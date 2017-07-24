It's Time To Avoid 'Staple Stocks' And Seek Growth In Small Caps

By Parke Shall

As anybody can tell from the drastic rise in equity prices over the last 10 years, money has certainly made its way back into the market. We have found ourselves once again obsessing over how low the VIX has been and how inflated asset prices are getting as the market seems to be hitting the tail end of a central bank-fueled boom.

VIX data by YCharts

With an asset price boom, a number of things happen.



The price of owning staple stocks rises relatively dramatically so that now you may be buying with an anticipation of 20 to 30 times earnings versus 8 to 15 times earnings, where stocks usually sit after a "bust". The aggressive rise in price is great for everybody who bought last year, five years ago, or even during the last crisis. It makes less sense with each passing day for new money to continue to pile in. We have said several times over that the longer this bull market lasts, the more scrutiny that needs to be placed upon where you allocate your capital. During a boom, everybody is happy because "a rising tide lifts all boats". As stocks become more and more expensive, there is less of a chance that everything across the board is going to continue to appreciate as a boom not only brings out speculators, but also brings out more and more active capital managers.



Active capital management is important at the back end of a boom cycle, where we are now. Companies nowadays have levered themselves significantly. Take, for instance, this analysis by CNBC from 2016:

That American companies have been wadding up huge amounts of cash is no secret. What may be less well-known is that they're also accumulating debt at a much faster pace. Total debt among more than 2,000 nonfinancial companies swelled to $6.6 trillion in 2015, dwarfing the $1.84 trillion in cash on their balance sheets, according to a study released Monday by S&P Global Ratings. The ratio of cash to debt is the lowest it's been in about 10 years, or just before the global financial crisis. As financial markets came to grips with the prospect of higher rates ahead, corporate America went on a debt bonanza. Debt grew 50 times that of cash, with companies rolling up $850 billion of new IOUs compared to just $17 billion, or 1 percent, cash growth.

Most are focused on buying back stock, and companies are given a fair amount of leeway in terms of investors "buying" the narrative of the future prospects versus investing in companies that are already generating respectable sums of cash.



As we near the end of a boom cycle and active management picks up, demand for value stocks that also have the potential for growth will increase. There is a large secular shift that we expect to take place as this bull market wears itself out. Simply put, we believe the beneficiaries of this large secular shift will not only be smaller companies, but those who have the foresight to invest in these companies now, before a major market turn.



Given that we believe wholeheartedly that we are heading into a "stock pickers market" we wanted to talk about the types of companies that we would be quick to invest in at this point in time and those we would avoid at the same time. They are just too expensive right now.

(Source)



The funny thing is that "staple stocks" cease being just that to us as the market continues to increase in valuation. Whereas normally any advice from the Warren Buffett school of buy-and-hold is usually a good idea, we just don't find that to be a prudent strategy at the point where the market is right now.

McDonald's (MCD) is a perfect example of a larger problem in the market. We have written critically about McDonald's for the past year or two because of the company's inability to make firm fundamental changes at an operational level that will set it up for longer-term success and growth going forward. We have argued these points while the stock has done nothing but go up.

MCD data by YCharts

The company has essentially saturated the market already and has almost become "too big to fail". Instead of organizing operational solutions that will propel the company for growth over the next couple of decades, the company has handled its problems by buying back stock and making a couple small "Band-Aid" changes, such as introducing all day breakfast, that don't have profound monetary effects and have negatively impacted the sentiment of franchisees.

While this has been happening, the company has been levering itself a little bit further as cheap debt has been available.

MCD Financial Debt to EBITDA (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

We think this is just a microcosm of what the broader market is like nowadays. Companies are just throwing cash at their problems and levering their balance sheets in order to keep the song and dance going for a little while longer. This is not a legitimate road to true long-term economic prosperity and is part of the reason that we would actually stay away from a basket of "staple stocks" at this time.



Instead what we are looking for are smaller companies with much larger runways for growth ahead of them. Companies with market caps under $250 million offer the most long term appeal at this stage in the game, we believe. And when sifting through and ultimately selecting a company of this size to invest in, there are a couple of key items that we want to make sure we check off our list.

First, we want to make sure that the company has a good balance sheet. Preferably, we would like a company with no debt but, as that is probably unavoidable in its entirety, we would prefer a company with minimum leverage.

Second, we want a company that is generating cash and not burning it. This is, for instance, one reason we don't often bet on development stage biotech companies. We like a predictable cash flow stream that has a long trajectory and runway for both growth and continued operating leverage.

Third, we want a management team with pedigree. If a company is in good financial shape, it got there because management has a clear head on how to run the business. We want to make sure that the decision-makers in place continue to pull the right levers going forward.

As the overall market slows down, the risk associated of being "in the investing majority" (herd mentality) becomes greater and greater. In addition to that, you start to have the law of large numbers working against you. Everybody knows that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) isn't likely to go up by a factor of 10 anytime soon because of how large it is. However, that shouldn't stop you from seeking to find the next Apple at its infancy stage by combing through smaller cap companies instead.



We feel investors' efforts would be better utilized focusing on these core concepts instead of buying and holding staple stocks at this stage of the game. Not only has it truly become a "stock picker's market" but it will become this even more so as the overall market starts to top out. Before we see a correction or a decline, stocks will likely continue to trade sideways and it is at that point that every company gets valued and viewed at by the same neutral standards. When the tide is no longer rising and lifting all companies, it becomes the money manager's responsibility to pick and choose extremely carefully.

