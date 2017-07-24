Market Volatility Bulletin: Europe Slumps, U.S. Whistles

CNBC: 6:34 AM

US equities have gone a whole lot of nowhere in overnight action so far, trading in just a .25% range. Meanwhile, European equities have continued their bout of selling from last Friday (DAX down about 1.6% to close the week). Perhaps the stronger Euro or a perceived hawkish ECB are to blame - or maybe a dovish Yellen? Maybe it's nothing more than summer jitters. In any event, Europe has gotten softer, while US stocks have meandered over a 10-point range.

Click here for a full view of the week's US events in the Bloomberg Economic Calendar. We truncated Tuesday and Thursday (minor) events that occur toward the end of the day for the purposes of exposition. The potential fireworks show up most notably on Friday's initial release of Q2 GDP data. Wednesday's Fed decision is all but known (more's the pity in a rock-bottom volatility environment), but Monday's PMI Composite Flash, and Thursday's Durable Goods print could provide some points of interest.

The Earnings Calendar is more likely to create market waves over the upcoming week: Monday post-trade features Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) earnings. According to Eric Parnell (interesting read), about 40% of Q2 earnings are docketed for this upcoming week! This definitely carries the potential to overshadow the US economic calendar.

Today we highlight work done by Dr. Ben Hunt entitled Gradually, Then Suddenly. BoT co-author Adam is a big fan of Dr. Hunt's work, which has strongly influenced his thinking on market responses to big-picture narratives.

Dr. Hunt's piece begins by showing rather standard fare for an economics piece: unemployment rate, YoY change in wages, that sort of thing. Where the article picks up steam is when he starts discussion on US productivity growth:

Why is productivity growth so low? According to Dr. Hunt, it is because QE has provided a disincentive to the more risky activities of increased capital spending and the requisite hiring that accompanies true investment. Instead firms engage in spending earnings on share buybacks. Why not when share prices glide steadily higher?

How does this change? As the Fed slowly raises rates, as the barge slowly chugs down the tightening river, it will force companies to play it less safe. It will force companies to take on more risk. It will force companies to invest more in plant and equipment and technology. It will force companies to pay up for the skilled workers they need. You want wage inflation? You want productivity growth? Then raise rates! And god forbid if we actually get a tax reform bill passed. That's the off-to-the-races moment. My point is a simple one. In exactly the same way that QE was deflationary in practice when it was inflationary in theory, so will the end of QE be inflationary in practice when it is deflationary in theory. That's the real world impact I'm talking about, the world of wages and output and productivity. You know, the real world that used to be the touchstone of our markets.

It's an interesting read, one you may or may not agree with. We like that Dr. Hunt puts a theory out there as to why QE has not resulted in larger inflation… with interesting forward-looking ramifications. Also, the comments section carried an important counter argument. We recommend you give it a look.

Thoughts on Volatility

We'll discuss some features on volatility (as always) today, but for readers who are new to MVB, we recommend that you look in the comments section from last Friday's bulletin. We just want to highlight the quality (and diversity of opinion) that we often get from our readers. Our readers are our greatest resource here, whether they are advanced or just getting going and throwing out questions. Whatever your level of skill or knowledge on these issues, we think there's a great chance a commenter will respond to you with respect (while reserving the right to disagree of course).

In early morning trade, spot VIX is "all the way back" to the high nines, after trading as low as 9.30 on Friday.

Term structure looks quite typical: with the highest contango on F1-F2, and gradually diminishing as the individual VX contracts become less sensitive to changes in spot VIX.

We were fairly active over the weekend, and we posted a piece on all-time lows for spot VIX (we hit a methodology-adjusted all-time low in Friday's trade: 7.77 on the VXO!)

We also asked a question in a weekend piece that asked what percentage of an entire portfolio's equity stake would you reduce in order to add one percentage point of the inverse-VIX product XIV. 1:3? 1:5? We provided some detail in that piece, and we suggest that you give it a look.

Organic at-the-money vol derived directly from options on S&P futures is picking up at the front (along with spot VIX), but still at extremely low levels. We saw the 28-day contract trading at 6.8 last Friday! Like VIX, these are simply historic lows. For perspective, monthly straddles cost less than the historic ES-price adjusted cost of a weekly straddle.

The quarterly contract is not budging, and has remained at 9.3 over the last couple sessions after really having the wind taken out of its sales earlier last week. The move higher in the weekly and monthly contracts with no corresponding move higher in the quarterly implies that there is no lasting change seen on the horizon, but that perhaps things got a little out of control in the Thursday and Friday sessions at the center of the implied vol surface.

As we never tire of saying, low vol begets low vol. No contract "has to" reprice according to any particular time line. But while positioning long vol appears brutal at this point, shorting vol has a certain "guard on the Walls of Jericho" quality to it: works great for six days and then you get your throat slit.

Tracking the Trade

Back in early June, we received a comment from a reader on a trade they wanted to see play out:

So we went for it, committing to periodically check on the position over the quarter. Here's some detail.

Today we'll check back in on the state of this trade.

Remember, Tracking the Trade is meant to be educational. We do not put these positions on in reality, and we are not recommending that you trade these spreads. They're really meant to give you the reader exposure to different ways of thinking about risk and the richness of views the options market can uniquely accommodate.

Strategy:

For insight into what lead Pierr04 to believe this is a good strategy, we can read what he has to say below (taken from a comment on June 12):

We'll quote Pierr04 again below when we address tactics. But read (especially the first paragraph) to get a real sense of thesis.

