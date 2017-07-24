Here's Where Politics Is Hiding

Here's a quick and hopefully useful visual tour of how markets are trying to price in uncertainty.

It's important to keep track of this, as it will invariably come calling in equities sooner or later (with an apparent bias towards "later").

I wanted to take a few minutes to point out how uncertainty in Washington is showing up in markets.

As we head into the new trading week, I wanted to drop readers a quick line on something I've been meaning to mention on this platform for about a week.

So I've talked about this at length over at HR, but it's important, so allow me to reiterate and expound a bit here.

Politics matter for markets. Indeed, one of the reasons I write is to try and add something to the general discussion about the interplay between the two.

You can't disentangle political developments and financial markets. They're inextricably bound up with one another. The relationship is to a certain extent reflexive: politics moves markets and markets have the potential (especially when something goes wrong) to influence policy.

Importantly, it's not hard to talk about how politics influences markets in a way that's civil, dispassionate, and free from partisanship. At HR, I'm vehemently partisan (it's my site, so that's my prerogative). But on this platform, I strip out all the partisanship.

Contrary to popular belief, it's rather easy to talk about the relationship between politics and markets in an objective way.

For instance, right now in America there's a cloud of uncertainty hanging over Washington and that uncertainty has led market participants to question the time table for tax reform and fiscal stimulus.

Nothing partisan about that at all. That is a very straightforward assessment of the situation that is in no way, shape, or form biased.

Ok, so here's the important part. It's tempting to think that uncertainty hasn't spilled over into markets. But in fact it has.

For one thing, there have been episodic spikes in volatility. Of course those spikes have proven to be fleeting as the tendency for volatility to rapidly "mean revert" (a consequence of the buy-the-dip mentality) has become a defining feature of this market.

One interesting aside here is that this dynamic has led to a notable disconnect between volatility and vol.-of-vol., with the latter remaining elevated:

But back to markets and political uncertainty. While you certainly wouldn't know anything was amiss by looking at equity benchmarks or the VIX, where you can see political jitters showing up is in FX and FX positioning.

Have a look at the broad dollar (UUP):

What you see there is directly attributable to worries about how long we are going to have to wait for tax reform and fiscal stimulus.

The other important thing to note here is that the longer the agenda gets delayed, the more the market begins to price out the "reflation" narrative. That, in turn, weighs on yields.

Well, guess what happens when Treasury yields (TLT) fall just as the ECB turns more hawkish in Europe? The spread between Treasury yields and German bund yields compresses, and that removes a critical pillar of support for the bullish USD case (the rate differentials pillar):

Between what you see in the chart, and a market that believes Mario Draghi is starting to run up against technical constraints in PSPP (meaning he is going to be forced to taper further), you end up with this:

It doesn't hurt that Europe has largely cleared its major political hurdle (the French elections) even as the environment is still far from sanguine.

All of this is being reflected in the positioning data, as specs are now the most bearish the dollar since 2013 (black line is net)...

... and the most bullish the euro (FXE) since 2011:

So this is just something to keep in the back of your mind as you consider the outlook for the assets you hold.

Politics is lurking - but sometimes you have to look beyond equity benchmarks to find it.

