage point, Chipotle should follow McDonald’s playbook and raise debt capital to aggressively retire shares throughout the rest of 2017. We believe Chipotle’s current fundamentals and the capital markets could easily support two turns (2.0x) of leverage, or $1.5 billion, with an interest rate south of 4.5% for 7-10 year paper. This would enable the Company to quickly repurchase another 15% of its outstanding shares, almost doubling its activity from the last ten years. Clearly the Company believes its equity is undervalued at ~$450 per share given its accelerated repurchase activity in 2016, we don’t disagree. With the stock trading 100 points below those levels, the Company should exploit the current uncertainty in the market and redouble its efforts. Such repurchases will prove highly accretive as the Company’s operating results ultimately rebound over the coming quarters and years, spreading greater value among fewer shares.

Attractive Compared to Peer Valuations:

One of the biggest knocks against Chipotle is its valuation – indeed, that was our belief when we shorted the stock in the past. However, with the sell off over the past two months, we believe the current trading level represents a compelling entry point for a Company with a large and established, growing brand. Moreover, as evidenced by the comp analysis below, Chipotle trades at a discount to its peers based on consensus estimates for all companies. Again, Chipotle is even cheaper at 11.4x our forecasted 2018 EBITDA.

Source: Company Filings and Sabra Capital Research

Note: Based on consensus estimates

In another contrast, while Chipotle’s margins are lower than its peers due to the lack of franchising, Chipotle’s growth prospects are more attractive based on consensus SSSG and projected unit growth. Chipotle is expected to grow its restaurant base by 7-9% annually over the next several years, far outpacing the rest of the sector. We believe there is capacity for over 3,000 Chipotle restaurants domestically, a reasonable target supported by the 5,500 Taco Bells in the U.S. Additionally, Chipotle’s foray into international markets has already begun (29 restaurants between Canada, UK, France and Germany) but given the remaining opportunity set domestically, we implore management to remain laser-focused on executing its strategic plan within the U.S.

For the past 20 months, investors have been frustrated with operational missteps that have hurt the Company’s brand. These factors have contributed to a dip in foot traffic and the loss of Chipotle’s previous premium valuation. However, we believe Chipotle’s rebound will continue, albeit at a slower pace, and its brand will regain its luster over time. Provided the Company’s compelling prospects and growing FCF generation, we believe the risk at these levels is limited and find the equity trading at an enticing valuation. Going forward, management must deliver on its commitments to provide a superior customer experience and regain credibility. If successfully executed, we are confident investors will reward the Company with its previous premium valuation. Based on a multiple of 16.0x our 2018 EBITDA, Chipotle is worth ~$475 per share. A recent data point supports our view. JAB, a Luxembourg-based private equity firm, recently purchased Panera for 15.0x 2018 EBITDA. Despite Panera’s similar US footprint and lower historical SSSG, Panera fetched 15.0x EBITDA from a private equity firm. That would be an excellent forward exit multiple for Chipotle shareholders in a few years.