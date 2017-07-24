Only 1 Of These 2 Banks Is Worth Buying Right Now

That being said, investors in both banks still have several risks to keep in mind.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase offers investors not just faster growth, very low risk, and world-class management, but also much faster dividend growth and total return prospects as well.

However, despite an excellent profit environment, Wells Fargo continues to struggle with the aftermath of its fake account scandal.

Even so, two banks in particular, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase, remain the gold standards of the industry.

Since the dark days of the financial crisis, US megabanks have made a huge turnaround.

With the US economy growing steadily (if slowly), and interest rates now rising, this should be a golden age for mega banks such as Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

However, thanks to the ongoing fallout from Wells Fargo's fake account scandal, the bank's once stellar reputation not only remains tarnished, but its growth also remains far lower than its peers.

On the other hand, JPMorgan Chase, America's new banking king, continues to fire on all cylinders. In fact, the bank recently announced fantastic earnings and a truly impressive capital return plan for the next year that has dividend lovers cheering.

Of course, those are just some of the reasons that JPMorgan Chase is the hands-down superior choice to its fallen blue chip rival.

Find out the six reasons why investors should be choosing JPMorgan over Wells Fargo for the foreseeable future.

Wells Fargo Earnings: Scandal Continues To Drag On Growth

Metric Q2 2016 Q2 2017 YoY Change Revenue $22.2 billion $22.2 billion 0% Net Income $5.6 billion $5.8 billion 4.5% Shares Outstanding 5.067 billion 4.99 billion -1.5% EPS $1.01 $1.07 5.9% Forward Dividend $0.38 $0.39 2.6% Dividend Payout Ratio 37.6% 36.4% -3.1%

Source: Earnings Release

While Wells Fargo's bottom line managed decent growth, its failure to grow its top line indicates that the recent fake account scandal continues to weigh on its growth potential.

Specifically, due to 34% higher outside service expenses (legal bills over the scandal), non-interest expenses soared $675 million and resulted in a much less profitable quarter (more on this in a moment).

In addition, due to a decline in consumer lending (lower mortgages and auto loans), the bank's new loans for the last quarter declined $982 million.

In fact, mortgage banking income declined 19%, the main reason fee-based revenue falling 7% and offset higher net interest income from rising interest rates.

In fairness to Wells Fargo, not all of this is necessarily due to the scandal. For example, higher home prices and the natural slowing of new loan growth during the late phases of the credit cycle mean that some loan growth slowing is to be expected.

In addition, while the bank hasn't seen a decrease in accounts due to the scandal, it did result in a 3% decrease in consumer interactions at the branch level, as well as a significant decrease in consumer loyalty (though not satisfaction).

Or to put another way, while the scandal has tarnished the bank's reputation and hurt its brand, concerns that customers will abandon it en mass appear to be overblown and the worst seems to be over.

Further good news is that Wells Fargo continues to benefit from rising interest rates and a widening net interest margin spread.

Source: Wells Fargo Earnings Presentation

This is because the bank's interest bearing deposits continue to be a very cheap source of capital, courtesy of deposit interest rates on things like checking and savings accounts growing slower than the bank's ability to lend out at higher rates.

Meanwhile the bank's claim to fame, unbeatable discipline when it comes to credit quality, remains firmly intact, and on the right track, with net charge offs (loan losses) and non-performing loans continuing to decline.

In fact, with a net charge off rate of just 0.27%, Wells Fargo's credit quality rivals that of the legendarily conservative Canadian banks.

JPMorgan Chase Earnings: More Diversified Business Model + Better Management = Better Growth

Metric Q2 2016 Q2 2017 YoY Change Revenue $25.2 billion $26.5 billion 4.7% Net Income $6.2 billion $7.0 billion 13.4% Shares Outstanding 3.706 billion 3.599 billion -2.9% EPS $1.55 $1.82 17.4% Forward Dividend $0.50 $0.56 12% Dividend Payout Ratio 32.3% 30.8% -4.6%

Source: Earnings Release

Unlike Wells Fargo's mixed quarter, JPMorgan's recent results were a triumph.

In fact, across the board, the bank reported record results including:

Core loans up 8% with consumer loans up 9%

Credit card volumes up 15%

Commercial banking revenue up 17%

Commercial banking profits up 30%

Wealth assets under management up 11.8% to $1.9 trillion, driving a 20% increase in wealth management profits

In addition, JPM bought back about twice as much shares as Wells Fargo, resulting in excellent EPS growth that, combined with its recent stress test results (more on this in a moment), allowed it to raise its dividend 12%.

