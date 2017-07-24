Costco: Short Squeeze On The Way?

The commercial hedgers (smart money) are very bearish on the dollar, which should give a clue that a dollar rally is on the way.

Costco’s stock (Nasdaq: COST) headed south as soon as Amazon purchased Whole Foods. Professionals panicked and dumped the stock as they feared Amazon talking over the retail/wholesale competition. There may be long term repercussions for Costco, however, in the short run, their stock may be bottoming out.

Costco and the U.S. dollar have an intermarket relationship according to famous technician Larry Williams. This is a strange relationship as majority of Costco’s stores are located in the U.S. Costco noted in previous conference calls that the stronger dollar hurt their margins, but according to this research, that shouldn’t matter for now.

The U.S. dollar is a basket of fiat currencies. As I mentioned in my previous article, “57.6% of the index consists of the euro, 13.6% consists of the yen, and 11.9% consists of the British pound. The rest of the dollar index comprises of a few other countries, but the composition is less than these three major countries. The majority of this index is weighted towards the euro, and it's integral to understand this currency to determine the price action of the dollar.”

The euro rallied over 1000 pips after Macron won the French election in April. This gave confidence to investors that the Eurozone would remain intact. The other fundamental reason why the dollar is selling off is that when the Federal Reserve raises the fed funds rate, the dollar loses its purchasing power. Rate hikes are inflationary and cause a currency to lose purchasing power unlike what most people believe.

Despite the fundamentals in the favor of a lower dollar, the move appears overstreched. My previous article on the dollar discussed how I anticipated a dollar rally this summer based on positioning size of the commercial hedgers (smart money). These producers are net short -118,452 contracts as of July 18th. These numbers don’t include any additional short positions that they may have placed when the Euro rallied after the 18th. Compared against the last six years, the commercials are extremely bearish on the euro. The non-commercials (dumb money) are net long 83,788 contracts. The irony is that these trend traders were extremely bearish at the beginning of the year. As sentiment changed, these funds/speculators are chasing at what appears to be the top for the euro. Assuming that the commercials are right again, the dollar index looks poised for a nice rally.

Ever since Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) purchased Whole Foods (NASDAQ: WFM), Costco’s stock fell over $30.00 over the past month. The market priced the demise of retail and food companies, but this move appears to be exaggerated for now. Costco’s comp sales increased 6% in June despite the stock selling off. As of July 2, Costco reported revenue of $104.28 billion year over year, which is approximately 6% greater than last year.

Costco offers a variety of products unlike Whole Foods. They offer affordable tire solutions, optometry services, and a warehouse of food and clothing. In addition, taxes are low for most items since they are taxed as wholesale goods rather than the normal sales tax. That’s not possible at Amazon/Whole-Foods. This may be a reason for people to continue their allegiance to Costco.

Several institutions sold Costco due to the Amazon-Whole Foods threat. Despite the negative news regarding Costco, Costco’s stock is bound for a nice bounce. A stronger dollar and mean-reversion move should make Costco an attractive play.

Disclosure: I am/we are short E-MICRO FUTURES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also have a bearish euro call spread in the futures market.