George Risk Industries: The Perfect Value Trap

George Risk is a perfect value trap, with an insurmountable obstacle preventing the company from realising its true value.

The fair value of the investment portfolio should actually be discounted from an equity valuation standpoint given their sub-par returns.

This is because the Risk family, who retain a 58% majority stake in the company, has no incentive to act in the interests of all shareholders.

However, traditional valuation methods do not apply because public shareholders will almost certainly never realise full value.

Background

George Risk Industries (OTCPK:RSKIA) is a nano-cap that has been persistently cheap, with its core business trading at around 4x TTM P/E. The company can essentially be split into two portions: its investment portfolio, and the core business of producing security alarm products. For a company of its size, George Risk is well-covered on SA and elsewhere, with most investors slapping buy recommendations on the stock.

Although I initially felt optimistic about a position in the company, I have concluded that George Risk is a classic value trap, with an insurmountable obstacle (majority ownership of the Risk family) that almost guarantees the company (more specifically the core business) will never achieve fair value.



Bull Case

The bull case for George Risk is fairly straightforward - if one subtracts the value of their investment portfolio (consisting mostly of liquid bonds, equities, and REITS), the remaining business is priced at roughly 4x after-tax earnings, which is ridiculously cheap by any standard.

Despite being in a competitive industry, the company seems to have found a sustainable niche in security and burglar alarm products, producing various parts and equipment with exact specifications, for which the market is fairly well-served by just a few small competitors. The company has been around for decades, and the name seems fairly well-known among industry professionals.

Historical financial performance reveals strong normalized operating margins at around 26% despite their small scale, with revenues fairly stagnant since 20 years ago. The business requires minimal CapEx (below 10% of net sales) and has been consistently profitable for almost its entire history.



On first glance, this seems like a value investors' dream. Although the company is small and somewhat illiquid compared to larger issues, it is sufficient for someone with patience to build a meaningful position. Why then, is George Risk a value trap?



It all boils down to the majority ownership of the Risk family.

The Perfect Value Trap

Simply put, the Risk family's 58% majority stake in the company makes it almost impossible for public shareholders to realise a satisfactory return despite the strength of the underlying business.

The family is using the company as their personal bank account and brokerage, investing in various low-yield, low-return assets that have under-performed the broader market since 2000 (which is as far back as I bothered to analyse). In effect, the portfolio yields a measly 2 - 3% return through dividends and interest, with capital appreciation significantly below multiple public market benchmarks.

Typically, the b-school sum-of-the-parts (''SOTP'') methodology says we should value the investment portfolio separately from the core business. Hence, backing out the $25.5M from their $41M market cap leaves the core business valued at $15.5M, which seems exceedingly low since it generated $3.36M in operating income for FY2016, and is on-track to record similar profits this year. If we back out the remaining $6M in cash, George Risk's enterprise value would be closer to $9M, which makes the company seem even cheaper.

However, this methodology is inappropriate if we consider the fact that the Risk family has zero incentive to ensure value realisation for public shareholders. For time immemorial, management has been content to allocate excess funds to low-yielding, low performance assets. Although they do pay a 4% dividend which provides some cash flow to common shareholders, the core bull case is effectively broken because of poor capital allocation.

In fact, I would argue that the investment portfolio should be heavily discounted because of the subpar returns on equity that the company is receiving. Compared to a myriad of passive strategies, the investment portfolio on George Risk's balance sheet is actually destroying value compared to the possible alternatives, including returning capital to shareholders so that they can re-invest at higher returns.

These corporate governance shenanigans are all-too-common in family-run public companies - most of the time, management has no incentive to act in the best interest of public shareholders, and are content with using the balance sheet as their personal piggy bank whilst continuing to get paid hundreds of thousands in salaries.

Despite this clear obstacle, bulls have held out hope, saying that perhaps management would be willing to return capital in the future. However, the tax implications of such a distribution would almost certainly kill the idea, particularly since the Risk family would bear the brunt of these taxes (being the largest shareholder).

The other possibility that has been floated is that maybe management would be amenable to spinning off the investment portfolio as a separate entity, thus ensuring a tax-free distribution for shareholders. Whilst this creates value for smaller shareholders, the family hardly has any incentive to undertake this given that they would significantly decrease the funds available for investment on the company's balance sheet.

Overall, there seems to be no plausible scenario that would benefit both the Risk family and public shareholders, and this isn't likely to change in the coming decades. The cash hoarding began long before the passing of Ken Risk in 2013, and should continue well into the tenure of his daughter and current CEO Stephanie Risk-McElroy.

Conclusion

Whenever coming across an exceedingly cheap company, one must always take caution and exercise extreme diligence to uncover whether a company is persistently cheap for any particular reasons. For George Risk, the discount to their ''realisable'' value is warranted given the poor capital allocation of management, and consequently the sub-par returns that the investment portfolio generates.

Some readers might disagree given the statistical cheapness of George Risk's stock. Even more would suggest that despite this obstacle, it makes for a good addition in a diversified portfolio of cheap stocks. However, consider the following argument: In essence, for every $1 that shareholders invest in George Risk's common stock, they effectively buying $0.22 of the core business, with the remaining $0.78 assigned to the investment portfolio. Since the portfolio earns returns below what decent value investors (and passive strategies) can achieve, investing in George Risk's creates a drag on total returns for a value investor's portfolio.

Whilst I do not completely write off the possibility of management deciding to return capital via a liquidation of the investment portfolio, that probability is far too remote given the incentives at play. This similarly applies for a potential split.



Despite compelling value at first glance, it sometimes pays to ask the difficult questions, and ascertain if the company truly has a path to realise its true potential. In George Risk's case, the inability to do just that makes it an excellent value trap.