However, investors should know that part of the reason for the bank's 17% EPS growth was due to a $406 million tax benefit from a settlement between the FDIC, Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), and JPMorgan, regarding the 2008 acquisition of Washington Mutual.

If you exclude this one-time benefit, then EPS for the quarter came in at $1.71, which still represents an impressive 10.3% year-over-year growth, and about double that of Wells Fargo.

Yet, despite this impressive increase, the payout ratio declined to a highly conservative and bank vault safe level of 30.8%; 32.7% when you adjust for the tax benefits of this quarter's regulatory settlement.

Meanwhile JPMorgan's credit quality remains very high with management guiding for about 0.2% net charge off this year, indicating that its growth isn't coming at the expense of conservative, safe banking practices.

And Profitability That Continues To Improve

Wells Fargo Profitability

Metric Q2 2016 Q2 2017 YoY Change Efficiency Ratio 58% 61% 5.2% ROA 1.20% 1.21% 0.8% ROE 11.7% 12.0% 2.1% Tangible Book Value Per Share $29.64 $30.64 3.4% Net Interest Margin 2.86% 2.90% 1.4%

Source: Earnings Supplement

Wells Fargo has historically been known as a low-cost bank with an efficiency ratio (expenses/revenue) of 60% or less.

That's why it's a bit disappointing to see that its highest expenses, mostly due to legal fees from the scandal, have pushed this ratio up by about 5% in the past year.

The good news is that Wells Fargo has a solid plan to decrease costs by $2 billion through the end of 2019, including through streamlining its operations and closing 450 underperforming branches.

What investors should really focus on though is that the bank continues to easily surpass the industry benchmark of 1% return on assets and 10% return on equity.

These are the rule of thumb hurdles that indicate a bank's management is doing a good job maximizing shareholder wealth over time.

Meanwhile JPMorgan's profitability also continues to improve despite a slight increase in its efficiency ratio this quarter caused by higher expenses related to its impressive loan growth across its various business segments.

JPMorgan Chase Profitability

Metric Q2 2016 Q2 2017 YoY Change Efficiency Ratio 56% 57% 1.8% ROA 1.02% 1.10% 7.8% ROE 10.0% 12.0% 20% Tangible Book Value Per Share $50.21 $53.29 6.1% Net Interest Margin 2.25% 2.31% 2.7%

Source: Earnings Supplement

Again what really matters is that ROA and ROE continue to rise quickly, and are now nearly matching Wells Fargo's figures.

In addition, the best objective measure of intrinsic value, tangible book value per share, continues to grow about twice as fast as Wells Fargo's, due to a combination of faster earnings growth, as well as an impressive rate of share buybacks.

Bank Net Income Gain Per 100 Basis Points Fed Rate Guidance Through 2019 Net Income Gain Net Income Gain % Wells Fargo $64.2 million +2% $128.4 million 0.6% JPMorgan Chase $2.4 billion +2% $4.8 billion 20%

Sources: 10-Qs, Morningstar

And while the net interest margin remains far below Wells Fargo's, given the fact that JPMorgan Chase is the second most rate sensitive megabank (behind Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)), I think it's possible that JPMorgan will eventually match or even exceed Wells Fargo on this important profitability metric.

Stronger Balance Sheet...

If the financial crisis taught us anything it's that the most important criteria for investing in a bank is a fortress like balance sheet. That's so that, no matter what economic storms may come, the bank will be able to survive without having to raise equity capital and thus massively dilute shareholders.

Fortunately, both Wells Fargo and JPMorgan have this level of security, as seen by their high and rising fully phased-in Basel III common equity tier 1 capital ratios.

These are highly conservative metrics that compare a bank's risk-adjusted assets to its common equity (working capital and retained earnings).

To ensure that US's strategically important (i.e. "too big to fail") banks have strong enough balance sheets to retain safe liquidity in the face of potential loan losses (and allow for capital return to shareholders), each year the Fed runs a stress test to simulate an extremely severe recession, worse than what occurred in 2008-2009.

