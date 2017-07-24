Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Dynavax Technologies' Moment Of Truth Arrives

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector are presented below.

The moment of truth finally arrives for Dynavax Technologies as its hepatitis B vaccine has its Ad Comm Friday and hopefully gets 'green lighted' after five year sage with FDA.

The main biotech indices continue to push higher last week as second quarter earnings from industry stalwarts start to filter in.

Never attribute to malevolence what is merely due to incompetence.

—Arthur Clarke, 3001: The Final Odyssey

Sentiment on the biotech sector continues to improve despite the continued dearth of M&A sector in the industry. The main biotech indices had a solid advance on the week as we start to get second quarter earnings reports from some of the biggest names in the pharma and biotech sectors, something that will continue over the next few weeks. We are about eight percent above previous firm upward resistance levels that were locked in place for 18 months before June's decisive breakthrough. That 'ceiling' now looks like a new 'floor' for the sector outside a major market correction.

Author's note: To get these Biotech Forum Daily Digests as soon as they are published, just click on my profile, hit the big, orange "Follow" button, and choose the "real-time alerts" option.

One small acquisition to report this morning. Neuroderm (NDRM) will be purchased by Japan's Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma. Acquisition price will be $39.00 a share, just over 15% premium to Friday's close. This marks the biggest purchase of an Israeli based biopharma although it is a just a $1.1 billion deal. Neuroderm was Spotlighted in August of last year around $16.00 a share. Congrats to shareholders who have had pleasant ride in this one since.

Shareholders of Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX) are seeing shares going in the opposite direction this morning. This microcap dollar stock is seeing a 60% decline in early trading this Monday. The trigger is disappointing results from its key STAR trial. This study was assessing its Habeo Cell Therapy for the treatment of scleroderma and it failed to achieve its primary endpoint at week 24 nor any of its secondary endpoints at week 24 or week 48.

Ending on a brighter note, Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) is seeing better than a 10% pop in early going today. Top line results in a Phase 2b study for its compound GEN-003 for genital herpes showed positive results. Notably, these results were achieved at the Phase 3 dose and expected Phase 3 primary endpoint. We gave Genocea a 'shout out' recently here on these pages.

Oppenheimer raises its price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) from $66 to $80 as its analyst adds a possible third factor to his valuation model:

We are increasingly encouraged by clinical data for cerdulatinib and believe there is sufficient evidence to include it in our PTLA model as a third contributor to valuation. Cerdulatinib is an orally available dual-kinase inhibitor to treat hematologic malignancies. We believe cerdulatinib has potential to eventually benefit patients with CLL and FL based on clinical data recently presented at EHA featuring preliminary efficacy data in 47 patients from an ongoing Ph 1/2 trial of cerdulatinib in B-cell malignancies and PTCL. We see cerdulatinib as an overlooked, well-differentiated asset with impressive preliminary ORR data that could deliver value and therefore add the asset to our model, thus contributing to an increased $80 price target (from $66 prior).”

We noted that investors would need to be patient on this name after a FDA setback in November. As can been seen in the chart above, patience has paid off in spaces on this concern that seems clicking on all cylinders now.

Cantor Fitzgerald is maintaining their faith in Radius Health (RDUS) despite a recent setback although it does lower its price target to $58 a share this morning. Its analyst notes:

Financing is an Overhang. Because of an E.U. delay for TYMLOS, we are removing a potential licensing payment from our valuation, which we had pegged at $7/share. We had not incorporated potential royalties from a partnership, hence we are not changing our revenue model. But we do think that RDUS has options: royalty financing, debt and licensing rights to RAD1901, which may not be immediately acknowledged.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) seems to be getting a nice lift in early going from H.C. Wainwright's Buy rating and $20 price target on the stock this morning. Aegis Capital was the last analyst to chime in on this volatile stock. They reissued their Buy rating and $25 price target on CNCE late in June.

Author's note: New analyst ratings are a great place to begin your due diligence, but nothing substitutes for deeper individual research in this very volatile sector of the market. Many of the small-cap names highlighted in "Analyst Insight" will eventually appear in the "Spotlight" section, where we do deeper dives on this type of promising but speculative small-cap concerns.

The moment of truth will finally arrive this week for shareholders of Dynavax Technologies (DVAX). We find out if the company's long run saga to get its hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B approved by the FDA has a story book ending or whether this biologic continues to fail to cross the finish line. We revisit this name in today's Spotlight feature.

I personally think there is an approximate two thirds chance that this vaccine gets the 'green light' this time around. It shows clearly superior protection levels (95% versus 81%) to the market leading vaccine on the market. It also can also be effectively delivered in two dosages over one month rather than the current regimen of three dosages over six months. This should radically improve the dismal 55% compliance rate with the current standard vaccine on the market, Entergis-B by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK).

This is also the current view of William Blair which has a projected 70% chance of approval on the vaccine and believes the minor cardiovascular imbalances in the 14,000 person trial study can be easily explained away. We also have new leadership at the FDA that is focused on streamlining the drug approval process, which should also bode better for the chances of approval than the previous regime.

The company should submit a briefing document prior to Ad Comm panel on July 28. This should post two days earlier on the 26th. These briefings can triggered volatility either way when disclosed. And there is the Ad Comm Panel's decision on the 28th. This will obviously be huge this week for the direction of the stock.

If recommended for approval, the biologic should be 'rubber stamped' by the FDA during its PDUFA date on August 10th. A positive Ad Comm recommendation should boost shares immediately to the mid-teens from just under $10.00 a share currently. Peak sales for Heplisav-B just in the United States should be at least $500 million which is just above the company's current market cap.

I say this even as Dynavax will in most certainty raise significant additional funding for the rollout of Heplisav-B provided it is approved, in the very near future. The company recently filed a significant shelve offering which paves the way to do so via a secondary offering. I also would not be surprised if the company does a significant distribution & marketing deal with a larger industry concern involving a big upfront payment, significant milestone payouts, and a substantial royalty rate.

If Heplisav - B is delayed or rejected, the shares should probably fall back substantially to the $5.00 to $7.00 a share levels. Dynavax does have other assets in the pipeline, most notably SD-101 so the shares are not going to zero. This oncology candidate has shown very encouraging early results in combination with Merck's (MRK) emerging blockbuster Keytruda and is moving on to mid-stage development.

For those wanting to hedge some of their Dynavax position or traders looking for a short term and I believe asymmetrical risk/reward play; I like the August $10 calls for ~$2.80 to ~$2.90 here. A buy-write strategy with that call option or a covered call against part of one's current holdings could make sense with that strike.

You will not make as much as simply holding the shares outright should Heplisav-B be approved. However, this strategy would dissipate a good portion of the risk should Heplisav-B fail once again to get over the finish line. A new buy-write position could deliver a very solid short term return if Heplisav-B is approved even if you leave some money on the table compared with owning the shares outright. And those are my option thoughts for the day as Dynavax shareholders await news around Heplisav-B this week.

In a hierarchy, every employee tends to rise to his level of incompetence.

—Laurence J. Peter, The Peter Principle

Thank you and happy hunting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNCE, DVAX, GNCA, NDRM, PTLA, RDUS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.