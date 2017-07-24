Visa: Earnings Reaffirm Positive Trajectory, More Upside Ahead For Shareholders

We first wrote about Visa (V) last April and issued a strong buy rating, since then, Visa shares are up over 7 percent. After reviewing their 3rd quarter earnings, it seems like their growth prospects have gotten even better since we last wrote about them. Visa's strong fundamentals, earnings growth and intense focus on shareholder value makes their stock a strong buy.



V data by YCharts

Visa currently pays an annualized dividend of $0.66, which represents yield of 0.66 percent. Not too high, especially since the average dividend yield in the services industry is 1.99 percent. However, from a dividend sustainability and growth perspective, Visa's dividend suddenly looks a lot better. Visa has hiked their dividend for 8 consecutive years now, not too long compared to other dividend aristocrat stocks, but their payout ratio suggests that there are more hikes to come. With a low payout ratio of 19.6 percent, Visa's dividend has more room to grow and is definitely sustainable; especially when you factor in Visa's remarkable revenue and earnings growth. I like to think of Visa's dividend as the cherry on top though, the real ice cream is Visa's large stock buy back programs. In the past 5 years, Visa has spent over $20 billion dollars on share buy back programs greatly increasing shareholder value. The most recent example of this was in April when Visa announced a $5 billion dollar share buyback. By buying back shares, they are reducing the total amount of shares outstanding thus increasing the value of shares shareholders own. Visa's consistent history of authorizing share buy back programs makes up for the somewhat lackluster dividend.

However, I think that share buy backs and dividends do nothing to generate long term value for shareholders unless the company in question has solid growth fundamentals. There is no doubt that Visa definitely inhibits those solid fundamentals, there most recent 3rd quarter earnings is a testament to this fact. Visa reported revenues of $4.57 billion and a EPS of 86 cents; both metrics exceeded analyst expectations. The main takeaway from the quarter was Visa's impressive growth in cross border volume and revenue growth. Net income for the 3rd quarter was up 26 percent coming in at $2.1 billion dollars. Cross border volumes grew by 146 percent on a constant dollar basis with the inclusion of Visa Europe. Payment volume for the US grew by 12 percent while international payment volume increased by 72 percent (on constant dollar basis). Payment volume growth, as a whole, increased 38 percent year over year to $1.9 trillion dollars on a constant dollar basis. Total processed transactions for the quarter was 28.5 billion representing a 44 percent increase year over year. Expenses for the quarter were up 31 percent, mainly due to Visa Europe integration costs and increased spending on technology developments. These strong growth figures even prompted Visa to revise their annual net revenue and earnings outlook upwards. No matter how you look at it, this quarter seems to have been a resounding success.

The question shareholders of Visa must ask themselves now is if Visa can continue to produce fantastic growth figures or not in the future. In my view, Visa simply has too many good things going for it to not continue to grow. Visa Europe was acquired last year and has so far been a fruitful acquisition for Visa. This acquisition has given Visa a solid foothold in Europe along with access to solid growth opportunities which come with that foothold. So far, the deal has already helped bolster Visa's earnings and helped Visa beat analyst expectations for the 3rd quarter. There is no doubt in my mind that Visa Europe be a critical driver for earnings growth in the future. Visa also has a long history of making and executing deals in order speed up growth. They recently extended their previous partnership with PayPal to also include Europe and initiated a partnership with Klarna. Klarna is one of the world's leading payment providers, Visa is looking to include Klarna into their payment processing ecosystem and further extend their influence in Europe. 13 new token service providers were added in the month of June expanding Visa's reach into the digital landscape. Visa's Tokenization program will be a huge cash cow for Visa in the future as digital payment processing becomes more common. Tokenization is a essential process to safe guard sensitive payment information, someone needs to provide this service, Visa plans to fill the demand for that service. Their tokenization program is a fantastic way to capitalize on the rising demand for safe and secure digital payment processing.

The biggest beneficiary(s) of a cashless society will be payment processing companies such as Visa. Although the idea of a cashless society was considered unlikely in the past, more recent societal and consumer trends suggest otherwise. There is now a very real possibility that in the next 20-50 years we will become a cashless society. A recent consumer survey has found that not only are people been using less cash and expecting to use less cash, but some are actually open to the idea of going cashless. Nearly 1/3 of the participants from both the US and the EU said that they would be willing to cashless. India will most likely be the first cashless society to emerge because they are actively trying to become one. The prime minister decided to remove around 85 percent of the currency in circulation in order to push India into a cashless direction. We are now seeing India undergo a systemic societal change into a cashless and more digital society. It could be possible that in a few years, India could go completely cashless and rely on digital payments entirely. If that were the case, Visa would be able to fill the demand for payment processors. Visa is actually already benefiting from India's push to become a cashless society. Payment processing transaction increased by 100 percent yet again, if more countries were to go cash, Visa would be able to reap the same benefits.

Source

This is definitely not just a trend in India either. All across the world we are seeing other countries become less reliant on cash for transactions. Visa, being the world's biggest payment processing platform, stands to benefit the most from a cashless society.



Conclusion

With all of that being said, it seems like Visa is in a solid position to benefit from global consumer trends. Payment processing services are starting to become essential for our society to function, that idea will especially be true if more countries begin actively trying to become cashless like India. Their Visa Europe acquisition has gone smoothly and is already proving itself to have been a worthwhile investment. Strategic collaborations and partnerships down the road will also further accelerate revenue and earnings growth. Due to all of this and their recent strong 3rd quarter earnings report, we are reiterating our strong buy rating on Visa shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.