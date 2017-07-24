I have decided that the news, anymore, is pretty much like cotton candy. It is a bunch of bad stuff for you that is spun, one way and another. Spun this way and spun that way and pretty soon you are swirling around in circles and the whole thing is a sugary mess.

After examining it carefully, I have decided to categorize some of the different methods of making this cotton candy. There is old spun news, the "spinster." There is new spun news, the "spin-off." There is the big spun news, the "spinnaker." There is even spun news about the Italian banks, the "Spinoza."

I comment on all of this today because it seems apparent to me that the markets are ignoring most of the news these days. No one knows what to believe so it might as well all be ignored. That, honestly, is a reasonable conclusion now, because very few other conclusions can be drawn. They hid all of our pencils.

News told, rumors heard, truth implied, facts buried.

I am often asked, these days, what could up-end the apple cart. Just the fact that I am being asked this question, with more and more consistency, and from more and more institutions, gives me some concern. It is obviously on people's minds in a way that it wasn't six, even three, months ago. Money managers, across the spectrum, it seems to me, are getting nervous.

I do a weird thing when I am nervous where I tilt my head back like I am super confident. This is my attempt to fake it until I make it, or at the very least make it easier for someone to slit my throat.

One big issue, in my estimation, is oil. It is time-lapse photography in motion. The OPEC nations are bleeding cash, with the current price of oil, and the cost of their social programs, and time is no one's friend these days. It is, in fact, in my opinion, just a matter of time before some of these nations end up in upheavals as they drain their cash reserves. I point specifically to Venezuela, as one likely candidate where politics may bounce the country over the edge and into serious political and financial turmoil.

It is unclear, at this point, how the country is going to pay the $5 billion in maturing debt this year or service the $5 billion in interest payments. The possibility of some kind of revolution hangs in the balance now, in my view, and there is a large risk that "something" might happen.

Bloomberg recently stated about Venezuela, "We may be about to see the first sovereign producer to unequivocally fail." I cannot disagree with their assessment. The country's economy has shrunk by 32% since 2013, according to data from the IMF, and their international reserves are under $10 billion. They also have large loans to be paid back to both China and Russia and push is right on shove in my estimation.

If the country goes over the edge then there will be considerable fall-out in Latin America and in the United States, in my view. Bloomberg shows that PDVSA's 5.375 4/12/27 are trading at $36.04 to yield 21.11%. Right here, you can see the severity of the problems. Venezuela could certainly be an up-ending the apple cart event.

The same issues also apply to other OPEC nations though, given the censorship in many governments, it is difficult to know the severity of the problems. If things begin to blow-up economically and politically in the Middle East then this could also cause the apple cart to get tossed.

Politics, in the United States, is also a real concern. Time is no friend here either. If Mr. Trump cannot get his legislative agenda moved ahead, and it lingers in the dust, it is my opinion that, at some point, the markets are going to take a dim view that anything will get done at all. The "Trump Bump" could morph into the "Trump Slump" if the institutional nervousness continues. The problem here, with interest rates so low, and not likely to head higher, in my view, is then what to do with the money. Money manager or pension fund, the problems may well deepen.

Then I look at the sad state of the U.S. Dollar. It might as well be in a boxing ring, because it is "sure as shootin," getting beaten up. If it breaks through 120/Euro then issues become quite substantial, for large American international corporations, in my opinion, and earnings could take a bath. I am watching our currency with heightened concern, these days, and I suggest you pay attention to it as well.

The apple cart is precariously balanced. That is my opinion. "Preservation of Capital" is still THE Rule.