Now, it is not at all important that you actually agree with his core trading belief. In fact, what's more useful to the notion of flexibility is to disbelieve it, but to ask yourself how you would trade the thesis if you did believe it.

What tactics would you use? Which basic structures? These are useful skill sets to develop whether you tend to be "long vol" or "short vol"; in fact, those that could most benefit from them, perhaps ironically, are the buy-and-hold investment crowd.

Tactics

From the outset, we took a different approach to trading this structure vs. what pierr04 initiated with. That said, it is important to recognize that he did not envision just sitting on his hands for fourteen weeks. Here is what he had to say on June 9:

Our approach entailed scaling in more gradually; buying calendar spreads rather than just naked calls, and selling a one-month strangle to try and keep our theta more controlled. Pierr's tactic is to initiate the trade the way that he envisions it, and then to "trade around" the position: selling a futures to level out the delta when ES trades high, and buying futures when it trades low. Indeed, he would have had many opportunities to "buy low, sell high" over the past five weeks or so, even within the very narrow range we currently call home.

As with all market propositions, both approaches entail risk.

We are going to feature the performance and options sensitivities of the baseline trade that Pierr04 suggested, as well as our own modified trade. That said, we do this for educational purposes, and not at all as some sort of competition. As he said above, he never saw this as a trade that you just put on and leave be.

Trade Updates

Here is what the current Greeks and pricing look like on the baseline:

We're in pre-market trade, and so the bid-ask on a 1x50 is extremely wide at present. But at mid of -$37.75, the baseline is down substantially from its highs put in a back in early June of about $35; the original mid that we initiated the trade was $12.25. Clearly, this trade is choppy, and has suffered from low vol and a great deal of theta.

A couple points definitely merit mention here. First, the delta. When this trade was first initiated, it had a strong positive delta (due to the 50 calls). With the passage of time, the long-call deltas melted off, and the short delta on the 2425 call stuck around. As such the delta became modestly negative. The position is now delta-positive once more. What would really serve this trade well would be a swift run higher.

Next, theta, which a couple weeks ago had tamped way down, is now sporting a -$1.07 metric. That means that the passage of time is currently taking $1.07 from this trade every day that the ES (and implied vol, and ES basis for that matter) remain constant. There is a ton of gamma on this trade (a good thing), but that comes with a strong dose of negative theta.

Based on Pierr's tactic description, he may well have sold a futures contract when the ES pushed higher over the past several weeks, and bought an ES futures (or perhaps a couple) when the market had gone lower. Just because the strategy has thus far not worked does not mean that the trade could not be managed well from a tactical standpoint.

We also want to point out that the upside on this position is still huge (see P&L up 5%), providing either we get a gigantic thrust higher in either the ES or implied volatility (see the large positive vega).

Our approach

We modified the initial approach by scaling into the position, and also by selling calendar spreads (Aug18-Sep15 2600-strike) rather than naked calls. Finally, we sold a Jul7 2340 2450 strangle, which has since expired worthless.

Since then, we scaled in with another 22 of the calendar spreads at an average cost of $.95 over the course of three weeks or so. We'll break our current position into different pieces:

Soon after we initiated the suggested baseline position, we traded this modified-baseline, alongside the July7 strangle we mentioned. The combined price was a credit of $53.25. As of Friday's trade, the mid was at a credit of $63.25, so down $10.

In contrast to Pierr04's losses, our net losses (on this piece of the trade at least) are due largely to delta. This position, in its current range, has almost always been delta-negative. We can see that it remains so at present. We initiated near ES 2430, and now we trade at 2465. That's where most of our $10 loss here sources from.

The second leg currently trades near $.65 mid - down $.30 from our average buy of $.95. We scaled in at an average price of $.95 back in June and early July. The August calls are essentially worthless now (about $.10), so the spread carries negative theta. $.30 x 22= $6.60 of losses, these mainly due to theta.

"Why did you trade this second portion of the trade?"

Within reason, we wanted this trade to resemble the baseline as much as possible. Since the baseline was a 1x50, we began with a 1x30 and gradually scaled into an additional 22 calendars. The September upside calls were pretty hot in early June, and so we got some unattractive fills on this calendar (around $1.40). We continued to scale in at lower prices, until our average was $.95: lower than the $1.15 that was initially on offer.

Now we'll have a look at the third leg of our trade, posted here in the Mechanics section:

We entered this portion of the trade at $2.15, and the current mid is $10: up $7.85. Importantly, the position carries a positive theta, especially as if and as the ES moves higher. This leg expires in two weeks: it will be fun to keep an eye on it.

When we initiated this piece of the trade, we wanted a leg whose delta was positive for a time in a local range, but more importantly whose theta was positive to offset any burn from time decay. We bought this when the ES was down around 2448, and so this helped quite a bit on both fronts. From the standpoint of this leg, we'd love to see the ES leap up to 2500 and then hang around awhile.

Our overall position across the three legs is down about $9. Not fantastic, but given what has happened to vol over the last seven weeks, and how range-bound this market has been, we contend that this is not half bad for a trade that's been on for seven weeks or so.

Conclusion

That's a wrap! Phil is in California with family, and Adam is leaving New York and onto Edinburgh. We'll post as often and as we can over the next couple weeks, but there are going to be days we miss coming up here. We can tell you it feels good to get away from Scottsdale in July!

Thank you for your insightful comments, and we hope that you are enjoying your summer.

We look forward to your comments, and wish you well in your financial and personal endeavors.

