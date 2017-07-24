How Much Cash Is Right For You?









How much cash to hold as part of an overall portfolio is an extremely difficult question to answer precisely. It is helpful to consider the major moving parts of the equation.

Here are 10 considerations to help you think about your cash allocation.



1. There’s cash and there’s CASH



Most people reading this will automatically assume cash means U.S. dollars. But to me cash means euros. To some people it means Argentine pesos or Chinese yuan or Russian ruble. I don’t want to make a big deal of this issue but as fiat currencies are controlled by governments, an untrustworthy government should increase your threshold to hold its currency or its bonds. This is hardly a secret but people living in Western Europe or the U.S. can become complacent and overvalue their own currency at a time the trustworthiness of their institutions is increasingly questioned.



Money market funds like the PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (MINT) or the iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) are usually called a cash equivalent and these can be very useful.



In our defensive portfolio at The Black Swan Portfolio we hold land companies, royalty companies, metals, different currencies and inflation protected (short) maturity bonds as a cash equivalent that is more robust to extreme environments and should preserve purchasing power better over the long term.





2. Interest rate on cash

When interest rates offered on deposits are high, compared to average annualized returns on alternative investments, cash becomes more attractive.



3. Expected return on investments

If the expected return on investments you could make with the cash are high, cash becomes less attractive. The opportunity cost of holding cash becomes too great. For example If you are likely to generate a lot of alpha holding cash hurts. After a severe market downturn or crash, when expected returns are high, cash becomes less attractive.



4. Portfolio vs inflation

If your portfolio is highly vulnerable to inflation it may be unwise to increase cash. Cash tends to be very vulnerable to inflation as well. The larger your allocation to assets that tend to do well during inflationary times, the more attractive cash becomes.



5. Goals: total return, relative return or risk adjusted return

If you are trying to achieve the greatest total return cash becomes less attractive unless you can time markets. (More on that later.) If you are gunning for a relative return to the benchmark cash becomes less attractive. Cash, as all active managers will tell you, has you lagging the benchmark in all up years. Which is most of them. If you are trying to achieve a strong risk adjusted return cash can be attractive at times.



6. Maximum drawdowns on investments



The maximum loss your portfolio can incur determines the attractiveness of cash. The larger the expected maximum drawdown, the higher the value of cash.



7. Your return profile

Some great investors derive most of their portfolio returns from a few large key positions. They don’t need many winners. Other investors have few positions that drive their entire portfolio but hit almost every time. Often the latter return profile is preferred and it is definitely easier to identify a great investor with the latter return profile.

The second type of investor wants to avoid cash. The first type of investor may want to include quite a lot of cash.



The concentrated investor doesn’t have as much alpha, in some cases perhaps negative alpha, with their smaller investments. Exchanging these for cash will lower returns slightly in a worst case scenario but substantially reduce volatility and even real world risk.



The investor with a high ‘hit’ percentage wants to continue adding stocks provided he or she is still able to maintain the quality of their picks. In rare cases you could argue for holding some cash but giving up a decent amount of alpha is usually quite bad.



8. Net cash at portfolio companies



There are a few strategies like the famous net-net investing strategy where you often end up with a portfolio containing many companies with large net cash balances. There are also investors who bank on a tax holiday or tax reforms under Trump and overweight corporations with large net cash balances overseas. In general when strong balance sheets play a crucial role in your investing strategy the need to hold cash decreases.



9. Whether you can predict market drawdowns



If you have an edge forecasting sell offs you don’t need to hold much cash but you want to shift to a very high cash percentage once your spider senses are tingling. This IS your edge and by going to cash you are harvesting your alpha. As cash is a low risk position, from most standpoints, you want to go there in size when you identify it as the superior bet.



10. The cash percentage should never be static



Given the above considerations it is clear your cash allocation should not be static. Cash is one asset class among many. One of the available bets. If you are an active investor but decide to keep cash at 20% at all times you are giving up part of your edge. Give cash as much thought as your other investments.

One last thing: Getting it approximately right is important but getting it exactly right is often not worth the investment in time and energy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.