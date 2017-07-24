The Fed Retroactively Changes Money Supply Numbers, So Now What?

Whether quarterly growth bottoms out at 0% or 1.5% now depends on the first week of August, to be reported August 17th.

This is still dangerous territory, and any hedges already bought should be kept but not added to. Keep in mind also that the new numbers do not change reality. M2 is either one or the other.

According to the new numbers and extrapolating forward, quarterly M2 growth should bottom out around mid August at between 0% and 1.5% quarterly growth.

We all know that the Federal Reserve brings money into and out of existence by buying and selling securities. Did you know it can also magically change the money supply numbers going back in time as well? I didn't. But I found out on Thursday that, apparently, it can. Or at least it can pretend to.

My previous piece on the ongoing situation with the M2 money supply had the following thesis.

The Federal Reserve H.6 money stock measures report, which measures the M2 money supply, is reliable and static, if not the seasonally adjusted numbers, then certainly the non-adjusted ones. Judging by the non-seasonally adjusted numbers and the fact that the one-week average almost never grows substantially in July, we are looking at a cratering money supply whose quarterly growth should bottom out at around zero by mid to late August. Zero quarterly growth occurred in 2000, 2008, and 2015, each shortly followed by a crash. A crash is therefore more likely if zero quarterly growth were to repeat.

We can all argue the economic merits of point 3 until the cows come home, comment on whether M2 has anything to do with stock prices or not, but point 1, I believed, could be taken for granted.

Apparently, not so much. The Fed just retroactively changed all the numbers going back a whole quarter and more if you count the adjusted 13-week average compiled from data going back 13-weeks before that. That means at least 26 weeks of M2 data were changed overnight. Last week's H.6 report for July 3, not seasonally adjusted, looked like this.

This week's H.6 report, however, has for some reason retroactively changed the entire list.

Now, retroactive change is not entirely unprecedented. Every so often in fact, the Fed changes the seasonal adjustment formula on its M2 calculations. When it does so, it says so in the announcements section. No new announcements this week though. This is one reason why I do not use the seasonally adjusted numbers. I don't know how they are being calculated and changing an adjustment formula does not change the reality of the actual money supply. So I stick with the NSA (non-seasonally adjusted) numbers. There have been no new announcements concerning changes in M2 calculation since January 26th, least of all concerning the NSA numbers, so I have to say I'm at a loss as to why the numbers have changed. I assumed that the non-seasonally adjusted numbers do not get adjusted.

That side, if we analyze the new numbers, they are all shifted slightly higher, not too noticeably, and not in a way that changes anything fundamentally speaking, at least not yet. Let's line them up and take a better look. On the left is last week, NSA one-week average. On the right is this week, shifted down one to match the weeks.

The differences as you can see are not that big, so no need to fret here too much. The (relatively) big news is that July 10th saw another growth spurt of 0.47% from July 3. This is unusual, but has happened before in 2012, when we saw growth of 0.45% from July 2 to July 9. Even in 2012 though, which saw the highest July growth since 2008, the one-week average slipped from there for the next three weeks.

If that repeats itself this year as usual, then we are still on track for near zero growth in quarterly NSA M2 by late August. We are simply now following the best-case scenario from here, outlined in my previous article. Let's extrapolate.

In 2012, the 4-week average from July 9th to July 30th came in 0.054% higher than the one-week average of July 2nd. Let's assume that this will be the best July growth year since 2008 (certainly a possibility) and that the 4-week average from July10th to 31st will be 0.06% higher than the one-week average of July 3rd, which was previously $13.5178T, but is now, magically somehow, $13.5298T.

That assumption puts the "new" 13-week average by July 31st (which will be reported on August 10th) at $13.4777T for a quarterly growth rate of 1.7% by the new numbers by August 10th. Even assuming there is another large growth spurt in the first week of August, say to $13.7T in the one-week reported August 17th, the quarterly growth rate looks like it will bottom out at 1.3% at the highest. 2015 bottomed out at 1%. 1.3% is still a best-case scenario here, taking data since 2008, assuming no more magical changes.

At this point then, we have to ask two questions. First, which numbers are more accurate? The Fed can adjust calculations (apparently even on non-adjusted numbers), but it cannot by fiat go back in time and change the money supply for real. If we trust the old numbers, the growth rate should bottom out at closer to 1% by mid-August. If we trust the new numbers, it will be 1.3% in a best-case scenario. Ontologically speaking, there is only one actual money supply at any given time. It did not suddenly change last week due to a disruption in the space-time continuum. Only the Fed report did.

One reason to trust the old numbers is USDebtClock, which claims to have live M2 numbers sourced from the Fed. Whether this is actually true or not I do not know for certain. I have contacted them about their sources with no answer yet. For what it's worth, USDebtClock has real time M2 at $13.514T at the moment, not $13.594 as per the latest H.6 report.

Second question, what happens in the first week of August? This we will not know until August 17th. Sometimes there is an August growth spurt, sometimes not. If there is little to no growth in the one-week average for that week this year, the quarterly growth rate will drop to below 1%, even in a best-case July scenario.

The conclusion is, we are looking at a growth rate trough in quarterly M2 growth of between 0% and 1.3% by mid-to-late August, depending on the rest of July and the first week of August. The new numbers have put a bit of a monkey wrench in my calculations, enough to hold off on any aggressive shorts for another two to three weeks. There is still time to prepare here and therefore stay cautious here. We need to keep monitoring the situation for now. By August 17th, the picture will be crystal clear (if a crash has not happened by then) and hopefully we will have a week or two before any serious downside action.

I have myself, before the new H.6 report came out, bought a small short position in the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI), which lost an astonishing 33% from mid-July to the August 24th, 2015 bottom, and I am keeping it, but I will not add to it until I get some more clarity on the M2 situation come August 17th, lest the Fed change its calculations unannounced again. Perhaps the guy in charge of calculating the H.6 numbers is one of my Seeking Alpha followers and he's trying to confuse us all.

I suggest those who have already taken a small short position as a hedge to keep it. The old calculations may still be more accurate, regardless of the fact that the Fed just changed everything retroactively. We are now in a wait-and-see position until August 17th in terms of adding to any shorts. Any significant decline in the following 4 weeks of M2 one-week average does still warrant more liquidation of profitable equity positions however, for safety.

