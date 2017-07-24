Commentary On China And How To Use Macroeconomics In Your Investing

Most value investors think that macro economics should be completely ignored. But the master of them all, Warren Buffett, seems to disagree with that. He clearly has a strong opinion on the US economy, and one of his top 4 or 5 book recommendations is "Wealth of Nations".

Given that Hong Kong stocks are trading at a PE of about 11x (EWH) (EWHS) I thought I would write an article about it.

I think there are roughly two ways you can use macro, the fundamental way and the technical way.

If you use it the technical way you basically predict where the economy will go in, let's say, 6 months from now. Will consumer confidence be down? Will the S&P 500 as a result edge down 5%? Will more people decide to pay their mortgage instead of spend it? Investors (or should I say speculators?) who use it this way would then buy puts or hold more cash. I think this is kind of pointless. You basically need to predict what billions of people will do. You probably have to predict what central banks will do, and even with the most clever algorithms and troves of data, that is very difficult.

Then there is the fundamental way. Basically analyze a country's economy like you would a company. And generally taking a very long term approach of 5-10 years at least. So more determining the bigger trend lines of an economy instead of timing it. There are several things to consider when doing this. And if I had to explain the basic ingredients of macro economics to a five year old I would do it like this:

An economy is a lot of people sacrificing time (mostly for each other) creating goods and services

An economy becomes richer if they do that more efficiently and thus are able to create more goods and services

Currency makes it easy to exchange said goods and services

Debt makes things more complicated due to the dangers of a pending deflationary trap as debt/GDP goes up, this creates cycles (one man's leveraged spending is another man's income)

Deflationary debt traps are dangerous because an economy can be seen as a perpetual motion machine that, once it stops, is brutally difficult to get it going again (chicken and egg problem)

The more people specialize, the more goods and services can be created. So measuring degree of specialization in a population can be used to predict wealth of said population

At any moment with all the knowledge that the most advanced countries have there is a certain GDP per capita possible assuming an average amount of natural resources (So Qatar would not be the winner in this game currently)

It is much easier to catch up to this maximum GDP per capita number than to be at the forefront. Like it is easier to cheat on a math test than to actually solve the problems yourself. This is why the US only has around 1.5% growth, while India which has only a few % of the per capita wealth of the US is growing at 7-8% a year

This does not mean that some countries still manage to hopelessly screw up this game of trying to grow the pie (see Zimbabwe or Venezuela currently)

Politics makes this more complicated, and can potentially put either a serious cap on growth (like with India and China for a long time) or unleash it (China and India currently)

This is because initial growth often has to be kick started by government by building infrastructure and creating some basic laws and sensible regulations to increase ease of doing business

This can be too expensive and difficult in sparsely populated countries with very large landmasses with a lot of jungle, desert and mountains (like most of Africa)

So if a country starts off with next to nothing, there is a lot of potential low hanging fruit. But as an economy grows larger it becomes more difficult to keep up the pace. Ray dalio wrote an amazing paper on the subject.

His company has measured what matters statistically, and that looks like this for China:

Where the weight of each item is fixed for every country. It compares the quality of each item to the cost of an average worker. A flaw of this list is that it is historical. So with an economy that is more automated, knowledge work will become more important. And thus education should probably have a heavier weight in the future than in the past.

It seems that if a country has, let's say, a GDP per capita of $500, corruption is not that important due to the cheapness of a worker. Even with high corruption, GDP per capita can grow to $3-4,000 easily. But there might be a certain point where too much corruption would start to kill growth. So the weight of what is important for growth shifts as an economy becomes bigger and a worker becomes more expensive.

Implications of this when investing in China

I'm quite heavily invested in Chinese stocks on the Hong Kong exchange. This is mostly because they are cheap, but also because they have exposure to an economy that has only a GDP per capita of about $7,000 vs the US (which is arguably one of the most advanced countries in the world) of $52,000 or South Korea of $25,000. This implies there should still be a lot of low hanging fruit. Even when taking PPP numbers, China still seems to have a lot of low hanging fruit. Ray Dalio seems to agree that Chinese workers provide good value for money despite the rapidly rising wages:

Now one thing I want to address right away is that China is often compared to Japan right before the crash in the early 90s. But there are two big differences. The first is that when Japan crashed it's GDP per capita was almost $40,000.

While the US was almost $36,000.

So they were actually getting ahead of themselves there since could they really be expected to outperform after they had already overtaken one of the most advanced countries on earth? You could argue that the cap on what was possible with what was known back then, was only about $35-40,000 per capita. Without the help of a large amount of natural resources of course.

Another comparison is that China also has a large debt load as Japan had back then.

Compared to Japan in the early 90's:

But A lot of China's debt is between state owned enterprises (SOE's) and state owned banks. About 115% of GDP to be exact. In 2009, instead of letting the government go into a large deficit, the Communist party ordered State banks to loan a lot of money to State companies (mostly coal, steel, shipbuilding etc). They never really addressed this since, creating large levered up zombie companies.

