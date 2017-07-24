SCHV: It's Time To Invest For Value

The purpose of this article is to determine the attractiveness of the Schwab Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) as an investment option. To do so, I will look at recent fund performance, current holdings and allocation, and trends in the market to attempt to determine where the fund might be headed for the remainder of 2017 and beyond.

First, a little about SCHV. The fund's stated objective is to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index. The fund attempts to hold the same proportions of its stocks as its weightings in the index and is managed by Schwab. SCHV is currently trading at $50.84/share, and its most recent quarterly dividend was $.31/share. Based on this payment, the fund is yielding 2.44% annually. Once dividends are accounted for, the year-to-date return of SCHV comes in at about 7%, which lags the Dow Jones Index and S&P 500, which are up 9% and 10.5% for the year, respectively. However, despite this recent underperformance, I expect SCHV to perform well for the remainder of the year for a few reasons, which I will outline below.

First, the stock market clearly has been on an impressive run, especially since the U.S. Presidential election. Investors have been rewarded during this rally, but it has not come free. Stock valuations are soaring past historical norms, making value investors like me nervous. While valuations have stayed high for some time without triggering a selloff, volatility is starting to creep back into the market, which is telling me the time is ripe to start to focus in on stocks that trade at more reasonable valuations. This is because if the market does experience increased volatility, or begins to trend lower, these stocks should hold up better than stocks with higher valuations. To put this in perspective, the S&P 500 Index, is trading at 17.5 times its members’ projected earnings, which is about 23 percent above its 10-year average. When the market starts to trade that high above historical averages, I tend to take a step back and invest in funds that have more reasonable valuations, and SCHV, as a large cap value fund, fits that bill.

Second, higher valuations are starting to become more in to focus at the macro-economic level, with central bankers and fund managers beginning to take notice. For instance, in June's policy meeting, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen noted that equity valuations are now “somewhat rich” and that stocks viewed on the basis of their estimated earnings are well above their 10-year averages in the U.S., Europe and emerging markets. Additionally, in a recent Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey, a record 44 percent of fund managers polled see equities as overvalued, up from 37 percent in May. What does this mean for investors? It means that many market participants are weary of bidding stocks up to higher multiples, leaving those that are trading at high levels with little room left to grow. I see large cap value stocks making up this void, as they trade at more attractive valuations and have a track record of remaining solid investments during bull and bear markets.

Third, SCHV is not a dividend-focused fund, yet its yield is just as attractive as many funds that tout high dividend payments as their core objective. This makes some dividend funds seem overvalued when compared to SCHV and further solidifies SCHV as a solid value play in current market conditions. As stated above, SCHV currently has an annual yield of 2.44%. Let's compare that yield to the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) and the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), two funds investors look at for an above-average market yield. Based on their most recent quarterly payouts, the funds are yielding 2.22% and 2.27% annually, respectively. Therefore, not only do I see SCHV as a safe value play, it is also offering a yield that is not only comparable to many dividend funds, but rather, as these two examples indicate, beats them. This further increases the attractiveness of the fund in my view because it offers investors relative safety and an above-average yield.

Of course, investing in SCHV is not without risk. Just because valuations are getting stretched doesn't necessarily mean the market is due for any type of correction. We are still in a bull market, and stocks could continue to roar higher, in both the near and long term. If investors were focused solely on value stocks in this scenario, they would under perform, as has been the case year to date.

Another risk pertinent to the fund is SCHV's weighting to the financial sector, which is overweight at over 20%. This is important because financial firms are heavily sensitive to interest rates, more so than other sectors. While many analysts expect the Fed to raise rates again this year, during Yellen's July statement, she said the Fed was "paying close attention to the recent weakness of inflation" and that "persistent weakness could lead the Fed to raise interest rates more slowly." If rate hikes are delayed, this will hurt the financial sector and disproportionately effect SCHV due to its reliance on the sector. However, I anticipate the Fed will raise rates for a third time in December, and that interest rates will slowly increase over 2018. As the rates rise, the spread between what banks and financial companies charge for loans compared to what they pay out for deposits will increase, improving profitability and benefiting SCHV.

Bottom line: With stock valuations continuing to increase above historic norms, investors would be wise to begin to look for value stocks that have not risen to such high levels. SCHV fits this bill, owning large cap companies that not only trade at more reasonable valuations, but also pay above average dividends. With one of the lowest expense ratios in the industry, .04%, SCHV offers investors an attractive alternative to ride out the remainder of 2017 and beyond. I would encourage investors to take a serious look at this fund.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.