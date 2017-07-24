Alibaba And Amazon: The Fight Is Just Starting

With almost all of India’s retail still happening offline and the competition intensifying, the fight is just beginning.

BABA’s majority stake in Paytm Ecommerce Pvt is a signal that it is serious about taking on AMZN in India.

Amazon (AMZN) and Alibaba (BABA) are the kings of e-commerce in their home countries. We could say that Amazon owns US e-commerce and Alibaba owns Chinese e-commerce. As they have established a firm market position in their home turfs both companies are looking for new markets to expand in.

Source: eservicesgroup.com

AMZN shifted its focus away from China – it is too hard to crack

Amazon already acknowledged that to compete with Alibaba in China they would need to spend enormous amounts of money and even that might not work at all. As a consequence, Amazon pivoted away from China to focus on other regions. The main reasons for this are the following:

Alibaba has already built a strong ecosystem and a strong brand in China. Consumers have their payment systems, social media, chats, toolbars and everything associated with online shopping connected to Alibaba or JD.com. Thus, for Amazon it is currently too hard to change the behavior of Chinese consumers. In China, government plays a very important role. Their policies are making entries of foreign companies very difficult if not impossible. The government is even less fond of a thought of a foreign company like AMZN owning a big market share in their online retail business. Based on the above, the most effective way for AMZN to obtain a strong presence in China would be to acquire JD.com. JD.com has a similar business model to AMZN and has a market cap of a little over $55 billion. Looking from that perspective it could be a feasible candidate, especially when looking at AMZN's M&A capacity. JD is one of the few BABA competitors that have a significant market share in B2C e-commerce in China. In 2016, it stood at 24.7%. Thus, if AMZN really wanted to build its name in China, buying JD would certainly enable them to do it. The problem for AMZN is that the ship to buy JD already sailed. Tencent, one of China’s largest companies, has already acquired an important stake in JD.com. It was last reported that it stood at 21.25% and it seems that Tencent has been actively acquiring new shares. It is highly likely that Tencent will buy JD at the end and leave no space for Amazon.

We can conclude that it does not make much sense for Amazon to focus on China. Instead it is smarter to focus on other regions.

The fight is happening somewhere else – it is India

India is expected to be one of the biggest markets for e-commerce in the future. With a population of 1.3 billion and only 2.5% of the retail shopping happening online, the potential for growth is obvious. Morgan Stanley expects online sales to hit $100 billion by 2020. The growth potential also comes from the fact that only 19% of the population has internet access at the moment. The growth forecasts, therefore, show a strong case for e-commerce companies like AMZN and BABA to gain a strong presence in India.

AMZN already gained important market share in India. Actually, it is neck to neck with the Indian e-commerce company Flipkart for the number one position in e-commerce. The other main competitors in that field are Snapdeal and Paytm Ecommerce Pvt., both recently backed by Alibaba.

AMZN has been the dominant force in India so far and looking at the search picture we can see that the gap to its biggest competitor Flipkart is expanding in 2017.

Source: Simmilarweb.com

The difference in total page visits in January 2017 stood at 95.5 million, in June that difference increased to 105.5 million. If this trend continues Flipkart will soon have a hard time catching up.

Alibaba is just getting started

Alibaba Group invested in Snapdeal (approx. 3% ownership) and also in Paytm Ecommerce Pvt (approx. 62% ownership). The latter will probably be the key company for BABA when taking on India. BABA's latest investment in Paytm Ecommerce shows that it is serious about getting a piece of the India e-commerce pie.

But what is Paytm Ecommerce Pvt? Paytm Ecommerce Pvt. is an e-commerce company, spinoff of the fin-tech company Paytm. Paytm, the fin-tech company, is the most popular digital wallet in India. It has 200 million registered users and 80 million active users. In 2016, users concluded more than 1 billion transactions.

Paytm Ecommerce Pvt’s business model is fairly similar to the business model of Alibaba’s Tmall in China. Paytm Ecommerce is using the O2O (»online to offline«) model to bring classical brick and mortar stores onto their platform.

Amit Bagaria, the VP at Paytm Ecommerce, said the following:

More than 99% of all shopping in India happens offline. We strongly believe this model will allow us to drive online traffic from offline retailers. We expect this to transform traditional businesses.

In a way they are trying to do the same that Tmall did in China. That is to empower small and medium retail stores to bring them to their ecosystem and give them the necessary knowledge that they lack on selling online.

There is a good point in what Bagaria is saying about India’s retail industry. In 2016, we saw that the real growth in e-commerce was not that strong at all. Total e-commerce sales in India in 2016 were around $14-$14.5 billion, only little changed from 2015. The latest data from Amazon India show that this is actually the case. In 2016, growth largely came from gaining market share at the expense of main competitors Flipkart and Snapdeal and not due to the total industry growth. This also shows that there is still a lot of room in the e-commerce space for new players like Paytm Ecommerce.

