Over-The-Counter Bi-Weekly #11 - Vitamins, Oil, More Oil, And Oil Mixed With Coal

As per usual, below, you will find three interesting stocks that might become an investment opportunity and one curiosity.

Also, be sure not to miss out any of my blog posts this week as I will be announcing a new research effort connected to the OTC world.

Search for alternative ways to screen the OTC land continues. Let me know your favorite strategy in the comments.

First of all, I would like to apologize for the lack of consistency on my side regarding the bi-weekly. I am, though, happy to say that I am preparing something new connected to the OTC world, and hopefully, I will soon share more info this week. Thus, stay tuned for any blog posts (as opposed to regular articles) that I will post.

Without further ado, here are three stocks that I found in the past two weeks or so and that I believe could lead to more interesting research. These might not result in an investment opportunity, but I feel that if one looks at stocks properly in-depth, he/she can always learn something new. Some of them are also dark and just caught my interest because of material information that I saw online.

Before I dig in, I feel obliged to say; Caveat Emptor! Always do your own due diligence, and do not take the following tickers as a solicitation to buy.

Reserve Petroleum (OTCPK:RSRV)

RSRV is a small oil & gas business which owns properties in the usual states such as Oklahoma and Texas (80% of revenue is tied to these two states). It brings in a mix of revenue streams such as royalties or working interests and also operates an exploratory business on the side. It also owns several non-producing properties.

The most attractive feature of RSRV is definitely the fact that it is currently trading near tangible book, of which 53% is in net cash and liquid securities, while it generated $2.7 million from its operations last year. This is exceptional for such a small business given the volatile oil environment. The past performance is also encouraging as the business consistently grew over the past 15 years (both revenue and reserves) and has been able to do so without using excessive leverage. The company is now debt-free.

Q1 of 2017 already saw an improvement in terms of operating cash flow (it earned $1 million), and as the oil price might not stage another plunge soon, the company is set to continue to increase its book value. RSRV also did not forget about its minority shareholders and regularly pays out a dividend and also repurchases stock from time to time.

Perhaps the most surprising fact is that this is a family-owned business. The McLain family has been running the business since 1980s and has not been acting as your usual OTC family business which disregards the minority shareholders for insiders benefit (via salaries etc.).

Due to all these positive points, I believe that this stock certainly warrants further research.

The stock has also been covered by few people who seemed to arrive at similar points. Nick had a great detailed write-up in late 2016. More recently, Value Digger shared his view on the stock in April. Dave Waters also covered the stock back in 2012.

Price: $221

Volume (30-Day Average): 96

Reporting: SEC available

SPND is highly reminiscent of RSRV. Not only that it is in the same business (SPND though also owns a nat gas pipeline and mainly operates in Texas and Fort Worth Basin) but the market fundamentals are also similar.

The stock is now trading near tangible book (although SPND trades at a slightly higher premium as the tangible book is $17 million and market cap is $21 million) while the company earns positive cash from operations. It is also debt free and has a similar track record of improving operations without leveraging itself and growing book value which now consists of 30% net cash. It also a family-run business as Mr. and Mrs. Mazzini own roughly 77% of the company.

Where it slightly differs is the resilience of the operations as the company did lose money in the past two years (although only roughly $1 million in total) and it is not as shareholder-friendly as it does not issue a dividend and rarely repurchase stock.

While SPND might not be able to build its balance sheet as quickly as RSRV, it still warrants further research. SPND was so far only covered by Dave Waters.

Price: $3.11

Volume (30-day average): 1,857

Reporting: SEC Available

Central Natural Resources (OTCPK:CTNR)

As the other two tickers in this bi-weekly, this company is focused on the usual oil/gas business activities such as production and exploration. It owns and operates five locations in around Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, and one property in Louisiana. It also owns a minority interest in several other locations. Unlike the previous two, it also owns several coal and coalbed methane properties.

