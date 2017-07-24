Microsoft: Cloud Growth Exceeds All Expectations, Shares Priced For Additional 50% Upside

Microsoft’s (MSFT) strong Q4 results provide further evidence that the company’s stock remains significantly undervalued and could provide shareholders with a greater than 50% total return over the next 3 years. I believe this undervaluation is the result of many investors continuing to underestimate the company’s long-term earnings potential. The company's stock price should continue to increase in price over coming years as this growth in earnings and free cash flow (FCF) is proven.

Downside risk is limited by the company’s many competitively advantaged businesses and platforms, stable and recurring revenues (the Commercial business, which represents nearly 60% of the company’s total revenue, is 87% annuity-based), significant earnings growth potential, strong FCF, over capitalized balance sheet, and extremely capable management team. The company’s growth over the next 12 months has been substantially de-risked given that leading indications of near-term revenue are all indicating continued strong growth (e.g. Q4 Commercial bookings +30% YOY, Q4 Commercial unearned revenue +13% YOY, Q4 Commercial contracted not billed +24% YOY, Q4 Commercial Cloud annualized revenue run rate +56% YOY).

Based on the collection of sell-side reports I have read, it appears that the relatively weak stock price on Friday was likely caused by investor disappointment/surprise in the company’s FY2018 guidance for increased operating expenses (OPEX) and lower gross margins (though guidance for both was roughly in-line with what I was expecting). First, given that the Commercial Cloud’s growth continues to exceed expectations, it should not be surprising that gross margins would decrease slightly more than previously expected (cloud revenues generate lower gross margins though greater gross profit dollars) and/or operating expense growth might be slightly higher than previously expected. The company must continue to invest aggressively in cloud capacity and resources to meet this rapidly growing demand. Second, I believe the market continues to be overly focused on margins when what actually matters is total gross profit and operating profit dollars. Even with the company’s guidance for a ~1 point decline in gross margin and a 3-4% increase in OPEX excluding LinkedIn, I still expect the company’s adjusted operating income (OI) to increase roughly 10% YOY in FY2018. The company had also previously telegraphed that future tax rates would likely increase, though the extent did surprise some.

Another concern I hear in regards to the shares today typically goes something like, “Yeah, but Microsoft is expensive at ~27x FY2017 EPS.” There are a number of flaws with this statement. First, a business’s value is determined by what it will earn in the future, not by what it has earned in the past. I believe that Microsoft’s EPS and FCF are almost certain to grow significantly over the next 3 years, which makes backward looking valuation metrics not overly meaningful. Second, this math ignores Microsoft’s significantly overcapitalized balance sheet with approximately $5 in net cash and equity investments per share. Third, I believe GAAP EPS is a flawed metric given the significant amount of Windows 10 revenue that is being deferred. Adjusted EPS and FCF, which are not impacted by revenue deferrals, are more representative of the company’s true cash earnings power. As a matter of fact, due to new accounting rules, starting next quarter the company will be switching back to recognizing virtually all Windows 10 revenue up front and this issue will no longer be relevant. Adjusting for net cash, I believe Microsoft is trading for less than 17x NTM FCF and roughly 11x FY2021 FCF.

Q4 Financial Results vs Expectations

The company exceeded the estimates I published on Wednesday with revenue coming in stronger than expected for Azure, Windows, and some of the other components within the More Personal Computing ((NYSE:MPC) segment. Total OI came in much stronger than expected for the Intelligent Cloud (IC) segment due to a lower than expected increase in costs of goods sold (COGS) and extremely good OPEX control (up only 2% YOY). However, this was partially offset by lower than expected profitability from the Productivity and Business Processes (P&BP) segment due to higher than expected OPEX excluding LinkedIn. Reporting P&BP OI included $371m of non-cash amortization from LinkedIn. Excluding amortization, P&BP OI would have been up roughly 5% YOY. Adjusted EPS, excluding the one-time tax benefit and restructuring charge related to their sales force reorganization, came in at $0.75 vs my estimate of $0.71.

Cloud Growth Nothing Short of Incredible

The company’s Commercial Cloud annual revenue run rate grew a staggering 24% sequentially off of a $15B base to more than $18.9B in Q4. Commercial Cloud first achieved $10B of annualized run rate revenue in Q3 of FY2016. Now, just 5 quarters later, the business is knocking on the door of $20B in run rate revenue. Over the same 5-quarter period Commercial Cloud’s gross margin has also increased from 45% to 52%. If you run the math, Commercial Cloud’s annualized gross profit run-rate has increased by $5.3B, or roughly 120%, to $9.8B over the past 5 quarters at an implied contribution margin of 60%. I expect total Commercial Cloud revenue to grow by around 50% in FY2018 (do you know another business with ~$20B in revenue that is growing at 50% annually?). This belief is supported by the above mentioned trends in Commercial bookings, Commercial unearned revenue, and Commercial contracted not billed balances.

