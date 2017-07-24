Airbus: The Better Boeing Alternitive

By Eric Mason

With their second quarter earnings reported on July, 11th 2017, accompanied by a small beat in expected earnings per shares, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) is a solid buy at its current sub $40 price.

Airbus beat earnings per share by about 2.3%, coming in at $0.44 from the market consensus of $0.43. While beating EPS by a penny is usually nothing to move the needle of the investor not already watching or longing a stock, Airbus’s financial statements had a lot of positive news in it.

Starting on the Income Statement, Airbus’s gross profits increased 15.7% from last quarter, finishing at $79.8 million. This is 21.7% higher than the previous three quarters’ average gross profit. An increase in administrative costs did cause operating income to finish at about the same level of the last quarter, with a second quarter total of $21.6 million, though this is to be expected with increased profit and revenues. Continuing operations income held no surprises, but did finish up 15.3% from last quarter at $15.1 million. This increase was primarily caused by a decrease in income tax expense which fell 27.5%, to $5.0 million. Under non-recurring income, discontinued operations posted an uncommon income of $6.1 million, which is ten times higher than what was reported in the last two-quarters, individually. This boosts leaves Airbus with net income of $21.2 million dollars, which all were applicable to common shares. This net income represents a 54.7% increase from last quarter and is 80.2% higher than the previous 3 quarters’ average.

Now a savvy investor knows that income from non-recurring events, like Airbus’ $6.1 million, is not a good judge of a company’s health. With that said, if Airbus’ income statement is adjusted to exclude the hefty non-recurring income, they still saw income applicable to common shares grow by 10.2% from last quarter and beat the three quarters, average by 28.3%. With all considerations, Airbus’ income statement is strong.

Airbus’s balance sheet is strong, too. While the assets side of the sheet stayed consistent with the last quarter only changing from $1.502 billion to $1.504 billion, the other side of the equation saw great improvement.

Airbus’s liabilities fell 4.3% from $616.4 million to $589.9 million, more than half of this decline of $26.5 million was from reducing debt by $13.4 million. That debt reduction is a decline of 7.9%, from a level of $168.7 million to $155.3 million. The shrinkage in liabilities is a combination of other liabilities, falling by 18.2% to $62.3 million, and accounts payable falling by $7.7 million, a decline of 2.3% from its previous level of $340.8 million. Rolling debt off the books, and therefore increasing their ability to take advantage of future, or weather, economic conditions is a great sign for fiscal health. Liabilities show favorably for Airbus.

In the stockholders’ equity department, Airbus saw a net increase of 3.5% driven by total stockholder equity, which climbed by $28.5 million to $914.2 million. Retained earnings also contributed with an increase of $18.7 million, which is a 2.6% increase to close the quarter at $727.9 million. Increased earnings means more reserves, and reserves offer resiliency. Airbus maintained its same level of treasury stock. Capital surplus moved up slightly to $460.8 million from $457.3 million, a 0.77% increase. All in all, Airbus’ balance sheets’ only dark spot is it did not signal confidence in their own stock price by opting not to considerably increase treasury shares.

Airbus’s cash flow statement reads pretty consistent; nothing surprising given the performances on the balance and income statement. Total cash flow from operating activities finished the quarter at $33 million, up $43 million from last quarter when it was in deficit. This was by far the biggest takeaway from the cash flow statement; Airbus went into the black on operating activities. While going into the black is always a good sign, as investors know, the statement of cash flows is often a too restricted view of a company to make any actionable decisions. For the investor who would like to dive into the statement, here is a link.

Beyond the financial statements, Airbus is poised to take advantage of what has been a great climate for airlines, and by proxy airplane manufacturers. The consumer price index for airline fares has fallen by 13.1% since July of 2014 and has stayed low over the last 6 months. Low fare prices mean increased demand for tickets, which leads airlines to demand an increase in capacity. This can be seen in available seat miles for airliners, which is an interesting metric that looks at how many miles of empty seats are flown by companies. The first quarter of 2017 saw this metric decline by 1.54%, which means airlines have less capacity than they had in the previous quarter. While this metric swings with the travel seasons, it works great at conveying what is the overall operation capacity for airliners in the industry. With Airbus being one of the big producers or air frames, and with airlines fares and capacity falling, they are poised to take advantage of these economic conditions.

After running through the big takeaways from the financials, what are the standouts?

First, Airbus’s earnings per share value were driven primarily from discontinued operations, which, as stated before, is a non-recurring event. If it was not for this one-time income infusion it appears Airbus would have come in significantly below the market consensus on earnings per share. Relying on one time movements should make investors skittish of this beat.

Additionally, Airbus hasn’t made any significant moves in regards to treasury stocks. While its treasury stock value has been relatively flat over the last 4 quarters, a firm that is worthy of a strong buy would normally be expected to see treasury stock increase.

After throwing the two biggest negatives from the 2nd quarter earnings report on the table, I hope I didn’t scare too many people off my previous assertion; Airbus is a buy. While there are good signs and bad signs in the financial statements, mostly good though. Airbus’ future comes down to what any company's future comes down to, demand. It doesn’t matter how good the CEO or business model is, without demand companies will falter. I’m sure there were plenty of well-run carriage companies in Detroit before Ford got there.

Between the last quarter of 2016 and the first quarter of 2017, domestic and international airlines lost 1,397,520 miles of empty seat travel, a 1.54% decrease. This means the airlines lost capacity, and capacity is always needed. Sustainable operations call for the ability to flex, and the only way for airlines to regain that flexibility is to increase either the total number of aircraft they own or increase the frequency in which they fly. In both scenarios, Airbus will benefit. The more frequent the planes fly, the faster they will need to be replaced; the more planes needed the more demand for Airbus’s service. Overall, this economic indicator points to new growth in the industry. On top of that, air fares have reached their lowest annual average since 2010. This supports the notion that Airbus’s customers are going to demand more aircraft since lower fares mean more people flying which will also lead to lower capacity.

How does Airbus respond to these economic winds?

By maintaining asset levels, reducing debt, and increasing its retained earnings. Those three movements, clearly reflected on the balance sheet, show that Airbus is positioning itself to take advantage of the forthcoming demand. Freeing up their ability to borrow without sacrificing retained earnings growth, is a great one two punch to internalize the coming growth. Include that Airbus has maintained asset levels, these are excellent signs.

When Airbus’s earnings report is combined with what the economic indicators are telling us, a sturdy and robust argument is present to why Airbus should be a buy in almost any investor’s portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was written by a third party. All opinions are the authors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.