For 2017, the test modeled:

Economic growth collapsing to -7% (during 2008-2009 it declined by 3.4%)

Unemployment rising to 10% (as during the financial crisis)

US housing prices declining 35% (compared to 33% in 2008-2009)

US stocks falling 50% (as during 2008-2009)

Bank Current CET1 Ratio 2017 Stress Test Minimum CET1 Ratio Wells Fargo 11.6% 7.4% to 8.6% JPMorgan Chase 12.5% 6.9% to 9.1%

Sources: Federal Reserve, The Motley Fool

The results of this year's stress test showed that both Wells Fargo and JPMorgan would have sailed through with little difficulty, with their CET1 ratios easily remaining above the 4.5% minimum regulatory requirement even if they continued returning cash to shareholders in the form of dividends.

Which effectively means that shareholders in both banks can rest easy that neither company is likely to fail, barring a full blown replay of the great depression.

That being said, given that JPMorgan has a higher CET1 ratio (that continues to climb steadily), and has far better management, I consider it to be the better banking choice from this very important safety perspective.

In addition, passing the stress test is necessary in order for a bank to get its capital return plans approved under the Fed's annual Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review, or CCAR.

This is when each bank determines how much it wants to return to shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends in the coming year.

Thanks to both Wells Fargo and JPMorgan passing their stress tests with flying colors, each company's CCAR is likely to be approved.

...Equals Richer Capital Returns To Shareholders...

While investors in both Wells Fargo and JPMorgan will see greater cash returns in the next year, the scale of the increases is not even close.

For example, Wells Fargo plans to hike the quarterly dividend by just 1 cent per share, or 2.6%, a token amount that just barely offsets inflation. What's worse is that 2016's dividend increase was just 1.3%, meaning that Wells Fargo is becoming far less dividend friendly.

When it comes to buybacks Wells Fargo is less stingy, with plans to buy back $11.5 billion in shares, reducing the share count by 4.3% at today's prices.

On the other hand, JPMorgan's 12% dividend increase makes it the far better dividend growth investment in 2017, and the board of directors just approved its largest buyback authorization since the financial crisis, $19.4 billion.

That means that not just did JPMorgan do right by dividend lovers, but it's likely to buy back about 6.1% of its shares this year. That in turn will further boost EPS, tangible book value per share, and more importantly, reduce its dividend costs.

Which in turn should help the bank continue growing its payout at double-digit rates for the foreseeable future.

...Meaning Better Dividend Profile

Bank Forward Yield Dividend Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10 Year Projected Total Return Wells Fargo 2.9% 36.4% 5% to 7% 7.9% to 9.9% JPMorgan Chase 2.5% 32.7% 10% to 12% 12.5% to 14.5% S&P 500 1.9% 39.5% 5.7% 9.1%

Sources: GuruFocus, Earnings Releases, Fast Graphs, FactSet Research, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com

As a dividend growth investor care highly secure and fast growing income is what I most care about.

From that perspective, while Wells Fargo offers the slightly higher forward yield, its disappointing dividend growth in the last two years means that I fully expect JPMorgan to generate stronger, long-term total returns.

That's thanks to several factors including its lower payout ratio, stronger growth runway, and management's greater shareholder friendliness.

That may be because Jamie Dimon, CEO and Chairman of JPMorgan, and who many industry insiders consider the greatest living banker in the world, owns over 2 million shares of the company, worth almost $184 million that pay him $4.5 million a year in dividends.

Even for someone like Dimon, who made $27.2 million last year in total compensation, that kind of insider ownership gives the man plenty of incentive to keep growing the dividend at double digits for as long as possible.

After all, Dimon's JPMorgan dividends will increase his pay by about 26% this year, a figure that could rise significantly over the next decade if JPM keeps raising the payout in the face of strong earnings growth.

Specifically, if JPMorgan can grow the dividend at 10% for the next decade, then Dimon's current shares will be paying him $11.7 million a year, a huge amount even by Wall Street standards.

Superior Valuation

WFC Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the past year, JPMorgan has crushed both Wells Fargo and the S&P 500, so naturally many investors think that it's overvalued and Wells Fargo is the better buy today. However, when you actually look at the valuations of the two, that's not necessarily the case.

Bank Price/Tangible Book Value Historical P/TBV Yield Historical Yield Wells Fargo 2.01 2.49 2.9% 2.6% JPMorgan Chase 1.84 1.65 2.5% 2.6% Industry Median 1.29 NA 2.9% NA

Source: GuruFocus

For example, while both banks are trading at a well-earned premium to the median global bank, JPMorgan's price/tangible book value is actually lower than Wells Fargo's.