Paytm Ecommerce could also pose a risk due to their intention to become a more comprehensive and all-inclusive ecosystem. E-commerce sites that are connected to social media, payment systems etc. turned out to be very successful for the Chinese market (social content driven commerce). Thus, if India’s consumers are similar to Chinese this could pose a competitive advantage for Paytm Ecommerce.

When looking at their financials, we can see that it still has a long way to become profitable. The latest estimates show their annual revenue of $90 million and a loss of around $200 million. The loss is mostly driven by marketing costs, discounts etc.

Paytm Ecommerce Pvt. is also taking a hard line with sellers that sell fake goods. The main reason for this bold step is probably due to the fact that BABA has been facing big problems with fake goods sold on their marketplaces in China. Bloomberg reported that Paytm Ecommerce recently de-listed 85.000 sellers, leaving just 30.000 on the platform. That is quite a number. It shows that they are really focused on the quality of the products sold on their platform.

To put the numbers into perspective, Amazon India has more than 200.000 sellers on their platform and Flipkart has around 100.000. Paytm Ecommerce is not nearly close to the main competitors, but with the backing of BABA this gap can be filled in the next years.

A problem for AMZN could occur if Alibaba starts to invest more heavily in Paytm Ecommerce as both AMZN and BABA’s cash statements show they have enough cash to make each other’s goals a lot harder to reach.

Amazon annual cash flow statement:

31.12.2016 31.12.2015 31.12.2014 31.12.2013 31.12.2012 Net Operating Cash Flow $16.44B $11.92B $6.84B $5.48B $4.18B Net Investing Cash Flow $(9.88B) $(6.45B) $(5.07B) $(4.28B) $(3.6B) Net Financing Cash Flow $(2.91B) $(3.76B) $4.43B $(539M) $2.26B Free Cash Flow $9.71B $7.33B $1.95B $2.03B $395M

Source: marketwatch.com

Alibaba annual cash flow statement:

31.3.2017 31.3.2016 31.3.2015 31.3.2014 31.3.2013 Net Operating Cash Flow $11.91B $8.94B $6.79B $4.53B $2.46B Net Investing Cash Flow $(11.62B) $(6.73B) $(8.63B) $(5.39B) $86.77M Net Financing Cash Flow $4.88B $(2.49B) $14.12B $1.53B $(223.85M) Free Cash Flow $9.31B $7.23B $5.55B $3.75B $2.06B

Source: marketwatch.com

Both have almost the same “fire power” at their disposal. They also have similar free cash flow values, yet AMZN has a bigger net operating cash flow. Higher net operating cash in the future means that the company can rely less on outside financing (investors, banks etc.) and finance their expansion from their own operations. From the data, one can also see the big shift AMZN has done from basically zero free cash in 2012 ($395 million) to $9.31B in 5 years. The number is really astonishing.

For AMZN Paytm Ecommerce is not the only threat in India. Danger is also coming from the other two companies, Snapdeal and Flipkart. Softbank, which is a strong backer of Snapdeal, is trying to push for a merger between Flipkart and Snapdeal. That would make the merged company better positioned against AMZN. Flipkart has also recently received $1.4 billion from eBay, Microsoft and Chinese tech giant Tencent. From all the above we can see that a lot of strong companies are still heavily funding AMZN's main competitors in India. Consolidation of the local Indian e-commerce players is on the cards.

Has AMZN created value for shareholders in India so far?

According to reports, AMZN has committed around $5 billion in India so far. If we know that it is currently neck to neck with Flipkart in India we can make an assumption that the value of AMZN India could be similar to the value of Flipkart. According to the latest funding round in April 2017 Flipkart was valued at $11.6 billion. Considering this we can say that AMZN has, since entering India in 2013, doubled the value of the investment in 4 years. Shareholders can see that the money AMZN is “burning” in India is creating some value.

Conclusion

AMZN is very well positioned for one of the biggest markets in the future. The local competitors individually look like they are too weak to take on AMZN. Spending big amounts of money and selling goods with big discounts is not the right strategy against a competitor like AMZN. This kind of strategy burns too much cash and investor get tired of funding new rounds for these companies, when on the other side they have AMZN with deep pockets who can wait until they run out of money. However, if one of the bigger backers in these local e-commerce companies like Alibaba, Softbank or Tencent start to get properly involved in this space that could pose a big threat to AMZN. As it looks BABA is making the first steps to a stronger presence in India. The following years will show, how much money BABA will have to spend if it wants to get a significant stake in India e-commerce. My opinion is that it will take a lot more than $5 billion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are long AABA, which owns BABA shares.