Filthy Reaction To Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) has just reported earnings and while it appeared to be a strong quarter the Street has grave concerns. Make no mistake Hasbro is still the top play in the toy space. The company is in the latter half of a 'toy-cycle.' As this has been covered many times, I won't go into great detail, but will say that this so-called cycle is where new products are released year-after-year piggybacking on successful movies or other entertainment related venues, and in addition to the changing style of games/toys (i.e. digital, interactive etc.). As the cycle has progressed, all major toy companies have been good stocks to own and trade over the last few years. Hasbro is a stock I have called a winner, but it looks set to be one of today’s big losers.

What is going on here? While the quarter was indeed solid, there appears to be fears in the emerging brands. Still, after this pullback, I think Hasbro will be set to continue its slow run higher as the toy cycle continues. The report reveals the consumer is strong, but there are of course threats to the company. With this the first major toy company reporting, the quarterly report provides a basis for where the sector may be heading. The headline numbers were better than I expected, especially since this is not the busiest of quarters. It delivered an in line top line as well as a bottom line beat versus analyst estimates. Net revenues for Hasbro's Q2 2017 were 11% higher year-over-year. Revenues were $973 million, with growth of 16% in the U.S. and Canada, as well as international growth led by an 18% spike in Asia Pacific. The weak points? Entertainment and Licensing revenue fell 1% versus last year, while emerging brands revenue dropped 14%. Otherwise, the quarter was pretty solid.

As I have already discussed in most articles this earnings season, the strong dollar has been a major issue for many domestic companies with international sales. It has, of course, impacted Hasbro which does a lot of international business as well. So if we look at revenues on a constant dollar basis, net earnings for the quarter were up a solid 30%. They came in at $67.7 million or $0.53 per share. This is an incredible improvement year-over-year. As a whole, earnings beat by a solid $0.07 margin versus consensus. You just cannot ask for much more than this.

We should still be of course intellectually honest. The stock has skyrocketed here in 2017, so a pullback is overdue. That said, sales continue to be pretty strong and the company is managing expenses leading to strong earnings. Categories were strong throughout the year in all segments, except for Emerging Brands. Commenting on the quarter, Brian Goldner, Hasbro's president and CEO stated:

“The Hasbro team executed another very strong quarter across the Brand Blueprint. Story-led brands and innovative brand initiatives drove double-digit revenue growth and an increase in operating profit margin. Franchise Brand, Hasbro Gaming and Partner Brand revenues grew year-over-year, and revenue increased across all geographic regions. We entered the important second half of the year with strong consumer momentum, a robust and diverse entertainment slate and compelling new brand initiatives.”



Bottom line? The consumer is strong and the company has a solid pipeline, even as the toy cycle and the bull market ages. What is more, I love the shareholder-friendly nature of the company. In the quarter, Hasbro returned $71.9 million to shareholders including $71.3 million in cash dividends. The dividend has also been hiked once again. The quarterly cash dividend is up to $0.57 per share. This represents an increase of $0.06 per share, or 12%, from the prior dividend of $0.51. Further, Hasbro repurchased 6,100 shares at a total cost of $0.6 million and an average price of $94.99 per share in the quarter and has over $300 million remaining on its repurchase authorization. I feel repurchases will slow with the stock at premium valuations, but if you (and the company) can buy shares under $100, that would be a strong reentry point. Long-term buy rating maintained.