Office 365 Commercial revenue growth remained strong (+43%) driven by 31% seat growth, expanding ARPUs, and increasing adoptions of premium service bundles like E5. Office 365 Commercial now exceeds the traditional licensing business in size, which I didn’t expect to happen until next quarter. Strong Office 365 Commercial growth is more than offsetting mid- to high-teens declines in traditional licensing with total Office Commercial revenue growing 5% YOY. I estimate that Office 365 Commercial revenue will make up nearly 60% of total Office Commercial revenue in FY2018.

Azure revenue growth continued its impressive streak and its growth rate actually ticked up to 97% YOY from the low-90s in recent quarters. This is especially impressive when you consider the fact that this is already a nearly $4B revenue business. Azure’s strong growth was bolstered by a record number of multi-million dollar deals closing in the quarter. Given Azure’s strong bookings in the quarter, and the implied guidance for Q1, I am raising my expected growth rate for Azure in FY2018 from ~65% YOY to ~80% YOY. I believe Azure could achieve over $7B of revenue in FY2018, which compares to my prior estimate of around $6.3B. I’ve charted my estimates for Azure’s historical revenues as well as my expectations for FY2018 below.

How Much Longer Is Azure's Growth Runway?

Accord to a number of surveys and estimates only a very small fraction (around 6%) of enterprise workloads are running on cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS). In addition, according to Microsoft, the vast majority of Azure’s growth to date has been from net-new workloads and not from their customers moving workloads from existing on-prem workloads to the cloud. However, it is expected that enterprise customers will finally begin to transition on-prem workloads to the cloud over the next few years due to its lower total cost of ownership, flexibility, and the cloud industry’s efforts to relieve concerns regarding privacy and security.

According to a survey published by Credit Suisse earlier this week, and reported on by Bloomberg, 40% of enterprise IT executives now classify Azure as their preferred cloud provider. This is up significant from 21% six months ago. As an aside, the report also indicated that the vast majority of enterprises have yet to upgrade to Office 365 or Windows 10 but expect to over the next 24 months.

A Differentiated and Competitively Advantaged Technology Stack

Microsoft’s full suite of cloud services is highly differentiated and has industry-leading features and capabilities. Because Microsoft offers a full suite of cloud services, unlike its other large cloud competitors, the company has a number of unique pricing strategies available to it. Specifically, Microsoft can afford to price more commodity-like services, such as IaaS, very aggressively (which we have seen them do). Then, once the customer relationship is established, the company can, and typically does, move these customers up-the-stack to premium workloads and services where Microsoft is competitively advantaged. This ability to think holistically about the lifetime value of a customer across its suite of cloud services should allow Microsoft to gain share and have superior long-term margins relative to some of the other hyper-scale cloud players who primarily only have more commodity-like offerings, such as Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG).

Microsoft is also uniquely positioned relative to Google and Amazon in that they already have a large existing base of enterprise customers. This customer base, developed over decades, provides the company with a wealth of experience in building and supporting enterprise-grade solutions. Google’s recent efforts to improve their enterprise strategy, including building an enterprise sales organization and offering increased customer support, demonstrates just how valuable this experience is.

In addition, Microsoft remains deeply entrenched within these enterprise customers’ IT stacks. This is a huge competitive advantage for Microsoft in two ways. First, regardless of what some people claim, large enterprise are extremely hesitant to make wholesale changes to the technology stacks that their critical applications run on. This means that well-established enterprise software companies, such as Microsoft and Oracle (ORCL), are competitively advantaged when companies choose which platform software to use in the cloud. While there are many Windows Server and SQL Server workloads running on Amazon AWS’s IaaS (for which Microsoft receives licensing and support revenues), over the long-term I suspect Microsoft will win a greater percentage of these workloads than Amazon.

Microsoft is also competitively advantaged relative to both traditional enterprise software companies and today’s leading public cloud companies as it is the only company with both a market-leading position in on-prem server software and a hyper-scale public cloud. This gives the company a significant competitive advantage in providing comprehensive and seamless hybrid cloud products and services. The hybrid cloud is the cloud strategy of choice for enterprise customers as it allows them to leverage both existing on-prem resources for their most critical workloads while providing them the flexibility and scale of the public cloud for less critical workloads or temporary surges in demand. Adoption of a hybrid cloud strategies by enterprise customers should support Microsoft's Server Product business while driving significant incremental revenue growth for Azure.

Valuation and Prospective Total Return

Higher than expected growth in Commercial Cloud revenue, strong bookings and deferred revenue growth in Q4 and FY2017, and optimism these trends will continue given the company’s strong competitive position within a large total addressable market, has caused me to raise my long-term revenue and OI expectations for Azure and the IC segment as a whole. In addition, as we saw in Q4 and FY2017, strong cloud growth helps drive growth in deferred revenues and FCF. Partially offsetting these higher estimates are slightly reduced estimates for Office Consumer and slightly higher than expected tax rates. I also have reduced my annual share repurchase estimates given the reduced trends we have seen in recent quarters, which I now expect will continue. Adding it all up, I am expecting several billion more in cumulative FCF between now and FY2021 and more of that FCF to be retained by the company. My FY2021 FCF per share estimate increased slightly despite lower than expected buybacks. The net result is that I’m raising my current intrinsic value by $2 per share to $88 and I continue to believe that shareholders will earn a greater than 50% total return over the next 3 years at today's stock price.