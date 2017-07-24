A Review Of The Dividend House Portfolio: Time For A House Inspection

I hope this article helps you think about your own portfolio’s construction guidelines and where each stock fits in your retirement portfolio!

After a thorough inspection, I have identified three priority investment actions and three potential changes to the Dividend House’s architectural guidelines.

How well does our retirement portfolio measure up against our portfolio construction guidelines?

It hit me the other day. I haven’t conducted a Dividend House portfolio review in over 18 months!

This doesn’t mean that I haven’t been busy. Over the last year and a half, I have added and subtracted stocks in our portfolio with an eye to continually improving the quality and reliability of our dividend growth stream. But just how well does our current portfolio measure up against the Dividend House portfolio construction guidelines?

It’s time to evaluate the current state of repair of the Dividend House portfolio. In other words, it’s time for a house inspection!

Our Retirement Context

My husband and I plan to retire in three and a half years. For at least the first two years of our retirement, we will need to rely solely on our dividends and rental income to meet expenses. After my husband turns 70 and I turn 62, we plan to add Social Security to our income streams. Our goal for our retirement portfolio is to generate enough income to enjoy the lifestyle we desire without ever touching our portfolio's principal or selling a rental property.

Meet the Dividend House Portfolio

Our dividend growth retirement portfolio, the Dividend House portfolio (shown below), is currently comprised of 63 stocks. We assign each stock to one of five categories: core, supporting, auxiliary, speculative, or “in the doghouse.” How confident we are about the growth of a stock’s future dividend stream determines the role we assign it to play in our retirement portfolio. (For more detailed information on how we assign a stock to its category, check out my article, “How to Build a Dividend House: Which Stocks Go Where?”.)

The Dividend House Portfolio’s Architectural Guidelines

We have constructed our Dividend House retirement portfolio to generate a reliable and growing dividend income stream by following a key set of architectural guidelines:

Our portfolio’s minimum dividend yield is 2.7%. This means that we rarely consider purchasing a stock with a lower yield. However, we do not automatically sell stocks whose yields fall below 2.7% -- as long as the lower yield is due to a higher stock price!

No stock should generate more than 5% of our portfolio's total dividend income. This ensures that a severe dividend cut or dividend elimination for any one stock does not have a large negative effect on our total income stream.

At least 50% of our portfolio’s dividend income should come from core stocks (those in the Dividend House foundation). Given a portfolio of between 50 and 75 stocks, a full position in each core stock should generate between 2.5% and 5% of our portfolio's total dividend income.

Approximately 25% of our portfolio’s dividend income should be generated by our supporting stocks (those in the Dividend House walls). Given a portfolio of between 50 and 75 stocks, a full position in each supporting stock should generate between 1.5% and 2.5% of our portfolio's total dividend income.

Approximately 15% of our portfolio’s dividend income should come from auxiliary stocks (those on the Dividend House roof). Given a portfolio of between 50 and 75 stocks, a full position in each auxiliary stock should generate between 0.5% and 1.5% of our portfolio's total dividend income.

In aggregate, core, supporting, and auxiliary holdings should generate at least 90% of our portfolio’s total dividend income. In other words, less than 10% of our portfolio’s dividend income should come from our positions outside the house, that is our speculative stocks and our stocks “in the doghouse.”

No sector should generate more than 20% of our portfolio’s total dividend income. This helps keep our portfolio’s income more diversified and less impacted by any one sector’s significant decline.

Defensive sectors (i.e., utilities, healthcare, consumer staples, and telco) in aggregate should generate at least 50% of our portfolio's total dividend income.



The following mostly cyclical sectors should generate no more than 10% of our portfolio’s total dividend income: consumer discretionary, energy, industrials, REITs, and telcos.



The following highly cyclical sectors should generate no more than 5% of our portfolio’s total dividend income: biotech, financials, materials, and technology.



Investment-grade holdings with at least a BBB+ credit rating should generate at least 90% of our portfolio’s total dividend income.



Investment-grade holdings with at least a BBB credit rating should generate at least 95% of our portfolio’s total dividend income.



Investment-grade holdings with at least a BBB- credit rating should generate 100% of our portfolio’s dividend income. In other words, we don’t want any junk bond-rated stocks in our portfolio.



How Well Constructed is the Current Dividend House Portfolio?