CTNR is a bit of a wilder card on the sector, given the fact that its balance sheet is not as ‘bullet-proof’ as it has only $1.2 million in cash and did lose a material amount of it during the oil slump in 2015 and 2016 (about $0.6 million in two years). The first quarter of 2017 does show improved cash flow, but given the minuscule size of the operations (it only generates around $1 million per year), it might not be enough for it to start regaining its cash balance, although I do not expect it to keep on losing it.

What could, though, compensate for this is a possibility for a significant ‘hidden asset’. As mentioned, the company owns several coal and coalbed methane properties which are currently not active. Looking at the 2016 annual report, one might not see anything substantial as the company just states that it keeps these properties at $0.6 million on its balance sheet. This, though, is not the same commentary as in 2012 when Nate wrote an article about the stock. Back then, the company disclosed the potential deposit amount, and it was 92 million tonnes. One does not have to be a commodity expert to understand that this should probably not be valued at $0.6 million.

Just as a side note, the company, for example, did not disclose the deposit in 2010 (as per a comment underneath Nate’s article) and thus the fact that it did not share the deposit amount in 2015 or 2016 does not have to mean much.

While this is interesting, the obvious question to ask is why didn’t it develop the properties or sell it? The answer might lie in the technical difficulty in getting the coal out of the ground, as suggested by Nate.

Despite this potential challenge, I believe that the stock still calls for attention and warrants further research as the company’s capitalization is currently around $7.3 million which almost matches its tangible book, and thus, investors could get any future cash flows ‘for free’.

Price: $13.15

Volume (30-Day Average): 10

Reporting: Grey - Website

To close out this section, I would add that while these three stocks might not be a glaring opportunity now, they are certainly worth knowing about when the oil price drops again given their past financial performance and balance sheets. This is especially true for RSRV and SPND which, for example, were trading at net cash during the oil slump.

And lastly, here is the bi-weekly curiosity that might not be an investment opportunity but might be worth hearing about for whatever reason.

Bactolac (BTCA)

I often hear people say ‘shame that the name is so illiquid!’ or ‘shame that the share price is so high!’. Well, BTCA takes this complaint to another level. While I did cover Tower Properties (OTCPK:TPRP) which currently trades at $16,000 per share, BTCA dwarfs this as its shares are currently priced at $115,800 per share. That is $0.115 million. I am not sure whether this is a record high for the OTC world, but it does currently take a number one spot on the OTCmarkets.com. Furthermore, the last trade seemed to be in 2016 when six shares traded hands, and prior to that, trades occurred on a bi-annual basis. One could probably celebrate an anniversary when BTAC trades.

The company seems to be in the business of ‘white label’ manufacturing of vitamins and nutritional supplements which actually sounds interesting given the current ‘fitness’ market. It owns a 350k square foot facility in which it produces its offering. This seems to point to the fact that the business might not be that small and that the current market capitalization of roughly $43 million might be reasonable.

It also sports an alright yield of 2.4% (you get $2,800 for each share). This might at least partially offset the illiquidity. Interestingly, one SA contributor did share a snippet of BTCA’s financials in 2007 (article can be seen here), and I was able to find the following two articles, one of which talks about expansion of the facility in 2015 (and also points to a subsidiary of the company) and the other about the subsidiary and its agreement with another generic pharmaceutical company.

Feel free to share any similar tickers. The higher the price, the bigger challenge in obtaining the shares, and thus, it might be that the opportunity could also be bigger.

Finally, I would like to borrow few words from Thomas Braziel:

‘Think about it - where are the truly undervalued securities? It is in the overlooked, deep dark reaches of the markets. The boomed out, the busted, the complex, and the convoluted.’

I would add: Are you wondering how to find them? Just research, research, research!

P.S. If anyone should diagnose themselves as a possible member of ‘Anonymous OTC-holics’, hit me up with a ticker that you do not have the time to look at or want to have a second pair of eyes on!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.