Halliburton: Homerun

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has just reported earnings and they were a home run when taken as a whole. Recall this is an oil service stock that I have traded many times over the years despite having long preferred rival Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB). I recently discussed the latter which amazed me when it delivered a much stronger Q1 than I expected. It was a quarter that showed a slow return to better conditions thanks to operational efficiency, but it is still reeling from the pain of depressed oil. After the Schlumberger report my expectations were raised for Halliburton because they are so very similar in many respects, with their differences primarily in their positioning and global presence. Regardless, they tend to trade in tandem, and of course are in many regards a type of options play with dividends on the price of oil.

There were very notable strengths and weaknesses this quarter. That said, with extreme cost savings initiatives having morphed Halliburton into a leaner, more efficient company, we need to get back to looking at the fundamentals to determine the keys to survival beyond just oil prices, and we must carefully consider the performance of the names on an individual basis, even though both are so heavily dependent on oil prices.

With oil prices so low of late compared to years past, it had for many quarters led to year-over-year pain, with lower revenues and earnings pressure. That reversed here this quarter. It has been painful, no doubt. But let's be clear. The higher the price of oil, the better it is for Halliburton and Schlumberger, and the entire oil space. That's just a fact that is true for all of the oil service names. But there are of course specific operation related steps the company can take to maximize earnings potential, and it has been doing so, for several years. This quarter, Halliburton knocked it out of the park with a beat against analyst expectations on revenues and earnings

The revenue number was impressive year-over-year and the earnings beat was by a very wide margin. Both were well ahead of what I expected for the quarter. Well, despite an earnings beat, a comparison to last year clearly demonstrates the pain the company has been experiencing. There is little improvement. Of course, it should surprise no one, with oil having dropped to decade lows. Remember in the sequential Q1 this spring the company reported a loss from continuing operations of $32 million, or $0.04. Taking into accounts adjustments, earnings came in at $0.04 per share. Here in this quarter, the company swung to a nice gain. Income from continuing operations was $28 million, or $0.03 per share. Adjusted income from continuing operations (which accounted for a market value adjustment associated with an expected promissory note in Venezuela) came in at $201 million, or $0.23 per share.

How did this happen? Strong revenues and controlled expenses. Revenue this quarter was $4.96 billion, representing a 16% increase versus the sequential Q1, and a 30% increase from the year ago quarter. This is indeed solid performance. Over the last two years, the company has slashed its expenditures in just about every category. At the same time revenues were up in every category this quarter. Commodity pricing and services rendered are driving revenues, so the bottom line can thus be impacted by watching spending. Let me be crystal clear. The bottom line has been maintained by executing on its efficiency plans. The company anticipates continued pressure ahead. Commenting on the overall performance, Jeff Miller, President and CEO stated:

"I am very pleased with our second quarter results. We continue to execute our strategy to maximize asset value for our customers and deliver differentiated services that we believe will generate superior returns over the long term. Total company revenue this quarter was $5.0 billion, representing a 16% increase compared to the first quarter of this year, while total adjusted operating income was $408 million. These results were primarily driven by continued strengthening of market conditions in North America, which were partially offset by pricing pressure internationally. The Completion and Production division revenue increased 20% in the quarter and operating margins improved by 700 basis points to approximately 13%, driven by the strength in our production enhancement, cementing and completion tools product service lines. Our Drilling and Evaluation division is driven, in large part, by our international footprint. While we experienced a modest increase this quarter the overall market continues to move sideways with continued pricing pressure. Overall, I am confident about Halliburton's ability to grow North America margins, and continue to maintain the run rate for our international business. Our strategy is working well and we intend to stay the course. We will continue to drive superior execution and remain focused on delivering best-in-class returns."

North America continues to be an incredibly strong highlight for the company. Further, capital expenditures are being controlled, as clearly demonstrated by strong operating income reflected in the bottom line earnings. I see these expenditures remaining low, but being bumped up a bit in 2017. Still, I think the big story here is that while Schlumberger management sees an emerging oil recovery, the above CEO commentary here suggests that there will be continued pricing pressure and sideways action. What is clear? Neither see further declines in oil ahead. While the market will dictate whether the bottom is truly in, I maintain a hold rating on the name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.