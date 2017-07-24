Germany's Alleged Auto Cartel Is In A Deadly Spiral

On Friday, the German "Spiegel" dropped a Bombshell in the ongoing debate about Germany's automakers cheating about emissions: Volkswagen (VKLAY) (OTCPK:VLKAF) (OTCPK:VLKPY) has reportedly notified the German antitrust authorities about colluding with Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF) (OTCPK:POAHY), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) (OTCPK:DDAIY) (OTCPK:DMLRY) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) with the intent of coordinating their efforts in technological development in multiple areas, among which the emission control systems of their diesel engines. The secret work groups apparently laid the groundwork for the dieselgate. These violations of antitrust law are only the latest turn of deadly spiral German car makers find themselves in. Let's recap.

Dieselgate is only the beginning

In September 2015 the EPA notified the public that Volkswagen had been cheating emission control test with a software that would lower emissions only in laboratory conditions. On the street, approximately 11 million cars around the world would produce more than 40 times more nitrogen oxides (NOX) than during testing. Volkswagen set aside more than $18 billion to deal with consequences. Only now, after almost two years, it becomes clear that the emissions scandal is only the beginning of a chain reaction that is slowly setting in.

In Germany, the scandal sparked a heated discussion on whether certain types of diesel cars should be allowed in inner cities, such a Stuttgart, where the level of pollution frequently exceeds maximum levels imposed by the EU. This has caused consumers to mistrust diesel-engines. In June, new registrations of cars with diesel engines dropped by 19% in Germany. Also, resale prices of used diesel cars have taken a hit, which makes leasing more costly.

Even though diesel engines are higher in NOX and fine particle emissions, they emit less CO2. Selling fewer cars with diesel engines means that German carmakers might not meet the CO2 requirements of their production fleets. Since EVs are either not available in large numbers or still too expensive, Volkswagen is currently pushing aggressively its natural gas cars in order to meet CO2 emission targets. Whether that is going to be successful remains to be seen. The technology behind natural gas engines has been available for several years now, but it failed to become popular.

Engaged on too many fronts

EU antitrust laws set fines are calculated based on sales. This means that any conviction would lead to hefty penalties that in turn would drain the resources auto makers need to fight on multiple fronts that are threatening their future survival, namely autonomous driving, mobility solutions (car sharing) and electric vehicles. Looking at the current state of affairs, it seems that the five big automakers lack the flexibility to adapt to these changes, let alone compete with companies like Tesla (TSLA). Take Daimler for example: the company is still caught up in a fight with union members about where to produce its batteries in the future and whether employees should be retrained outside their working-schedule.

Germans look in disbelief at what is happening to one of their most important industries. Journalists at leading newspapers have spent the weekend visualizing how many jobs depend on the auto-industry and how much it contributes to Germany's exports. Their numbers show that with 400 billion EUR in sales, the production of cars and car parts are by far the largest industry.

Three weeks ago during a meeting with other European leaders, Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel called on other countries to be ready to support their car-manufacturers. She reportedly said: "Everyone knows the auto-industry won't survive in its current form".

