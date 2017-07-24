Williams-Sonoma - Get In On This Sale

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has the potential to be both a value stock and a growth stock, as the projected EPS growth for next 3-5 years is 14.00%.

By Stavros Georgiadis, CFA

Bottom-fishing is a very dangerous investing strategy, but at the same time, it can be a very profitable stock-picking strategy if the conditions for perfect timing are met. A stock which has solid fundamentals, attractive growth prospects and a nice dividend yield plus is trading at very low financial ratios compared to the average ratios of its industry and has underperformed the general stock market in the first semester of the year is very hard to ignore. Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) stock has all the mentioned characteristics, and on Friday 21st July 2017 its closing price of $45.16 was only 2.73% above its 52-week low price of $43.96. While there are no guarantees that the stock cannot move lower, the arguments in our analysis favor strongly the scenario of an upside potential, and at current price levels, the stock is a very low-risk buying opportunity.

The company is one of the largest United States e-commerce retailers, with a range of well-known brands in home furnishings, such as Pottery Barn, Williams Sonoma, West Elm, Mark and Graham, Rejuvenation, having a global presence and a corporate strategy focused on e-commerce and online shopping. The company focuses on continuous internet offerings on its products, with incentives and discounts, and can benefit from its online presence as global e-commerce is estimated to reach 1 trillion U.S. dollar by 2020, having a rapid growth. One very important factor that can also help the sales of Williams-Sonoma Inc. is the weak U.S. Dollar, which makes the prices of its products cheaper on an international basis. This can have a positive impact on the number of future revenues for the company. The company offers worldwide shipping and it is forecast that about 900 million worldwide consumers or about 45% of online shoppers will purchase products online by the year of 2020. These numbers show the potential growth of online shopping, and Williams Sonoma Inc. follows a marketing and business strategy that takes well into consideration the global e-commerce growth in the future years and can benefit from it.

The stock has a series of positive EPS surprises for the past 8 quarters, with 5 positive surprises, 2 flat or zero surprises, and only 1 negative surprise. The stock for a 5-year period of fundamental analysis from 1st January of 2013 to 1st January of 2017 has a consistent increase in its EPS (both basic and diluted) for all five years, and the same trend applies as well to its dividend policy. The company has increased its dividend on an annual basis for all the past 5 years of reference. While the increase of basic EPS for 2016 was only 0.87%, to $3.45 compared to the basic EPS of $3.42 for the twelve month trailing period of January 2017 to January 2016, the 5-year average EPS growth for the month of January 2017 is 8.96%. The company is expected to have a 3-5 years EPS growth of 14.00%. This shows a potential for higher future growth, which can have a positive impact on the profitability and the stock price.

The analysts are optimistic about the future economic outlook of the stock, as out of 7 analysts, 5 have a hold recommendation 1 has an outperform recommendation, 1 has a buy recommendation and none has any underperform or sell recommendation.

The company has a very strong balance sheet, with zero debt, good liquidity with a current ratio of 1.42 for 2017, and a mixed efficiency in management as the receivables and the inventory turnover has declined in the 5-year period of analysis from 2013-2017, but the fixed assets and the asset turnover have increased. Maybe the efficiency is the weakest sector or economic performance for the company, as the cash conversion cycle has also increased during this 5-year period, meaning the company takes more time to convert inventories to cash.

The valuation for the stock shows that it is relatively undervalued compared to the average financial ratios of price/earnings, price/sales, price/book value, and price/cash flow.

Price Ratios Company Industry Current P/E 13.21 44.44 Price/Sales 0.79 2.61 Price/Book Value 3.23 9.14 Price Cash Flow 7.27 22.68

Source: MSN Money

Another positive factor in favor of the valuation of the Williams-Sonoma Inc. stock is the positive and rising trend in its free cash flow, as in 2017 there was an increase of about 7.0% compared the free cash flow reading in 2016. The stock offers an attractive current dividend yield of 3.45%, which can add to the future holding period return for the investors who will decide to buy the stock at current low price levels.

As a conclusion our investment thesis suggests that the stock is relatively undervalued, and having underperformed the general stock market strong performance of the first semester of the year, from a contrarian point of view, the stock looks also to have increased odds of closing its underperformance gap compared to the 1-year performance of major U.S. indices such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones. The stock has a 1-year performance at the closing date of Friday 21st July 2017 of -15.60%, while the Dow Jones is up +16.20%, and S&P 500 is up +13.68% for the same period. This underperformance gap is a very significant one to ignore, but the stock has a current beta of 0.79, and is less volatile than the general stock market. This makes the stock suitable for a defensive portfolio, as the major U.S indices are now near their all-time high prices, as the stock should present less volatility in the event of any severe selloff in the stock market.

The current macroeconomic conditions with a weak U.S. Dollar is an additional fundamental factor which can help the sales growth of the company in a global environment. The company and its stock can be considered both a value and a moderate growth stock pick. The fundamentals of the stock make the bottom-fishing strategy, in this case, a low-risk investing strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was written by a third party. All opinions are the authors.