Let’s use the architectural guidelines above to see how the Dividend House portfolio measures up.

Dividend Yield

Our portfolio’s minimum dividend yield is 2.7%. The good news is that the weighted average dividend yield of our portfolio is 3.5%. The bad news is that sixteen (of 63) Dividend House stocks currently yield less than 2.7%.

Which stocks yield less than 2.7% and why? Our 16 low-yielders are Amgen (AMGN), McDonald’s (MCD), Diageo (DEO), Unilever (UL), Clorox (CLX), Sysco (SYY), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Conoco Phillips (COP), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Abbott Labs (ABT), Cardinal Health (CAH), Nokia (NOK), Lockheed Martin (LMT), 3M (MMM), United Technologies (UTX), and Microsoft (MSFT).

Eleven of our low-yielders – MCD, DEO, UL, CLX, SYY, JNJ, ABT, LMT, MMM, UTX and MSFT – have below minimum portfolio dividend yields because their stock prices have run up significantly. Two more of our low-yielders – AMGN and CAH – were bought below a 2.7% yield because their dividend growth rates were projected to be above 10% each year. So the good news is that 13 of the 16 low-yielders are clearly keepers. But two stocks – KMI and COP – cut their dividends below my minimum after I purchased them. That leaves the last low-yielder – NOK – that is also below 2.7%. I plan to hold on to KMI. But I am looking to get rid of COP and NOK when the time is right!

Dividend House Architectural Dimensions

No stock should generate more than 5% of our portfolio's total dividend income. The Dividend House portfolio’s largest income generator is AT&T (T) at 3.9% of our portfolio’s total income. Rounding out our top five income producers are Verizon (VZ) at 3.8%, Southern Company (SO) at 3.3%, Omega Healthcare (OHI) at 3.1%, and IBM (IBM) at 3.0%. Together, these five stocks represent 17% of our portfolio’s income. To reduce income risk, I would prefer my top 5 income generators be from different sectors. I am not thrilled to see that my top two income generators – T and VZ – are from the same highly competitive sector.



At least 50% of our portfolio’s dividend income should come from core stocks (those in the Dividend House foundation). Our 30 “foundation” stocks are responsible for 55% of our portfolio’s total income. Many of these stocks are not a full position, leaving room to generate even more stable income from our most trusted income generators if price cooperates!



Approximately 25% of our portfolio’s dividend income should be generated by our supporting stocks (those in the Dividend House walls). Our thirteen “wall” stocks are responsible for 25% of our portfolio’s total income. Some of these stocks are not a full position and I am looking for opportunities to add to them. But four of these supporting players – Philip Morris (PM), WP Carey (WPC), OHI and IBM – are larger than they should be. While I am not planning to trim any of these stocks, I am not looking for opportunities to purchase more of them either.



Approximately 15% of our portfolio’s dividend income should come from auxiliary stocks (those on the Dividend House roof). Our thirteen “roof” stocks are responsible for 17% of our portfolio’s total income. Contributing to our heavy roof, five of our auxiliary positions – Spectra Energy (SEP), Magellan Midstream (MMP), Pfizer (PFE), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), and General Electric (GE) – are larger than they should be. Generating 2.8% of our portfolio’s income, Pfizer is a particularly large position. Since the roof is a little overweight, I am not actively looking for opportunities to add to any of our auxiliary positions, except through dividend reinvestment.



In aggregate, core, supporting, and auxiliary holdings should generate at least 90% of our portfolio’s total dividend income. The stocks that make up our Dividend House (those in the foundation, walls and roof) generate 97% of our portfolio’s income. This means that only 3% of our portfolio’s income comes from outside the house. In fact, our speculative stocks generate only 1.3% of our portfolio’s income, leaving 1.7% of our portfolio’s income to the “dogs” in our doghouse. Over time, I’d like to get rid of the doghouse stocks and grow the speculative part of our portfolio to 5%. Any suggestions on low-yielding, fast-growing DGI stocks are welcome!

Sector Allocations

To discuss the next four architectural guidelines, I have provided a table that shows the Dividend House portfolio’s income contribution by sector.

No sector should generate more than 20% of our portfolio’s total dividend income. As the table above shows, no one sector generates more than 20% of our portfolio’s income. But, the consumer staples sector has topped out at 20%. I am considering allowing consumer staples to be as much as 25% of our portfolio’s total dividend income.



