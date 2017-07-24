Will Amazon Ruin Wal-Mart's Business?

Wal-Mart (WMT) may be the only one left that can stop Amazon (aside from federal controls on monopolized e-commerce). Amazon’s (AMZN) upheaval of the entire retail sector (in particular apparel companies) is old news at this point. We’ve all heard the tale. Sears (SHLD) is dead without knowing it, J.C. Penney (JCP) is close behind, and even the greats like Macy’s (M) are getting bogged down in the trenches by the rise of e-commerce. Now that Amazon is branching into groceries, some are starting to talk about Wal-Mart being the next one to suffer. But Wal-Mart, the mega store titan that practically bankrupted every Mom and Pop shop in the country, stands strong.

The story sets up like an epic; the established titan that has made its entire success story off of pricing leverage and incredibly strategic store placement, versus the online beast that has abhorred physical locations as a thing of the past (until now). If there is a battle for corporate dominance in the 21st century, it is between Amazon and Wal-Mart.

Make no mistake here. This isn’t like tangoing with Sears. Wal-Mart is a beast in every aspect of the word. Annually, the company’s revenue stream has grown like clockwork. In comparison to Amazon, Wal-Mart’s revenues of $117.5 billion in the first quarter of this year were 234% higher than Amazon’s $35.7 billion. The net incomes from those sales were even more unbalanced, with Wal-Mart making over $3 billion vs. Amazon’s $724 million. Whereas many brick and mortar operations have been getting decimated, Wal-Mart's same store sales improved in the first quarter, brushing off the Amazon effect.

Always low prices. Always.

Until now, Amazon has in many ways skirted around Wal-Mart’s turf. Their latest move on Whole Foods (WFM) changed the game. The increased distribution abilities of acquiring the grocer, combined with the large entrance to brick and mortar stores that Amazon would acquire in the deal, are the greatest threat Wal-Mart has had in quite some time. That said, Wal-Mart’s current moves on digital, and continued success in its brick and mortar business leave me with little concern about the company’s future.

Wal-Mart’s e-commerce business is growing exponentially. In the first quarter the company reported a 63% increase in digital sales. The company is stacking its digital lineup with multiple acquisitions in the past year. In direct contention with Amazon’s grocer conquests, Wal-Mart’s biggest move was the $3 billion acquisition of Jet.com. The online food site gave Wal-Mart access to the executive management that built Jet, as well as a direct centerpiece to build off of to combat Amazon’s grocer ambitions. This has the potential to shut Jeff Bezos down in regard to controlling online groceries.

Is Amazon truly ready for this fight?

Think about it: even with Whole Foods, Amazon doesn’t come close in regard to the suppliers, logistics and distribution infrastructure that Wal-Mart has. Jet.com now has the leveraging capabilities of the most successful retailer of our times at its back. I expect Jet’s combination of online know with Wal-Mart’s distribution capabilities to drive prices down to a level that Amazon will struggle to match. This isn’t just brokering deals to sell Nike (NKE) shoes as a middle man. Amazon will have to develop an incredible distribution system to facilitate the timely and reliable delivery of groceries. With one tenth of the warehouse space that Wal-Mart possesses, they’re way behind in the game. For the most part, Amazon is a reseller of another’s product. This venture into acquisitions and attempts at making their own clothing lines is uncharted territory.

A hybrid model wins

I have contended, and continue to contend, a balance between physical store/online sales will be found within the market. This notion purported by some that retail will be entirely online one day is ludicrous. The emergency last minute Christmas gift, the frantic race to buy stain remover to hide the fact that you spilled wine all over your wife’s favorite carpet; these are just a few of the many examples where there’s no time to wait for shipping. I know for damn sure I’m never buying shrimp over the internet. Sometimes you just need a physical store.

Surveys done by IBM have found that the generation Z population actually prefers physical stores. Retaildive.com also found that the majority of those surveyed still prefer the physical store experience due to the ability to see what you’re buying before you buy it. Retailers need to create a more enticing experience for shoppers. Think Starbucks (NYSE:SBX). Half of the reason people go into those coffee shops is because they’re cool inside.

As odd as it may sound (their supercenters used to be pretty bland), Wal-Mart is more set up to handle this model. Their physical store portfolio is unmatched; and they have the ability to model their online business in the same fashion that Home Depot (HD) has done in terms of allocating digital sales to benefit physical stores.

Outside of groceries, Wal-Mart is also making moves in apparel. This is kind of a new move since most of their clothing is usually on the cheaper, off-brand side. The company is buying Bonobos. The menswear company that offers high quality clothing is a big change for Wal-Mart, which usually focuses on cheaper clothing. The company’s products will be sold on Jet.com, furthering Wal-Mart’s charge on e-commerce.

Unlike Macy’s, or any of the others currently getting bashed up by Amazon’s growth, Wal-Mart is making money, and they can afford the costs of a price war. They’ve been doing it for 40 years, and I predict that the combination of physical and digital businesses will fare better than a one sided digital platform. The fact that Wal-Mart’s physical stores are still increasing sales proves my point.

