Acacia Mining's Ticking Time Bomb: A Mine Closure Is Imminent

Back in May, I wrote a first article about the issues Acacia Mining (OTC:ABGLF), a subsidiary of Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX), is encountering in Tanzania which resulted in a complete ban for the company to export any gold-bearing concentrate. Based on the available data back then, there obviously was some misinterpretation by the government, and I was expecting the situation to be solved soon, but the issue is dragging on and forcing Acacia Mining to consider shutting down a large gold mine.

Acacia Mining is a British company and its UK listing on the London Stock Exchange (ticker symbol ACA) is definitely much more liquid with an average daily volume of almost 2 million shares. Barrick Gold is Acacia’s largest shareholder with a stake of almost 64%.

A brief recap of what happened, and why I think the Tanzanian government is to blame

I would suggest you to re-read my article from May to get a good idea of what the dispute really is about.

In a nutshell, when the government of Tanzania "audited" the containers in the port of Dar es Salaam waiting to be shipped to a smelter, it reported Acacia "underreported its gold values by a factor of 10". Not only would it be surprising a major company whose every step of the production and transportation process gets audited by third parties, but also the factor of 10 was borderline laughable. That’s also what Acacia Mining immediately told the market and the press. Should the government’s calculations and estimates be correct, the company’s two mines would be the largest producers in the entire world and that would hardly be something Acacia would like to hide. From Acacia’s rebuttal:

The Committee's findings imply that Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi each produce more than 1.5 million ounces of gold per year. This would mean they are the two largest gold producers in the world; that Acacia is the world's third largest gold producer; and that Acacia produces more gold from just three mines than companies like AngloGold Ashanti produce from 19 mines, Goldcorp from 11 mines, and Kinross from their 9 mines. […] If the Committee's findings were accurate, and Buzwagi produces and sells ten times more gold than it declares, Acacia would be extending mining at Buzwagi for many years. The reality is that Buzwagi is a low grade mine and is running out of commercially viable gold.

Meanwhile, Acacia Mining seems to be really upfront about everything and has now even posted the assay results from two very reputable firms on its own website, which confirm the company’s claims. SGS is a multi-billion-dollar company and has more to lose than to win in case it made the wrong grade estimates, so I hold this company’s independent analysis and verification in extremely high regard.

This confirms the "experts" appointed by the government very likely must have done something wrong in their calculations.

Mistakes can always happen, but Tanzania seems to be playing hardball and is using this case to increase the royalties and taxes on the existing mining operations whilst also forcing companies operating in the country to increase the use of local banks (instead of hauling the cash outside the country) and to list a part of the business on the local stock exchange.

Whereas I initially thought this was a mistake by the government, I now have the impression this was an orchestrated attempt to put the Tanzanian mining sector in a bad light to push new mining laws through parliament.

The impact of the export ban on the company’s financial results and an updated risk assessment

In the second quarter of the year (which is the first quarter wherein the ore export ban has really been felt), Acacia Mining produced a total of 208,500 ounces of gold (which is a great result), but was only able to sell less than 128,000 ounces (due to the export restrictions). That’s also the reason why the All-In Sustaining Cost per ounce was pushed higher. Whilst Acacia Mining posted a very acceptable AISC of $893/oz in H1, this AISC was based on the total amount of gold sold and not on the total amount of gold that has been produced.

This means that if Acacia would have been able/allowed to sell all its gold, the AISC would very likely have been less than $800/oz. And of course, having in excess of 120,000 ounces of gold on the balance sheet as inventory, and unable to monetize these ounces is having a huge impact on Acacia’s cash flows.

The operating cash flow in the first half of the year was $1.3M, which obviously wasn’t sufficient to cover the $100M in capital expenditures. However, Acacia estimates the "lost revenue" to be $175M, which means that without the export ban, the free cash flow wouldn’t have been a negative $98M, but a positive $77M and even $82M on a sustaining basis (which excludes expansion capex from the equation as well).

Needless to say the export ban is having severe consequences on Acacia’s ability to generate cash flow, and the cash drain is enormous as it has been keeping all mines open (for now), but that might change sooner rather than later.

