Important Development At OPEC

The lack of caps on Libya/Nigeria will be disappointing to the markets today, but Saudi Arabia's commitment to cut its own supply will likely ensure continued drawdowns through October.

The Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee ("JMMC") met in St. Petersburg today to review the June 2017 report. The following are key notes from the press release and the subsequent press briefing.

Oil demand is expected to grow 2 mbd from 1H17 to 2H17.

Note: This is in-line with historical data as well as my prediction from earlier this year.

Participating OPEC/NOPEC countries achieved near-perfect compliance in June 2017 and throughout 1H17.

The overhang of OECD commercial oil stocks over the 5-year average level has fallen by 90 mb for the period from January to June 2017 and now stand at 250 mb.

Note: The 250 mb noted, however, is interestingly above the 234 mb level OPEC reported in its latest monthly oil market report recently released for May, so the glut increased slightly in June before the U.S. driving season started. Due to the significant US inventory declines reported since then, I expect this figure to drop below 220 mb in OPEC's monthly oil market report for July. The excess inventory figure will need to drop below 180 mb level before a significant increase in oil prices can be sustainable. This likely will not happen until the second half of August.

"Shale oil projects which have been the source of sizable share of oil supply growth in past three years are going through a period of slowing well productivity, accelerating cost inflation, deceleration of rig count growth and constrained capital market access."

Note: This is important and in-line with my expectation. We will likely see a continuation of this trend in 3Q17. Bears point to a subsequent surge in US oil production in 4Q17 and 2018, but I fail to see how this is possible given that US oil rig count has peaked in July and "rig productivity" is on the decline as high-grading is now reversing.

"The JMMC [...] acknowledges the upside limitations of both [Libya and Nigeria] beyond their current production levels. Once their production levels stabilize, participating producing countries should further cooperate in a manner that contributes to the stabilization of the market.

Note: Despite continued draws in excess OECD inventories, oil market participants remain skeptical of higher oil prices, in part because of increasing supply from Libya and Nigeria. Lack of caps on these two countries' production levels is, I believe, what is keeping oil prices from moving higher despite recent large draws in US inventories.

One More Thing

During the press briefing that followed the JMMC meeting, Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih noted that supply (i.e. exports) from Saudi Arabia would decline to 6.6 mbd in August. As the following graph illustrates, 6.6 mbd would be comfortably below the five-year range.

This is a significant development in that it would ensure the continuation of recent large draws in excess inventories in OECD countries into early 4Q17.

Bottom Line

The slow-moving excess inventory drawdown is continuing. As oil prices have remained depressed through July, the US oil rig count has recently stabilized and may even start declining in the coming weeks. The lack of a cap announcement on Libya/Nigeria will be disappointing to the markets today, but Saudi Arabia's commitment to cut its own supply to the markets will likely be enough for excess inventories to continue to decline through October.