Meanwhile, its dividend yield is in line with its 13-year median value. And while true that Wells Fargo's yield is trading at a discount to its historical norm, that's likely well earned given the company's steadily declining dividend growth prospects.

In fact, when we consider a long-term discounted dividend model, which looks at the current value of each bank's future dividends, we see that JPMorgan Chase is actually offering the superior valuation.

Bank Forward Annual Dividend 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked In Margin Of Safety Wells Fargo $1.56 5% $48.88 8.3% -11% JPMorgan Chase $2.24 10% $94.39 8.8% 4%

Sources: GuruFocus, Fast Graphs

That's because JPMorgan's current price, only counting the present value of its 20-year dividends (discounted at the market's historical return of 9.1% since 1871), is actually baking in a lower payout growth rate than the bank is reasonably capable of.

On the other hand, Wells Fargo's share price is assuming 8.3% dividend growth over the next decade. While that isn't necessarily an impossibility, until Wells Fargo proves that its post-scandal business model is capable of such growth (and management is willing to authorize it), the bank has a far higher bar to clear when it comes to generating market beating total returns.

And of course we can't forget that, while dividends are a major component of total returns, a bank's value isn't just made up of dividends. After all, plenty of investors are currently buying bank stocks to take advantage of rising interest rates and huge earnings growth potential this represents.

Bank TTM EPS 10 Year Projected EPS Growth Rate Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Margin Of Safety Wells Fargo $4.06 6% $86.30 -6.3% 37% JPMorgan Chase $6.76 10% $181.29 -7.9% 50%

Sources: Morningstar, Earnings Releases, Fast Graphs, GuruFocus

The difference in fair value between this discounted earnings model and the discounted dividend model represents the ability of each bank to grow its earnings and likely return it to shareholders via buybacks.

And once again we see that JPMorgan's superior growth prospects mean that, despite its strong recent performance, it is actually the more undervalued of these two banks.

That's because today's share price is baking in ridiculously low earnings growth potential. In fact, Wall Street is actually pricing JPMorgan Chase as if it were a worse quality bank than Wells Fargo, one whose EPS is set to plunge 54% in the next decade.

And while Wells Fargo is also highly undervalued, its margin of safety is smaller, which, combined with the bank's weaker fundamentals, makes it the weaker investment choice today.

Risks To Keep In Mind

Both Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase are very safe investments from the perspective that neither is likely to implode and wipe out your capital, as happened with several peers during the financial crisis.

That being said, it's important to remember that banking is a cyclical business, which means that when the next recession inevitably hits, rising loan losses and the Fed's likely cutting of rates to zero will result in a substantial earnings hit.

That's not to say that the US will experience an economic downturn anytime soon. After all, based on the most recent economic data (especially nine leading economic indicators), the risk of a recession in the next three to four months is just 2.48% while the risk of one within the next nine months is under 10%.

Source: Jeff Miller

If you are a price sensitive investor, such as a retiree living off the 4% rule, then this potential medium-term capital loss is something to keep in mind.

The far greater long-term threat to all megabanks is the rising populist sentiment in the US, especially against "too big to fail" banks and their very well compensated executives.

Source: Morningstar

This has resulted in plenty of politicians calling for major regulatory changes, including the breakup of the big banks, through the return of Glass-Steagall, which forbids the mixing of investment and retail banking.

And such potentially devastating changes to megabank business models isn't just coming from the left (such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, the biggest big banking critics), but also from the right as well.

For example, senior Trump advisor Gary Cohn (whose rumored to be on the short-list to take over the Federal Reserve in February of 2018) has stated that he thinks it would be a good idea to separate retail and investment banking as well.

Of course, that may be because Cohn used to be a high ranking Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) executive, and Goldman prefers not to have to compete with the world spanning colossus that is JPMorgan Chase.

Bottom Line: JPMorgan Chase Is Hands Down America's Highest-Quality Bank And The Better Buy Today

While Wells Fargo may not be a bad bank by any means, thanks to its still industry leading profitability, the fact remains that JPMorgan Chase offers investors a far more appealing choice.

With stronger growth, a more diversified business model, superior management, a stronger balance sheet, and far better total return potential, I have no qualms about recommending JPMorgan Chase over Wells Fargo for any dividend growth portfolio, especially at today's valuations.

