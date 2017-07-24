Hartstreet LLC: An OPEC Cut Could Pave The Way To A Short Squeeze

Today's OPEC meeting is being met with skepticism as the market has become bearish due to several issues related to production. OPEC's move to flood the market with oil has left a significant overhang. While the market believes we will see a balance, it has taken longer than expected. Nigerian and Libyan production has increased. U.S. production has cut further into current OPEC and non-OPEC cuts. Goldman recently stated that OPEC needs a "shock and awe" move to cut production.

Goldman recently cut its three-month oil price forecast to $47.50 from $55. Nigeria says it will cap or cut supply if it can reach 1.8 million bbls/d. Libya is willing to cap at 1.25 million bbls/d when it reaches the goal in December. This creates significant issues as U.S. production continues to climb.

We continue to see a bullish narrative out of OPEC. We also continue to hear about increased demand and the market's need for increased bbls. Many believe this is overly optimistic, but there could be a reason to be bullish.

U.S. crude stocks continue to decrease, and some of this is due to decreased exports from Saudi Arabia.

It takes around six weeks for a shipment of crude to reach the U.S. from the Middle East. We are beginning to see the results. The EIA has the most transparent system to monitor the world oil markets. The Saudis continue to cut exports in the hopes of supporting oil prices.

The same can be said for gasoline. Crude inventories have decreased globally, but there was a spike shortly after the deal was announced. Countries increased production to capitalize on higher prices. We also saw unloading from ships to inland storage.

World oil inventories also are decreasing. OPEC seems happy with this change, but it is not occurring as quickly as the market would like. Going forward, this could accelerate. OPEC continues to focus on the second half of 2017. Demand is the narrative.

Shocks to demand occur quickly. This is important historically, and in the current environment. The current oil glut is not a demand issue, or at least like we saw in from 1970 to 1982. Demand based gluts are the most difficult to navigate, but today is a supply issue. This increased supply is not only based on shale, but a global move to increase production when prices were high. Oil wells produce for decades, so wells brought on line now have a long-lasting effect. Conventional production from OPEC countries have a very slow decline, unlike shale where production is front-end loaded. Every year the natural decline of current producers is approximately 3%. Legacy fields have an estimated decline of 5% this year and next.

Demand revisions are common place and constantly change due to world economic conditions. We saw increases in those revisions in 2010 of 3.3 million bbls and 1.7 million the following year. 2017 has seen the IEA increase projections by 600,000 bbls. World demand has not increased as hoped, but low prices continue to support the market. OPEC thinks demand will be greater. Low oil prices drive demand, as business expenses are cut. Jobs increase, and there are more vehicles are on the road. The IEA historically has underestimated demand increases.

OPEC has historically cut and increased production in stages. We could see a similar move at the upcoming meeting.

In summary, the market seems to be pricing in a big move to the upside or downside. The market isn't pricing in a production cut, which could be accomplished by the Saudis alone. The market is mulling over the Saudi rumor of an export cut of 1 million bbls/d. While it's possible, production would remain the same and just refill storage it has emptied.

While the export cut is possible, a production cut would be needed to counter the rise in U.S., Libyan and Nigerian barrels. We think there will be a production cut announced, coupled with possible rhetoric aimed at exports. OPEC would like to see increased operator hedging, but not at prices much above $50. If it can get U.S. operators to increase hedging in a meaningful way for 2018, it could aid in increasing prices next year. No production cuts would mean we are headed lower, and a retest of $40 isn't out of the question.