And finally China has about 30% of GDP in forex reserves, vs Japan in the early 90s of only a few %. Generally savings of citizens should not be subtracted from a country's debt. Since that money is put in the bank and loaned out by banks. But this is not the case for forex savings.

If we just take private corporate and household debt, that is less than 100% of GDP! So basically there are two economies in China, a healthy economy with a lot of room for growth and low debt to GDP in the private sector, and over levered fat and inefficient SOE's.

What could be done about those SOEs? They obviously cannot just cancel the debt. Since regular savings from citizens in those state banks were used to lever them up. What they could do is let some of them fail. This would increase income of other SOEs in commodity sectors (as oversupply would go away, especially in commodities). They could let the central government and/or central bank buy some of the debt. They can restructure it to 100 year maturities. Since it is basically between government, they have a lot of breathing room to do this without much moral hazard.

So two big differences, China should still have a lot of low hanging fruit in terms of economic growth (allowing them to reduce debt/GDP), and debt/GDP ratio is not nearly as bad as it looks. And if those SOEs are slowly privatized, they will become a lot more efficient, creating more easy growth.

Dalio did a lot of the hard work of determining whether they can actually catch up by collecting data. After all there are a lot of countries that are much poorer on a GDP per capita basis than the US that grow very slowly. But as you can see in the above graphic, China scores pretty high on a lot of things that matter.

From the paper (page 179):

Before looking at the picture we will show you how our aggregate indicator would have predicted growth versus what actually occurred. While staring at the observations helps us ground ourselves in reality and test our logic, we know there is no precision in the specific numbers and what matters most to us is whether our logic is strong. Our examination covers 159 separate observations across 20 different countries over the last 65 years, which provides a wide range of different environments to test our indicator. Along with the correlation of our predictions and what growth actually materialized (shown below), another test is how reliably we predicted something reasonably close to what happened. In our set, our aggregate predictions for a country’s average growth over the next decade were within 1% of the actual about half of the time, and within 2% around 80% of the time.

And the chart for the rest of the countries that were measured:

And really, 5% is not a crazy number if you think about it. In 8 years GDP per capita in China would only be $10,300, while in the US it would be $61,000 at 2% growth. Still a 82% discount.

PPP or Nominal? And the implication for profit margins

There are people who think China needs to become a democracy to grow further. But I think that is also wrong. First there are much richer countries with Authoritarian regimes. And within China there are areas that are almost as rich as first world countries. Shenzhen has a population of 12 million with a nominal GDP per capita of $25,000 and PPP of $50,000. And the legitimacy of the Chinese government is much more dependent on growth than for example in Russia. So they make much more effort to do the right thing.

But this raises another question, if using PPP vs just nominal GDP per capita, the discount is smaller. China has a PPP of $16,000 vs the United states of $57,000. So if the US grows 2%, and China grows 5% for 8 years, then the discount would be 65%. Still large, but not as large as 82%.

In my amateur economist opinion a big delta between PPP and nominal GDP per capita mostly indicates an uneven amount of development. So basically some area's are highly developed, with large undeveloped areas. Generally your environment is very important to do well economically. Things like proper roads, stable electricity, internet, functioning law and order, how many educated people there are nearby etc etc, matter a lot. Place a 100 brilliant engineers and scientists in Somalia and see how much less productive they are to prove my point.

I put this in bolded because it is so important to understand the point I try to make below.

To illustrate what I mean, take a look at these two lists:

PPP)_per_capita" rel="nofollow">List of countries by GDP (PPP) per capita - Wikipedia

List of countries by GDP (nominal) per capita - Wikipedia

Then take 5 countries, Liberia, India, China, South Korea and the US:

GDP per capita for Liberia is estimated at about $500 and PPP about $800.

GDP per capita for India is ~$1600 and PPP ~$6200

GDP per capita for China is ~$700 and PPP ~$16000

GDP per capita for South Korea is ~$25000 and PPP $37000

GDP per capita for US is ~$52000 and PPP ~$57000

So it seems that almost failed states like Liberia with pretty much no developed areas have a low difference in PPP and Nominal GDP. The difference shoots up a lot as some areas become very well developed like in India, but then goes down again when almost every area is developed like in the US.

The reason for this? Some explain this by saying that this means the currency is under or overvalued. But that is not the full story. Because using this logic it would mean that some currencies are perpetually undervalued, which seems unlikely. To explain this I group jobs between zero, low and high productivity potential. This oversimplifies it a bit, but makes it easier to understand I think.

