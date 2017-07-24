Huge News Courtesy Of Kinder Morgan

The first thing that comes to mind when talking about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is its long awaited divided guidance update that was released alongside its Q2 earnings. Let's take a look at the biggest updates Kinder Morgan just bestowed onto the market and most importantly shareholders.

Rewarding shareholders

Management came out swinging with a 60% payout increase next year, boosting Kinder Morgan's annual dividend up from $0.50/share currently to $0.80/share in 2018. The first payout boost is due the first quarter of 2018. The company's dividend will rise to $1/share in 2019 and $1.25/share in 2020, which comes on top of a $2 billion share buyback program.

Kinder has had a lot of trouble winning back income investors since sharply cutting its dividend two years ago which has negatively weighed on its stock price. Clearly the market liked this news and bid up KMI on July 20 by 4.5%, but the real juice will come once payout growth is actually under way. Kinder Morgan yields around 2.4% now but come 2020 that will grow to a little over 6% at its share price as of this writing.

When the buyback program starts will be interesting considering Kinder isn't generating a material amount of excess cash and divestments are funding debt reduction. It would appear repurchases won't start in earnest until at least the middle of next year or even later when stronger cash flow generation kicks in from large projects coming online, unless Kinder plans to slowly buy back shares over several years which seems more likely.

Management commented that "share repurchase(s)... gives us the ability to be opportunistic." Opportunistic sounds a lot like having the ability to provide KMI a floor and a positive talking point in the event its stock price dips than a clear focus on quick share count reduction.

Reviewing DCF

Distributable cash flow is defined as the amount of cash flow Kinder Morgan has left over after "after servicing our debt and preferred stock dividends, paying cash taxes and expending sustaining capital (maintenance capex)." In other words, how much cash flow the company generates that can be directed toward growth capex and dividends.

Investors should note that historically Kinder's DCF streams dip in Q2 versus Q1, so year-over-year provides a better comparison. Kinder Morgan posted $1.022 billion in DCF last quarter, $28 million (3%) less than in Q2 2016. Major growth projects will begin turning that around next year.

Management initially forecast Kinder would generate $4.46 billion in DCF in 2017. During the first half of the year, the company generated $2.24 billion in DCF versus $2.2 billion in dividend payments and growth capex ($560 million for payouts, $1.64 billion in capex plus equity investment contributions, maintenance capex already factored into DCF).

Kinder Morgan just lowered its 2017 growth budget by ~$100 million to $3.1 billion. Reading into this a bit the capex reduction is probably due to Kinder commenting that its DCF would come in "less than 1 percent below budget." To provide the company with a buffer management is being proactive and that's a good thing. On top of that, Kinder's spending was already set to move modestly lower during the second half of this year implying it may generate a tiny bit more excess cash.

Debt reduction continues

During the first half of the year, $1.7 billion in proceeds from its Elba JV, non-core terminal divestments, and the Canadian IPO enabled Kinder Morgan to pay down $1.56 billion in debt ($1.4 billion matured in Q2) and cover $178 million in working capital & other charges. Quarter-over-quarter, Kinder's net debt load moved lower by $1.2 billion pushing its total net debt reduction up to $5.8 billion since Q3 2015.

These efforts prompted Kinder to reaffirm its guidance to bring its net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (trailing twelve months) down to 5.2X by the end of 2017, with 5.0X being the primarily goal going forward. Kinder's ratio was 5.1X at the end of Q2 using TTM EBITDA, but divestments are set to push the firm's EBITDA mildly lower this year versus 2016.

A 4.5X figure by early-2019 would be favorable, the sooner the better. Kinder wants to flaunt its growing yield as part of its marketing pitch to woe over investors and boost its share price. Part of that pitch needs to include a continuously improving balance sheet and ability to better cover its debt burden to prove that the events of late-2015 won't burn investors again.

Kinder Morgan doesn't have any major maturities coming due until December 2017 when $500 million notes mature. Investors should note that $1.8 billion worth of Kinder's notes come due in Q1 2018. Combined that is $2.3 billion, a large enough figure to prompt another significant asset sale or two.

Fitting it all together

In order to manage debt schedules, share buybacks, and most importantly dividend growth with the need to cover growth related capex, management will probably scale back Kinder's growth budget next year and in 2019.

Here is where investors should really pay attention. In light of the expensive Trans Mountain Expansion project being handled by Kinder Morgan's Canadian spin-off Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML), it is important to note this piece of commentary (emphasis added):

The $3.1 billion (growth budget) does not include any KML capex, including spending on Trans Mountain from June forward as we expect KML to be a self funding entity. Because of the equity that KMI has contributed to fund the Trans Mountain project prior to the IPO, KML has the capacity to draw on a construction facility to fund its capex for the balance of the year. If you take a broader view, the Trans Mountain expansion has $6.1 billion in remaining spend. It's got a $4 billion revolver and so there is about $2.1 billion gap and we expect KML to be able to finance the balance itself...

Assuming construction moves forward and regulatory hurdles are dealt with, the massive Trans Mountain Expansion won't drain Kinder's liquidity. To cover the expansion Kinder noted:

[Kinder Morgan] received our initial ratings from the agencies and consistent with our expectation we received a rating of BBB from S&P and BBB high from BBRS. On the financing front... we closed on a financing package that consists of $4 billion base facility, a $1 billion contingent facility, and a $500 million working capital facility. All of which positions us well to access the significant portion of the capital we need to build the Trans Mountain project including accessing the Canadian pref market.

What this means is a revolving credit line backed by KML's asset base and the ability to issue preferred shares is how Kinder Morgan predominantly plans to finance the project. If things ever get dicey keep in mind KMI owns ~70% of KML so it could accept a smaller ownership of its Canadian assets in return for a capital injection if needed.

Final thoughts

Overall, it was a great quarter for Kinder Morgan and one that came with its biggest positive catalysts in years. Dividend growth is what Kinder Morgan needs to revive its stock price, and DCF growth isn't too far behind. Share buybacks provide a rough floor in case energy market sentiment doesn't improve, and debt reduction efforts should begin to be rewarded now that growth is back on the horizon.

Investors looking to read about Kinder Morgan's major LNG and Canadian oil pipeline developments that are supposed to bring about the return of DCF growth for years to come should check out those articles.

Author note: One or more of the companies mentioned above don't trade on a major U.S. stock exchange, which comes with its own set of risks and rewards. Always do your own due diligence before investing.