Defensive sectors (i.e., utilities, healthcare, consumer staples, and telco) in aggregate should generate at least 50% of our portfolio's total dividend income. Utilities, healthcare, consumer staples, and telco generate 58% of our portfolio’s total income. Given that the boundaries are blurring between the telco and entertainment industries, I may not consider telco to be defensive much longer. If I move telco to a cyclical designation, the remaining defensive sectors (i.e., utilities, healthcare and consumer staples) generate 50% of our portfolio’s total income.



The following mostly cyclical sectors should each generate no more than 10% of our portfolio’s total dividend income: consumer discretionary, energy, industrials, REITs, and telcos. We have a couple of sectors to watch here. As indicated by the bright red square in the table above, we are overweight in REITs. In addition, the energy sector is a full position.



The following highly cyclical sectors should each generate no more than 5% of our portfolio’s total dividend income: biotech, financials, materials, and technology. Having recently sold Qualcomm (QCOM), our technology sector holdings are at full weight, generating 5% of our portfolio’s income. If an attractive technology stock buying opportunity comes along, I would consider allowing the technology sector to move above 5%. I do not see biotech, financials or materials reaching the 5% cap anytime soon.

Credit Quality

Investment-grade holdings with at least a BBB+ credit rating should generate at least 90% of our portfolio’s total dividend income. The Dividend House portfolio holds eleven stocks below a BBB+ credit rating – Kraft Heinz (KHC), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Owens & Minor (OMI), Abbott Labs (ABT), Nokia (NOK), CCP (CCP), Omega Healthcare (OHI), WP Carey (WPC), HCP (HCP), Digital Realty (DLR) and Avista (AVA). Collectively, these stocks are responsible for 15% of our portfolio’s income. In other words, the Dividend House stocks with at least a BBB+ credit rating generate only 85% of our portfolio’s total dividend income. I need to work on this!



Investment-grade holdings with at least a BBB credit rating should generate at least 95% of our portfolio’s total dividend income. The Dividend House portfolio holds only five stocks at a BBB- rating or below – KHC, KMI, NOK, CCP, and OHI. Taken together, these stocks generate 5% of our portfolio’s income. As a result, the Dividend House stocks with at least a BBB credit rating generate 95% of our portfolio’s dividend income. That’s good news!



Investment-grade holdings with at least a BBB- credit rating should generate 100% of our portfolio’s dividend income. The Dividend House portfolio holds two non-investment grade stocks – Nokia and CCP. Luckily, together they are responsible for only 0.3% of our portfolio’s income. I am looking for opportunities to get out of both of these stocks.

Key Takeaways

All in all, the Dividend House inspection has gone well. I give the current state of our portfolio an “A-”. Even so, there is room for improvement. Based on this analysis, I have identified three high priority investment actions and three potential changes to the Dividend House’s architectural guidelines.

High Priority Investment Actions

Only actively purchase stocks with at least a BBB+ rating to narrow the shortfall in the percentage of portfolio income driven by stocks with high credit quality. Add to underweight positions in core stocks (those in the Dividend House foundation). This should help solve our “heavy roof” problem as well as allow us to strengthen the Dividend House walls through investment in underweight supporting stocks. Due to their low credit quality and small income contributions, determine a sell price for Nokia and CCP and get them out of the portfolio.

Possible Changes to the Dividend House Architectural Guidelines

Evaluate allowing the consumer staples sector to contribute a little more than 20% of portfolio income as long as the additional income is generated from consumer staples stocks rated BBB+ or higher and located in the Dividend House foundation.

Assess “downgrading” telcos to non-defensive sector status and consider demoting Verizon from a core to a supporting stock. This would take our income from defensive sectors down to 50% (barely meeting the guideline) and income from core stocks down to 51% (barely over our guideline). This change would reinforce the need to add to non-telco core stocks.

Consider allowing the technology sector to contribute up to 7% of the Dividend House portfolio’s income, if the right buying opportunities present themselves.

I hope this article helps you think about your own portfolio’s construction guidelines and where each stock fits in your retirement portfolio.

I would love to hear your thoughts on portfolio construction and stock choices. Do you see telco as a defensive sector? Would you allow the consumer staples sector to contribute more than 20% of your portfolio’s income? Would you raise the income cap of 5% on the technology sector?