Programming computers has huge productivity potential. Bill Gates famously said that a good programmer can be a 100x more productive than a bad one. Probably the same for a good engineer vs a mediocre one. While a good cashier can only be slightly more productive than a mediocre cashier. A good truck driver is only slightly more productive than a mediocre one. As countries become wealthier, they produce more goods, services and scientific discoveries (which result in more goods and services) per capita. This means that they have more high productivity jobs. They will become better at unlocking the natural talents of their citizens. This does not mean they work more hours, as a lot of people in poor countries often work longer hours than in rich countries! It simply means people produce more valuable goods and services per hour worked.

Those high productivity jobs are supported by low productivity jobs. And creating high productivity areas is difficult (or else we would have no third world countries). This process is often kick started by setting up special economic zones. And the people in high productivity areas, with a big difference between PPP and nominal, have much more purchasing power than their peers in the west, despite earning less money. This means that a US dollar would go further.

So high productivity jobs being skilled engineers and programmers in this example, while low productivity jobs are the cashiers and truck drivers. The high productivity workers who are generally more specialized make the low productivity jobs possible. Generally as an industry is more high tech you need more people with very specific skillsets that are hard to get, making it harder to break into. The low and high basically implies the skill cap here.

The zero productivity jobs are the unemployed and the local subsistence farmers that live like we lived 1500 years ago. And they are often desperate to get those low productivity jobs as they provide a stepping stone and a wage increase from a very low base.

So how does this create such a large difference in low skilled wages between countries? Well let's say that every high productivity job creates a fixed number of low productivity jobs. Like for a microchip factory you still need cleaning ladies and truck drivers and low skilled workers doing repetitive simple tasks. A software company still needs janitors, sales people, receptionists and assistants. So let's say that for every high productivity job 2 low productivity jobs are created. Again vastly oversimplifies reality, and I just pulled that ratio out of my ass, but makes it easier to explain the concept.

Now let's say that for every 100 jobs in a poor country only 1 high productivity job is created. This is a country with no proper basic infrastructure in most areas. Messy regulations, and almost no basic education even. A lot of areas that are probably unsafe. It is not even economic to set up a basic textile factory in most parts of the country. Let's say this is India. That creates 2 low productivity jobs. So now the balance here is that you have 97 desperate subsistence farmers that want to have a shot at improving their lives (and their children's lives) all bidding for those 3 low and high productivity jobs.

So enormous amount of capable demand for low productivity jobs (remember the first bolded quote from above), but little supply due to the lack of high productivity areas (which create high productivity jobs, which in turn create low productivity jobs). This depresses especially low productivity wages, partially explaining why the exact same Big Mac has a different price in two different countries.

Of course the high productivity workers pay is less depressed, as a decent to good coder or engineer can more easily find work in a different country than a truck driver. And in a poor country it is harder to find truly skilled labor for high productivity jobs vs low productivity jobs, as education is less developed. Giving high productivity workers more leverage vs employers.

Now take the US. They have pretty decent infrastructure, rule of law, education, all speaking same language, few stupid regulations etc. So they have a lot of high productivity areas and as a result would have let's say 30 high productivity jobs for every 100 jobs. This supports 60 low productivity jobs. As a result there are only 10 zero productivity jobs. So there is much less demand here coming from zero productivity jobs towards low productivity jobs. About 10 zero productivity worker looking to steal the jobs of 60 workers vs 97 workers looking to steal the jobs of only 2 low productivity workers in a developing country. This gives low productivity workers a lot more leverage to demand higher pay in more developed countries. Hence the difference in PPP and Nominal GDP is much lower, and your pizza delivery guy makes much more money in the US than in China. It also nicely explains why the difference goes down as Nominal GDP per capita goes up.

What implication does this have for profit margins? Generally a lot of emerging market companies I looked at have higher profit margins than their western peers. This is partially because they are still leaner and not caught by the web of creeping up bureaucracy, but the large difference between PPP and Nominal GDP also explains this. Especially if they export products for Western prices. So that is why it is important to not extrapolate those fat profit margins too easily into the future. As they are often the result of a lot of desperate people looking for those low productivity jobs. As that bargaining power goes away when development increases, and they cannot easily relocate to another country, profit margins will decrease. If they sell at a discount to Western prices inside their own country, than there would be more room to increase prices as wages go up.

Conclusion

There are potential issues with Dalio's prediction though. Data could be inaccurate, and some of the things on his list are hard to measure quantitatively. But overall even if growth in China is 3-4%, growth for certain markets will be higher.

For example tourism spending grew by 12% last year. Generally growth does not happen evenly between all industries, but explosively in a few industries at the time. Growth is probably near zero in certain luxury items, but once GDP per capita gets to a certain point growth for these products would suddenly explode. So if you invest in those industries, you can have little overall growth, and then once GDP reaches a certain point, a lot of growth and increased pricing power as a result. And especially Hong Kong traded stocks are very cheap, so you are not really paying for much of this growth!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.