Buyer's Basket: Weekly Picks, July 24th, 2017

My 'Buyers Basket' series provides a quick weekly rundown of timely stock picks for active investors. Aimed at buy-and-hold DGI investors focused on total return, I try to feature a mix of value and growth stocks as well as the occasional fund.

Finding Where Technicals, Growth and Value Align

Since my goal here is to offer quick, actionable stock picks with a fair amount of safety at current prices, I highlight companies that my research shows have a good blend of current value, investor sentiment, growth catalysts, and technical price movement. I typically only feature stocks that I would also include in my Best Balance Sheets portfolio, which is composed of companies with a long history of revenue and EPS growth that possess the strongest balance sheets in their respective sectors.

Here are my Buyer’s Basket picks for the week of July 24th, 2017…

Consumer Staples: McCormick & Company (MKC), Procter & Gamble (PG), Costco (COST), Kroger (KR)

McCormick

McCormick’s stock took a dive on the company’s announcement that it is acquiring the food business of UK-based Reckitt Benckiser Group, which owns French’s and Frank’s Hot Sauce brand condiments. Investors scoffed at the exorbitant price of $4.2 billion, which values the business at 7.4 times 2016 sales, well above the industry’s historical average and nearly double the expected $2 billion sale price for the business. But despite the high price, I think such aggressive bidding after missing out on similar acquisitions in the past is a wise move from McCormick to grow their condiments portfolio, which is currently ranked 10th in market share while Reckitt has the top share of the mustards market.

The acquisition should also improve MKC’s overall operating margins of around 14% (compared to Reckitt’s 25% margin) and is expected to increase their net revenues by over 12% in the first year. Net earnings and margin growth were the two things that most concerned me about McCormick’s financials, so this is exactly the type of growth catalyst I hoped to see from management. With the stock now trading at a 4% discount-to-fair value according to Morningstar, I think last week’s 5% price drop has provided investors with an excellent opportunity to buy one of the widest-moat companies in its sector at a fair price.

Procter & Gamble

PG has been under scrutiny lately: revenues have declined since 2012, and its dividend growth has slowed to a trickle with a meager annual growth rate sitting at 1-2%. However, PG’s operating margin has been expanding in recent quarters, and revenues should see a much-needed boost from a falling dollar as a significant portion of this international behemoth’s revenue losses since 2013 have been due to forex. As the company's currency exposure transitions from headwind to tailwind, activist investor Nelson Peltz of Trian Partners has been angling for a board seat and pushing the company to restructure itself and revamp its corporate culture in order to unlock shareholder value and regain lost market share in key areas like razors.

Although some believe PG to be overvalued at its current forward PE of 21.2, I think a lot of pessimism has already been priced into the stock, and any sign of meaningful growth or restructuring could propel it higher in the coming quarters. As a consumer, I regularly purchase many PG brands and believe that their ultra-wide moat and focus on product quality will continue to reward investors with a long-term horizon, so I am adding to my existing position at the current price.

Costco & Kroger

Costco and Kroger have seen their share prices ravaged at the hands of Amazon (AMZN) this year with its impending acquisition of Whole Foods Market (WFM). I believe that this has been an extreme overreaction by investors considering Whole Foods’ relatively low market share and geographic footprint, significantly higher product prices, and increasing competition in the high-end supermarket space. I don’t view an investment in COST and KR as a bet against Amazon’s ambitions, but rather a bet on the durability of the traditional grocery store experience for price-minded consumers.

These grocers have some of the best management in the business, and Costco’s cult-like following along with its devotion to offering quality products at bargain prices will help defend it against what will be a costly and low-margin business for Amazon. Both of these stocks are solid defensive buys for me at current prices and provide excellent dividend growth as well. Kroger has been raising its dividend since 2006 with a 3-year CAGR of 14%, and Costco has been raising its dividend since 2004 with a 3-year CAGR of 13%.

Health Care: UnitedHealth (UNH), Celgene (CELG)

UnitedHealth

As the AHCA and its newer iterations approach their endgame in Congress, insurers may stand to benefit from a reduction in regulatory uncertainty regardless of the outcome. If the Affordable Care Act remains in place and Congress is unable to pass a replacement or even a repeal, insurers such as UnitedHealth that have been adept at operating in the current regulatory environment should continue to do well. With its limited exposure to Obamacare markets, United may have unexpected growth opportunity as well if it can reunite with the ACA markets and figure out how to operate profitably within the system. UNH’s impeccable balance sheet shows that its management has been able to grow revenues through a variety of market conditions while cutting costs and remaining focused on delivering value to shareholders through EPS growth, increasing dividends, and share buybacks. I admit I’ve been hesitant to jump into UNH in the past due to the political risks to the insurance sector, but the company has continued to deliver quarter after quarter and has proved to be one of the most consistent performers in the health care sector.