Acacia’s next step? Shutting down Bulyanhulu

As incurring 100% of the operating expenses but only part of the revenues at Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi, it’s very clear Acacia Mining is bleeding cash. The Buzwagi mine was expected to be shut down (due to the lack of economic-grade ore at the mine) by the end of this year anyway, where after Acacia Mining would only process stockpiled rock. This would have been a low-cost operation anyway, so it looks like Acacia will keep the operations going at Buzwagi.

At Bulyanhulu, however, the situation is completely different as the total amount of capex (sustaining + capitalized development + expansion) was approximately $20M whilst less than 50% of the ounces could be sold (Bulyanhulu produces a mix of doré bars and concentrate. The doré can be exported; the concentrate cannot). This pushed the AISC to $1,558/oz and that’s obviously unsustainable and a huge cash drain.

Acacia Mining has now gone on record stating it will have to shut Bulyanhulu down before the end of the current quarter if the issue with Tanzania can’t be resolved. The company would incur a one-time expense of $30M, and $2-3M per year in care and maintenance expenses on a monthly basis.

I think this would be the best move as A) it reduces the cash drain, B) it increases the pressure on the government by reducing tax payments and employment and C) the restart of the mine will be facilitated by the cash flow coming from the concentrate which will very likely contain 200,000 ounces of gold by the end of this quarter.

Assuming Buzwagi also won’t be a net contributor to the consolidated production profile, Acacia Mining will be left with just North Mara as its sole operating mine. North Mara sells 100% of its gold output as doré bars, and is unaffected by a concentrate export ban.

Based on the operating performance of North Mara in Q2 and H1 2017, it should be doable for Acacia Mining to actually be free cash flow positive based on this mine alone. In the first semester, North Mara produced almost 180,000 ounces of gold at an AISC of $736/oz (and 83,000 ounces at $758/oz in Q2 2017). Assuming a full-year production rate of 350,000 ounces at an AISC of $750/oz, the care and maintenance expenses at Buly ($36M per year) could be covered by the free cash flow coming from North Mara. So technically, once Buly gets shut down, Acacia Mining will be self-sufficient again.

One caveat: Acacia Mining has also been warning it has been difficult to get work permits and residence permits for its foreign labor force and this might also have an impact on the operating performance of North Mara.

What’s the role of Barrick Gold in all this?

Barrick Gold is Acacia’s largest shareholder, and as it owns in excess of 50% of Acacia’s stock, it does consolidate Acacia’s result in its own financial results and production results. Although the impact will be relatively small, Barrick will definitely feel an impact from Acacia’s troubles.

Based on its 63.9% stake, Barrick Gold was expecting to produce 545,000-575,000 ounces of gold from these Tanzanian mines, which would be approximately 10% of its total annual production guidance. Should Acacia indeed shut down Buzwagi at the end of this year (and doesn’t process its stockpiles) and put Bulyanhulu on care and maintenance, the total attributable production rate would decrease by at least 250,000 ounces per year, which would reduce Barrick’s consolidated gold production rate by approximately 5%. That’s not a lot, but it will definitely be felt!

On top of that, as its 63.9% shareholder, Barrick Gold also took 63.9% of the dividend home. In the past 18 months, Acacia Mining paid a total of $54M in dividends, of which almost $35M was pocketed by Barrick Gold. Acacia has now obviously suspended its dividend payments as well, so Barrick won’t receive more dividend checks anytime soon.

Back in May, news reports confirmed Barrick Gold would be part of the negotiations between Acacia Mining and the Tanzanian government, but according to Acacia itself, the negotiations are exclusively held between Acacia and Barrick, and Acacia isn’t even a participant in these meetings. This might be a good strategy in trying to defuse the situation; let a "third party" (with a vested interest) do the talking to keep the negotiations going.

It’s clear Barrick has a vested interest in solving the situation.

Investment thesis

Acacia Mining’s problem with the government of Tanzania seems to be in a gridlock position. Although the government is clearly wrong about the assayed grade in Acacia’s concentrate containers, it seems to exploit the situation to go on a crusade against the mining sector, so it will be interesting to see if Barrick Gold will be able to disarm this "mine field" (pun intended).

I think Acacia will wait another month before shutting down Buly to give the negotiations a fair chance, but if the situation can’t be solved soon, Bulyanhulu will have to be shut down. All eyes will then be on the North Mara operation, which will be required to provide cash flow to cover the company-wide expenses.

