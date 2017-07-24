Is AT&T The Best Income Opportunity Available Today?

AT&T May Be the Best Income Opportunity Available Today

AT&T (T) is deeply oversold. It closed the week 1.95% above its 52-week low, but still -3.85% below SMA50 and -8.04% below SMA200.

(Source)

With its current quarterly dividend of $0.49/share, T is yielding 5.37%.

Telecommunications Overview

Telecommunication Services (-14.69%) has been the worst-performing sector this year. It and Energy (113.53%) are the only US sectors in the red for the year. The sector is fully 20 percentage points below the third worst performer, real estate. T's industry (Diversified Telecommunications Services) has turned in an even more dismal performance with a YTD change of -17.37%.

(Source)

The next table shows some metrics for AT&T vs. the Telecommunications Services sector and the Diversified Telecommunications Services industry.

T’s Price to Earnings ratio is lower than both the sector and industry averages, which rank among the lowest among domestic stock categories. T’s earnings growth vs. its previous twelve months' earnings growth is dismal, but growth for the last quarter, although negative, is ahead of the industry average. Revenue has been growing at a faster pace than the sector and industry.

Enhance Income From Option Premiums

Second quarter earnings will be reported post-market on Tuesday July 25, potentially setting the stage for a reversal of the downward trend. A contrarian income investor may well see this as an opportunity to buy T at a low price and an extremely attractive dividend yield.

A more opportunistic approach could be to purchase the stock and sell out-of-the-money covered calls. If the stock rises – and you can put me in the camp of those who expect it will – call options could expire in the money and be called for a reasonable gain from the premium and price appreciation. If the share price rises by a large amount the option seller will, of course, lose some of the gain that may have been achieved without having sold the call. Or if it continues to slug along below $37 or $37.50, there is still the 5.4% dividend yield to collect while waiting for the share price to recover. Finally, if the stock goes down, losses are buffered by the premium gained from the option sale.

With a bad earnings report, it’s entirely possible that T could fall lower than the premium values (why else would someone be buying them?). But I’m inclined to see T as being at, or at least very near, any likely bottom. My view is that in the current yield-starved environment, a 5.5% dividend will be sufficient to support the stock’s price.

Here's some possible covered-call positions with strike dates extending from Aug 11 to Oct 20 that one might choose among. T’s last ex-dividend date was July 6; the next ex-dividend should be expected near October 6. Only one set here – the 20 Oct calls – expires after that date.

These calculations are based on Friday’s last prices. They will, of course change on Monday, but the chart gives a reasonable picture of the sorts of returns one might expect. For the top three strike dates, the “Assigned after Ex-Date” columns are irrelevant as there is no ex-dividend date prior to expiration of the option. For the October expiration, there is a possibility that the option buyer would choose to exercise the option if the share price is appreciably above the strike price in order to capture the dividend. But with two weeks between the ex-dividend date and the strike date that is somewhat less likely than it might be if the two dates were closer together. It would obviously depend a lot on where the share price goes between now and early October.

Possible Outcomes

(These scenarios are based on last’s week’s final trading data.)

With the premiums, the cost for T shares would range from $36.22 (buy/write with 11 Aug $37.50 call @ $0.29) to as low as $35.71 (buy/write with 15 Sept $37.00 call @ $0.80).

If T does not rise above $37, the August through September calls would all expire worthless. The investor keeps the premiums and is holding T at a lower cost and, therefore, a even higher effective yield on that cost. If it stays below $37.50, those calls expire.

The least likely price to be exceeded is the 20 Oct $39 call, which would leave the investor with a 2.33% income gain in a quarter’s time (including the dividend) and a basis cost of $36.15 for the stock. If the October $38 call is not assigned it returns 3.04% for the quarter.

If T’s price goes above the strike price there is a modest capital gain for the small holding period. The columns listing annualized total-return if-assigned show the potential gains. Should we get a better than expected earnings report and T gains a dollar, the 11 Aug $37.50 call would have an annualized return of over 70%. Or, in a more likely scenario, if the stock gains $0.50 or more, the 15 Sep $37.00 call would return an annualized 24%.

What About Selling Puts?

Depending on how you view AT&T's outlook, it may be worthwhile to consider selling cash-covered puts. For one example that I like let's look at the 11 Aug $36.50 put. The option had a midpoint price of $0.57 on Friday. Selling at that price means if the stock moves down in response to the earnings report, an investor will be assigned the shares at a basis of $35.93. That's a price I would be willing to pay but one could roll it over if the choice was to not take the assignment. If it moves up, the investor pockets the $0.57 and moves on, which is not a bad return on a three-week investment on a $36.51 stock.

Why T?

I have been selling calls and puts on T for the past few years. It has been a good income source for me as my yield on the stock with dividends plus premiums has been more than double what T’s dividend yield alone would have been. Of course, I am now holding a position at a higher basis than I would like. But I see this as an income position, not a growth holding, so I am prepared to wait it out and collect the dividends until the share price moves into a range where I can start selling calls again. This is no different from holding T as an income producer without the enhanced income from the option premiums. So let me caution that this strategy is best approached as an income strategy, using the option premiums to supplement the dividend income.

I like T for this purpose. For one thing, the stock carries a high yield on the dividend. This means if things go badly (as they did last quarter) I can wait for market conditions to run their course. Another is that the stock typically has low to moderate volatility. This means lower premiums, but it also means there is less likelihood of the option being assigned, or if it is, a lower likelihood that the opportunity cost compared to simply holding the stock will be unexpectedly high.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and this article does not constitute investment advice. I am passing along the results of my research on the subject. Any investor who finds these results intriguing will certainly want to do all due diligence to determine if any security mentioned here is suitable for his or her portfolio.