Celgene

Celgene’s stock has been picking up steam lately along with my other top biotech holding Biogen (BIIB) and is now sitting at its all-time high. Despite this, Morningstar and S&P Capital still show the stock trading below its fair value, and its 18.9 forward PE is in-line with its growth rate. CELG still trades at a low PEG ratio of 0.91, and even at this elevated price I think investors would be wise to buy shares in this outstanding pharmaceutical company. In contrast to its downtrodden peer Gilead (GILD), Celgene’s management aggressively pursues partnerships with smaller biotechs in which it provides modest capital investments in exchange for exclusive distribution rights on drugs. This has proven to be a cost-effective way of expanding its pipeline even as its current drugs continue to gain market share and produce growing cash flows.

IT Services: Visa (V), Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Visa

Visa has been in somewhat of a holding pattern over the past month, and this low volatility growth machine should continue to push higher in the near future. Multiple growth catalysts such as an expanding European partnership with PayPal (PYPL) allowing it to issue Visa debit cards and a fair valuation should propel shares higher in the coming months, and the company’s duopoly status with Mastercard (MA), high margins, and low exposure to credit risk as a transactional middle-man and not a lending institution are all reasons to hold this stock for life and add on weakness. As Visa investors know, significant pullbacks in its stock price are few and far between, so I like to add shares during periods of lower relative performance to the market as well as on the rare price corrections. As always, dollar cost averaging is your friend here.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc. has been underperforming the market this year, largely due to stagnant new client additions add lower projected revenue growth from its payroll and human resource services in 2018. The question on analysts’ minds seems to be whether Paychex has reached peak saturation, or whether it can continue gaining market share over its larger competitor Automatic Data Processing (ADP) and, more importantly, younger and leaner companies in the space.

As a value investor I often aim to invest at the point of max pessimism in a stock, and although I don’t think sentiment in PAYX has reached that point yet, I do think that low expectations have created a good buying point here. Paychex set conservative guidance for the coming year after reporting flat YoY customer growth last quarter, and if results surpass those expectations or the company announces a strategic acquisition or two, investors could be rewarded greatly for taking a chance on what continues to be a solid wide-moat company that enjoys high switching costs and a relatively recession-resistant business. PAYX has also grown its dividend since 1997 and is considered a core holding by many DGI investors.

REITs: Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), Simon Property Group (SPG)

Omega Healthcare Investors

The GOP’s failure to pass repeal or reform legislation should be a plus for OHI, which has been rangebound largely due to uncertainty surrounding the future of Medicare and Medicaid. The central systematic reform embedded in the GOP’s bills was a significant reduction in the growth of Medicaid spending to the tune of nearly a trillion dollars over 10 years. With reform all but dead and the repeal effort looking to suffer a similar fate, I foresee a rise in stocks with significant exposure to state and federal health care payments and subsidies. With short-term skilled nursing facility operators making up the majority of OHI’s revenues, and the company has maintained a pristine balance sheet despite its large 7-8% yield and equally high dividend growth rate of 8.5% with a 13-year history of hikes.

As Congress and the President turn their attention toward tax reform, investors’ fears about Medicaid/Medicare will likely be assuaged until at least 2018 and possibly until 2020. Should Democrats regain control of the White House and/or either house of Congress, any reductions in Medicaid/Medicare spending will be highly unlikely given their structural importance to Obamacare as well as the large population of baby boomers entering retirement and requiring short-term senior care that might be covered by Medicare. As a result, I believe the market is being overly cautious about OHI, which is currently trading below its 5-year average Price/Book, Price/Earnings, Price/Cash Flow, Price/Sales, and EV/EBITDA ratios, and I will be happily adding shares here for a long-term hold.

Simon Property Group

SPG is the most tentative of my picks this week as it depends on whether or not you are optimistic about the near-term recovery of the retail shopping sector or whether you think it will continue to suffer at the hands of e-commerce growth and a consumer shift away from the traditional mall experience. Simon Property Group is the largest public owner of premium and mid-level shopping centers in the U.S. and now trades at an ultra-low valuation compared with its historical levels. I (and more importantly, my wife) prefer SPG to Tanger Outlet Centers (SKT) because of its more upscale and less concentrated tenant mix.

While Simon does have a number of lower-tier tenants in common with Tanger such as The Gap, it has far less exposure to them and a has a greater percentage of locations in high-rent urban centers. I think that Simon’s higher-end properties and brands like Tory Burch, Boss, True Religion, and Agent Provacateur will provide greater defense and staying power in a market where consumers’ brand devotion and motivation to travel to physical stores is increasingly being put to the test. If you think mid-level and premium malls will return to their former glory, albeit with a number of different stores and modernized shopping concepts, I think SPG is the best name in the space for those hoping to benefit from a possible rebound to these stocks’ historical valuation levels.

Sources: Morningstar, Yahoo Finance, YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long PG, OHI, V, CELG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.