Saudi Arabia Vs. Qatar: Mexican Standoff In The Arabian Desert

The fundamentals indicate continued lower oil prices well into 2018 because of aggressive production globally for the purposes of cash flow and maintaining market share.

Plausible theory that the Saudis have pre-positioned themselves to rattle the markets should oil prices fall precipitously prior to the Aramco IPO.

The Saudi-led embargo of Qatar in early June has resulted in a cartoonish standoff similar to an exceptionally bad summer blockbuster movie with an awful script whose cardboard cutout characters are right out of Central Casting. The villain, the newest regional thug, is Saudi Arabia who bullied smaller neighbors UAE and Bahrain to join them with Kuwait as the messenger. And what plot is complete without a “heavy” such as Egypt? Despite a historically uneasy relationship with the Saudis, Egypt was probably “persuaded” to join otherwise risk loss of highly dependent economic aid from the Saudis and other Gulf nations including oil and foreign direct investment.

The plot’s development reflects the Saudis’ amateurish and rather brutish undiplomatic foreign policy. The Saudi-led group imposes an embargo without providing a list of demands for weeks. Several weeks later they provide a list of 13 outlandish demands that impinge on Qatari sovereignty with a 10-day period to comply. The Saudis blinked when they extended the10-day drop-dead deadline for 48 hours. Then the Saudis “blinked” again and reduced it to 6 outlandish demands. These demands were crafted that assuredly guarantees a long-term stalemate.

The Saudi’s official objective? Force Qatar to “cease and desist” policies & practices with politically diverse parties including sovereign states, non-states and media, namely Al Jazeera, many of whom are either ardently and vocally anti-Saudi or present sides which express anti-Saudi viewpoints. This embargo is quite puzzling because Qatar, though annoying, is not an existential threat to Saudi Arabia that would justify such a draconian move.

For additional references, the NY Times article “Qatar Opens Its Door to All, to the Dismay of Some” dated 16 July 2017 provides a superb overview of Qatar’s role in the region and their historical spats with Saudi Arabia.

If this situation did not involve the world’s largest oil and gas producers it would be a hilarious modified version of The Producers, updated and renamed The Petro-Producers, a foolproof scheme to raise oil prices.

The Saudis’ increasingly desperate economic situation may have provoked this contingency plan by creating a scenario with or without the “cooperation” of Qatar with whom they’ve had heated political disagreements for years. Because timing is everything, the Saudi-led embargo occurred just as it appeared that the markets weren’t convinced that OPEC’s nine-month quota extension didn’t include far deeper cuts and oil prices began their slide.

As a skeptic and contrarian I believe that the embargo represents an elaborate and cheap insurance to put a floor if oil prices should plunge and secure a decent return on the planned Aramco IPO in late 2018. For the Saudis this coalition embargo is far more cost-effective that their disastrous and embarrassing military and financially draining campaign in Yemen.

The fundamentals, after you discard the speculators for short-term spikes, oil prices will continue south because energy producers are furiously pumping for cash flow and to maintain market share. But with the increasing risk of oil prices declining to a $35-$40/bbl. range by Labor Day weekend, such a decline moves ever closer to the price trigger –perhaps $30-$35/bbl. - for a “manufactured” crisis with Qatar.

It’s a slowly unfolding, potentially tragicomedy that risk a series of misinterpretations and miscalculations to support at worst, or inflate at best, oil and gas prices with such a standoff. The risk is that a miscue may result in something more than just a swing in energy prices.

The irony in all this is that while Saudis’ Aramco is making efforts to become more financially transparent to investors for the IPO, they are unwilling to tolerate the journalistic openness of Al Jazeera in Qatar in reporting the news with wide and differing perspectives. In a nutshell they open financial books to non-Muslim foreigners yet close freedom of expression doors to Muslim neighbors.

Additionally compounding an already edge-of-the-knife situation, a powerful underlying component rarely mentioned in the media is that the underlying aggressiveness is a testosterone fueled battle between two “young Turks” both of whom are circling each other with cocked fists and neither will back off. The protagonists are the Saudis newly 31 year old crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS vs. 37 year old Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani both of whom have been described as having “strong personalities”.

Remember those schoolyard fights when two inexperienced fighters taunted each other but neither really wanted to throw the first awkward punch? Everyone knows how these spats escalate. Someone in the crowd gets impatience and pushes one into the other then they’re “committed”. How the fight, if one occurs, will play out is pure conjecture. An incoherent American policy muddies the waters.

To consolidate power MBS removed his cousin Mohammed bin Nayef with a political kiss of death typical in resolving direct bloodline power struggles to ascend to the # 2 spot as crown prince. And with a reported elderly father in poor health, it may be only a short time before the father abdicates or becomes incapacitated to rule before the end of 2017. In the meantime various reports allege that MBS is keeping potential family threats physically contained and under house arrest. Ironically this sudden power grab and the various appointments of new heads of ministries achieves objective a short-term stability because power is more concentrated and any opposing royal family voices are subdued, albeit temporarily.

This isn’t your father’s ossified, risk-averse Middle East leadership which is why this is a dangerous game within a rapidly changing personal dynamic. Whether they’re afraid to go beyond theatrics or are desperately buying time hoping for an “adult” to step in and save face is to be seen.

For this reason these abrupt changes present a conundrum for investors because the scenario has become potentially extremely volatile that formulating a coherent and logical investment strategy is folly. This all goes far beyond any economic metrics and data crunching. Personally, as an energy investor, I’ve decided to stay put and maintain my long positions because my investments are for the long term.

On the other hand it’s an excellent scenario for those high-risk, maverick investors with iron stomachs for potential a roller coaster high volatility period for the commodity itself in the energy market. How this will play out for specific energy and energy service firms operating in the region is conjecture.

