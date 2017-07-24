Seadrill: John Fredriksen, A Centerpiece In The Restructuring Plan To Be Unveiled As Soon As Next Week

I am sure that this milestone will bring more questions than real answers, but nonetheless, it will be a positive stride towards a necessary resolution.





John "big John" Fredriksen. The powerful centerpiece conundrum.

Investment thesis:

The oil service sector, in general, is experiencing the worst downturn in recent history, and filing for bankruptcy is now a familiar occurrence that we get to witness on a weekly basis, unfortunately.

Everyone here knows that Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) and its subsidiaries such as North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL) are in the process of restructuring their huge debt, either through an out-of-court deal or through pre-packaged Chapter 11. We all expect an agreement, probably next week, after the company announced early April that it managed to get another delay to complete the restructuring plan.

Quite often in these particular situations, shareholders get a tiny percentage of the new stock, in exchange for their "old" stocks, and I believe Seadrill restructuring plan will offer between 1% and 3% to the present shareholders, assuming that bankruptcy will be adopted.

As I indicated in a few preceding articles, Seadrill may come up with an out-of-court deal instead - with the necessary consent of the majority of the bondholders - which is generally considered as providing a better outlook for the company's shareholders.

But there is no guarantee at all that a restructuring plan will confirm our present assumptions, and perhaps the best strategy is to adopt a "middle way attitude", based on the "most likely" scenario which is still a restructuring under a pre-packaged bankruptcy deal that leaves a small stake to shareholders in the new company.

Earlier this month, Seadrill rig fleet valuation has increased due to a better overall outlook. "Vesselsvalue" estimated that Seadrill management - with 43 rigs - was valued at $5.55 billion in March 2017 and is now close to $6 billion based on 40 rigs left, after Seadrill sold three jackups to shelf drilling on April 29, 2017, for $225 million.

However, we are certainly not dealing with a typical situation here. It is tough to forget about the main player John "big John" Fredriksen - worth over $9+ billion. His strong involvement in the negotiations with the lenders has opened the door to great uncertainties and sheer volatility the past few months.

In fact, we should expect even more volatility next week as we are now very close to a conclusion. Thus, I recommend to wait for the news to decide how and when to invest in the company.

Stock trading, in correlation with the Brent oil price

It is quite easy to see an evident correlation between SDRL and the Brent oil price. SDRL has lost about 11% on June 23, when the Brent oil price reached a low of $45 a barrel. SDRL reached a top in July 20, when Brent crossed briefly $50 per barrel and settled yesterday at 0.44 after bearish news about OPEC falling compliance.

We can conclude that the recent stock volatility is due mostly to the oil price uncertainty, and the general consensus adopted for the Seadrill restructuring has not changed.

Rise in oil prices and an increase in tendering activity give renewed interest in exposure to companies such as Seadrill

I have commented about a potential recovery in the jackup segment from the start of 2017, but recent renewed activity in the floaters segment as well suggests a general recovery for the entire offshore drilling sector. As a good example, I commented about Ensco (ESV) on two different occasions this month.

On July 12, 2017, UK driller Ensco was awarded three drillship contracts in offshore West Africa. Please click here to read my article. On July 21, 2017, Ensco released its fleet status. The fleet status was really impressive, especially for the jackup segment. Please click here to read my article.

Oil prices, on the other hand, are showing some resilience, moving from $41 to $56 a barrel (one-year chart below). It is not perfect, but it seems that oil majors are considering this price range "status quo" as a positive, especially in the light of rock-bottom day rates.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Fredriksen's sale of Marine Harvest shares last year has led investors to believe he invested the money into Seadrill's debt

Last year, on March 2016, John Fredriksen-owned investment company Geveran Trading has sold a third of its stake in salmon farming company Marine Harvest ASA (OTCPK:MHGVY) for NOK 4.4 billion or about $US 536 million as of today.

JF still owns 17.67% of the share capital of the company. The news triggered a huge short covering last year, boosting SDRL from below $2 to almost $8 the same day. The thinking was that Fredriksen's sale has led investors to believe he was ready to invest the money in Seadrill's debt, hence a short squeeze.

However, one analyst said at the time:

We emphasize that the price increase does not change the fact that a restructuring of the company is very likely, something the company itself said in its recent quarter presentation.

Conclusion:

Seadrill is about to unveil the restructuring plan, and we are all looking forward to reading what has been finally decided. Are we getting a pre-packaged bankruptcy or an out-of-court deal? Will SDRL shareholders be totally wiped out as so many have predicted or get a reasonable stake in the new SDRL as Tidewater (TDW) did recently for its shareholders?

Personally, I believe Seadrill's shareholders will get to participate in the new SDRL with a 2% stake. But all we know, at this stage, is that it will be finally written in black and white characters soon, and futile discussions about how to translate "minimal recovery" will be a thing of the past.

Rest assured, this milestone will bring more questions than real answers. Nonetheless, it will be a positive stride towards a necessary resolution. Another chapter is about to be written hopefully in a few days.

